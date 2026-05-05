Westlake Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Westlake (NYSE:WLK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Westlake reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $2.7 billion and an EBITDA of $235 million, despite a net loss of $100 million due to legal settlements and facility shutdown expenses.
The company benefited from supply disruptions in the Middle East, which increased demand and prices for polyethylene, PVC, and epoxy resin, capitalizing on its North American gas-based feedstock advantage.
Westlake's three-pillar profitability improvement plan contributed $150 million to EBITDA, with a target of $600 million for the year, despite transitory headwinds from high natural gas prices and weather impacts.
HIP segment saw a 10% sequential sales volume growth despite weather disruptions, with expectations to pass through cost increases due to higher PVC and transportation costs.
Management maintains a constructive outlook for 2026, expecting continued benefits from cost-saving initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and improved operational reliability, although cautious about housing market uncertainties.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jeff Holy
Jean Marc Gilson (President and CEO)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jean Marc Gilson (President and CEO)
Jeff Holy
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time you will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to everyone to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Patrick Cunningham from Citi. Your line is now open.
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Can you help us unpack a little bit more? You know, the PEM results down sequentially. You know, you had material benefits from the profitability improvement plan. You know, PE and caustic prices were up, I guess. First, can you help size the headwind from PVC price margin declines and whether or not there was anything else going on with operating reliability or any stranded costs from some of the closures?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Understood. And then just on the underlying outlook for the HIP business, what are your expectations for pure price this year, given some of the higher price PVC you're going to be pulling through, have you gone out with additional pricing ahead of the construction season? And is any of that baked into your outlook?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Patrick Cunningham (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Great. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Bhavesh Lodha from bmo. Your line is now Open.
Bhavesh Lodha (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Bhavesh Lodha (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Got it. And then particularly on your PVC outlook, you have leverage both from higher operating rates as well as pricing from PVC. Here, could you share your outlook on these two metrics? How much could rates move higher in 2Q or 3Q? And what are your expectations for PVC pricing from here?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Bhavesh Lodha (Equity Analyst at BMO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
So is it fair to say then that we'll see the lowest margin in 2Q and then by 4Q you'll be high enough to get yourself back to the low end of the margin guidance for the full year. Is that the right way to think about it?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Vincent Andrews (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)
Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Bedliter from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.
David Bedliter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Thank you. Jean Marc and Steve, just on polyethylene, you got the 30 cents in April. What's your confidence level in getting some portion or all of the announced $0.20 per pound increase for May?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
David Bedliter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Very good. And just on pvc, are you increasing your export activity levels to take advantage of some of the spot opportunities we've seen in the marketplace?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
David Bedliter (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Frank Mitch from Premium Research llc. Your line is now open.
Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst at Premium Research LLC)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst at Premium Research LLC)
Terrific. Thank you. And as you think about higher pricing levels having an impact on working capital, what's your, what are your working capital expectations and impacts on free cash flow in 2026?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, well, certainly I do expect with some of these higher prices we'll see an increase in the receivable side. But when you recognize that gas and ethane remain very moderate and frankly at pretty low levels, I do expect the second quarter generate free cash flow as a result.
Frank Mitch (Equity Analyst at Premium Research LLC)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Josh Spector from ubs. Your line is now open.
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Yeah. Hi, good morning. Two things I want to just clarify here is first, just on the cost savings points, I think the $150 million, you're characterizing that as year over year. Can you talk about what that is sequentially and does that build sequentially or are we at the full run rate today?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that $150 million is a year over year result. And certainly when we think about the contribution that we've seen, they're coming from all three of those respective pillars. So if you recall, we generated a significant amount of savings in the fourth quarter. So the $150 million full year result is well over $100 million above and beyond what we generated in the fourth quarter.
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay, but does that sequentially improve then into 2Q or are we just saying 150 million times 4? That's the 600 million that you're at. And I did want to ask a follow up just related with the pricing side on pvc.
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)
I mean, considering we're talking about pretty decent lags in pricing, I assume now in early May you have a pretty good idea of the PVC price you're going to realize in 2Q, can you give us some guidance about what that increase would be since there seems to be a pretty stark disconnect with some of the indexes that we're watching.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. Back to your earlier portion of your question on the cost savings initiatives in our three pillared strategy, we do expect that we'll be able to achieve a relative apportionment over the course of the remaining 3/4 of the year and fully achieve that $600 million savings as it relates to the pricing initiatives. You're right. We announced a series of price increases both in PVC as well as in polyethylene.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And as I say, we expect that those will be very impactful in the second quarter. So in the first quarter, we achieved in PBC a total of a penny in January, 2 cents in February, third in March. We've announced and achieved 5 cents in April, and we have 4 cents nominated out for May.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Still looking to achieve the full 10 cents that we had earlier nominated, five achieved in April and four right now, but looking with customers to achieve that full 10 cents that we announced earlier in the month of March for April and May.
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Roberts from Mizuho. Your line is now open.
