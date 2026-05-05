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May 5, 2026 12:20 PM 47 min read

Eaton Corp Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2bpxrd58/

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Eaton Corp reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with record revenue of $7.5 billion and segment profit of $1.7 billion.

The company raised its full-year organic growth outlook to a midpoint of 10% and increased adjusted EPS expectations to $13.28, reflecting strong demand and operational execution.

Strategic initiatives included the completion of acquisitions like Boyd Thermal and partnerships with Nvidia, enhancing Eaton Corp's offerings in high-growth markets such as data centers.

Management highlighted record backlog levels and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2, driven by robust order growth across various segments, notably in Electrical Americas and aerospace.

Operational challenges were noted in Electrical Americas due to ramp-up costs and input inflation, but management expressed confidence in margin recovery through pricing actions and increased capacity utilization.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Yan Jin (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Paolo Ruiz

Dave Foster (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Paolo Ruiz

OPERATOR

Hey, thanks, Paulo. Moving to the Q and A, we ask you to please limit your opportunity to just one question per person. We appreciate your cooperation so we can accommodate as many participants as possible today. With that, I will turn it over to the operator for instructions. Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of Scott Davis from Melios Research. Your question please.

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst at Melios Research)

Paolo Ruiz

Scott Davis (Equity Analyst at Melios Research)

Best of luck Pablo. Thank you.

Paolo Ruiz

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Chris Schneider from Morgan Stanley. Your question please.

Paolo Ruiz

Chris Schneider (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Thank you, Paolo, appreciate that.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press Star one one on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Dean Dream from RBC Capital Markets. Your question please. You might have your phone on mute.

Dean Dream (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Yes, sorry. Can you hear me now? Yes. Okay, appreciate that, thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'll also add my welcome back to Dave and my question is directed to Dave. I'd be really interested in hearing about your early observations now that you're back at Eaton and where are your priorities and focus as cfo?

Dave Foster (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line. Nicole de Blasey from Deutsche bank, your question please.

Nicole de Blasey (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Yeah, thanks. Good morning, guys. Hi, Nicole.

Nicole de Blasey (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Paolo Ruiz

Nicole de Blasey (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Understood. Thanks Paulo.

Paolo Ruiz

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Chad Dillard from Bernstein. Your question please.

Chad Dillard (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Hi, good morning guys. Hi Chad. So I've got a question for you on competitors buying into the Cold Plate market. So I guess part one is what share of Cold Plates is represented in Boyd Corporation? And then part two is how do these acquisitions impact the competitive landscape?

Paolo Ruiz

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andy Kaplowitz from CITI your question please.

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst at CITI)

Good morning everyone. Hi Andy. Good morning. Good morning. Obviously you raised your organic revenue guide for the year, which seems like it's mostly coming from data center strength. But what are you seeing in terms of other mega projects? Are you seeing any further unlock there and maybe your thoughts on broader economic trends impacting Electrical Americas and electrical global. Any impact from the Middle east on your business, for instance?

Paolo Ruiz

Andy Kaplowitz (Equity Analyst at CITI)

Appreciate it, Pablo.

Paolo Ruiz

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Patrick Bauman from JP Morgan. Your question please.

Patrick Bauman (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Paolo Ruiz

Dave Foster (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Bauman (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thanks. And that's 150 basis points you're saying from 1Q to 2Q is the expectation correct? Thank you very much. Best luck.

Paolo Ruiz

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Buscaglia from bnp. Your question please.

Andrew Buscaglia (Equity Analyst at BNP)

Hey, thanks guys. Good morning. Hi Andrew. Just wanted to check on a lot of discussion on the data center front and orders were quite strong there. But can you give some commentary what's going on order wise and trend wise by the other sub segments within Electrical Americas?

Paolo Ruiz

Andrew Buscaglia (Equity Analyst at BNP)

I hope that helps.

Paolo Ruiz

Very helpful. Yeah, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Joe Richie

Thank You. And our next question comes from the line of Joe Richie from Goldman Sachs. Your question please. Hey guys, good morning. Hi, Good morning, Joel.

Paolo Ruiz

Joe Richie

Paolo Ruiz

Very helpful. Thank you.

Julian Mitchell (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Paolo Ruiz

Dave Foster (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

The only thing I would add is in addition to the benefits we see of the scale of the growth on the manufacturing costs, we also see the benefit on reducing support costs as a percentage of sales in the back half of the year.

Paolo Ruiz

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.

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