Full Transcript: Ero Copper Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=A9tf7UE9
Summary
Ero Copper reported a significant increase in copper production (up nearly 40%) and gold sales volumes (up 77%) year on year, with quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 110% and 100%, respectively.
Strategic initiatives include a focus on copper demand, cost inflation management, and advantageous positioning in Brazil's market. The company is progressing with its long-term growth strategy, notably with the Firdas project.
Future guidance remains positive, with expectations to maintain full-year production and cost guidance. The company is focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet, having achieved a 1x leverage ratio, and plans to eventually return capital to shareholders.
Operational highlights include a milestone of four years without a lost time injury at Tukemah and significant investments in infrastructure, which are expected to improve production rates in the second half of the year.
Management highlighted the importance of Brazil's strategic positioning and capital markets, alongside the benefits of their foreign exchange rate risk management in offsetting cost impacts from currency fluctuations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Farooq Ahmed (VP Investor Relations)
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Gelson Batista
Wayne Dreier (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. To join the question queue you may press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, Please press star then 2. The first question comes from Fahad Tariq with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for taking my question. You mentioned quite a bit about Brazil and the dynamics there. Can you just talk about what you're seeing in terms of labor inflation?
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And just staying on the topic of just the input cost. The slide is really helpful, so thanks for presenting that. Any issues on supply for the cost part, I understand, but are there any concerns around any of these input supplies coming into Brazil?
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Orest Wakada with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Orest Wakada (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. The comment earlier about that there's Currently, I think 12,000 tons of gold concentrate drying, is that indicative of what you expect to sell in Q2? And I'm wondering if you could provide any guidance for the year with respect to contained ounces in the gold concentrate.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Orest Wakada (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the caller, Mako. As a follow up, just as your free cash flow starts to accelerate here, I think Wayne talked about the revolver being the first focus in terms of paying that down. What can you walk us through your thinking on cadence after that with respect to either debt reduction or capital returns?
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Orest Wakada (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Look forward to that.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Stefan Ioannu with ATB Core. Mark, please go ahead.
Stefan Ioannu (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks very much. Just wondering, is there any updates or
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Stefan Ioannu (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks very much, guys.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Matthias Moreira with Brandesco bvi. Please go ahead.
Matthias Moreira (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thank you for taking my questions. First question on our sales versus production gap for copper. Specifically, I noticed that sales for the quarter came above production figures for both Caraiba and Tucuma. I was just wondering how should we think about the gap between sales and production going forward? That's the first question.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthias Moreira (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's clear. And then moving to Tucuma, I mean regarding the tailings filtration capacity at Tacuma, how has that been progressing? You previously shared that the equipment has been ordered and was in manufacturing. I'm just wondering if there are any updates there.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matthias Moreira (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's clear. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Dalton Barreto with Can Occurred Genuity. Please go ahead.
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning, guys. Marco, I thought I heard you say in your comments that your travels took you through washing and I'm wondering if you can add some context around that. So what sort of discussions you're having given that your assets are in Brazil. Anything that you can wrap around that. Thanks.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks for that. And then just I wanted to ask about Piranha Panema and how they're doing these days and whether, you know, given the rise in shipping costs and, you know, everything that's going on, whether that's becoming an option to place more concentrate there.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dalton Barreto (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Mongo.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Guillermozito with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Guillermozito
Thank you. Can you guys hear me? Yes. Perfect.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Guillermozito
All right, thanks, Michael. If only I had a good guess for the Bureau. But thank you for answering the question. Bye.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
If you do, please let us know.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Anita Soni with cibc. Please go ahead.
Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)
Hi, Malako and team. Thanks for taking my question. I think that most of them have been asked and answered, but I just want to get a little bit of detail on the grade profile at Xavantina into the back half of the year. I just want to understand how those costs will come down from the level that they were in Q1.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just in terms of the recovery rates, is that kind of the level at around 81% or would that also improve into the back half of the year? Just trying to get an understanding where we're.
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then as you go into next year, is that, would it climb to say the 90% or is that high 80s where we should have it?
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, look, we're putting in considerable effort this year to improve operations. I think our target still remains, you know, low 90s, that's for sure. Still our target. We have a few initiatives ongoing to help achieve that and I would say stay tuned for that. We hope to be talking around some of those objectives and plans at Javantina on our capital markets day in the fall.
Anita Soni (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Emerson Viera with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Emerson Viera (Equity Analyst)
Hello, Good morning team. Can you hear me?
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Barely, to be honest.
Emerson Viera (Equity Analyst)
Mako Di Filippo (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Emerson Viera (Equity Analyst)
All right, very clear. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Marco de Filippo for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Marco de Filippo
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