John Roberts (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kevin McCarthy from Vertical Research Partners. Your line is now open.
John Roberts (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Understood. Then as a second question, was your PEM segment EBIT positive in the month of March?
John Roberts (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)
I wouldn't normally ask you about monthly trends, but I imagine March was night and day versus the prior month. So perhaps you can give us some
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
sense for the exit velocity of earnings,
John Roberts (Equity Analyst at Mizuho)
so to speak, as you move through the quarter. Yes, it was, as you would guess, very positive. And given the pricing initiatives that we've bought out in epoxy, PVC and poly ethylene, I expect the improvements to continue to be quite strong as we enter into the second quarter with again the ability to recognize and realize those price announcements that we announced during the first quarter. Okay, thanks very much. You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Arun Biswanathan from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Arun Biswanathan (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Arun Biswanathan (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Osterlund from Truis Securities. Your line is now open.
Peter Osterlund
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Duffy Fisher from Goldman and Sachs. Your line is now open.
Peter Osterlund
Yeah. Good morning guys.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Can you help me?
OPERATOR
Duffy Fisher (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Great. And then just one housekeeping. How much cash do you have left to spend on your expense cost cutting program from last year?
Duffy Fisher (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
You're talking about the three pillared strategy that when you say your cost cutting initiative.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, exactly. How you spent cash this quarter that was already expensed, I believe as I read through it. Is that fair and is there more cash yet to be spent on that?
Duffy Fisher (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
There is. And so I would say in the neighborhood of $50 million remaining in 26.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you guys.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Alembic Global Advisors)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global Advisors. Your line is now open.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Morning, John. Mark and Steve, you know you earlier in the call talked a little bit about PVC export opportunities opening up. So just curious to sort of find out where you're seeing those opportunities, particularly in light of, you know, a bunch of countries, be it India, the EU and the like already having anti dumping duties in place.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Alembic Global Advisors)
Yeah, I mean we are continuing to see the. You are correct. I mean the demand from India and the rest has decreased a little bit. But overall the supply is also even though over, I would say probably February, March, you saw an uptick in supply from China. Since then we've seen still a steady demand for exports and we are Pretty much selling everything we can to the export market at pretty good prices right now.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And I would say we continue to support the Latin America, South American markets as well.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Alembic Global Advisors)
Understood. And just carrying on with that. You know, I've read some recent reports about the Chinese removing their VAT export drawback on pvc. Are you hearing similar things? And if that is true, what does that do to the cost curves? What does that do to Chinese exports going forward?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
You're talking about the fact that they removed and that it was sometime after question whether they were removing it.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Alembic Global Advisors)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And Steve, just for me to get the numbers right, I mean is it fair to assume that that headwind would be maybe like $75 a ton to maybe like $100 a ton? Somewhere in that ballpark.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Alembic Global Advisors)
That's about $70. I was just trying to do the middle math.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
That's about right.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst at Alembic Global Advisors)
Very helpful. Thank you guys.
OPERATOR
Yeah, thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Blair from tph. Your line is now open.
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Blair (Equity Analyst at TPH)
Sounds good. And then for the FIFO impact, I think you said it was 37 million. Do you have a split between PEM and HIP for that impact in Q1? Yep, that was all PEM related, but it was $37 million.
OPERATOR
Great, thank you.
Abigail Ebert
You're welcome.
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Abigail Ebert
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, got it. Thanks. And then just a question on HIP and pvc, how would you size the weather impact on the construction beginning of the construction season this year? Where would things be if the weather had been more cooperative, do you think?
Abigail Ebert
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Got it. Thanks for the color.
Abigail Ebert
You're welcome.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Zakoskis from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.
Jeff Zakoskis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thanks very much. I think early in the call you were talking about domestic PVC price increases as being $0.06 a pound for the first quarter, a penny, then $0.02, then $0.03. But you also talked about discounts that were given in general. Did PVC prices, net of discounts rise in the first quarter?
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Zakoskis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
to export and they barely at breakeven
Jeff Zakoskis (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
point when you look at current prices, and quite a few of them have
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
actually dramatically reduced their operating rate.
OPERATOR
If you look at the carbide, they
Steve Bender (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
are mostly in China.
OPERATOR
J
Great, thank you very much.
B
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Dayo from Bank of America. Your line is now open.
J
E
J
E
Yeah, I would say it's in the 20s, $20 million range.
D
And in terms of Caustic, you are correct.
A
I mean, caustic price might indicate that
D
there is an opportunity to ship there, but when you look at the price for transport and everything, it completely offsets the spread that there is between the US and Europe. So right now there is really no good opportunities to export Caustic to Europe.
B
Thank you. This ends our question and answer session. Let me turn it over to Jeff Holey for closing remarks.
C
Thank you. Thanks for participating in today's call. We hope you'll join us again for our next conference call to discuss our second quarter results.
B
Thank you for participating in today's Westlake Corporation first quarter earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call will be available for replay beginning two hours after the call has ended. The replay can be accessed via Westlake website. Goodbye,
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