Full Transcript: Powell Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iomuyx94/
Summary
Powell Industries reported a 6% revenue growth in Q2 2026 compared to the prior year, with a gross margin of 29.6%.
The company secured $490 million in new orders during the quarter, bringing the mid-year total to nearly $1 billion, and increased its backlog to $1.8 billion, 12% higher than the previous quarter.
Significant projects include two mega projects over $75 million and a $400 million data center project, marking the largest project award in the company's history.
The company is expanding its manufacturing capacity, including leasing new spaces near its Ohio and Houston facilities, and is considering a larger investment of $70-$100 million for additional capacity.
Powell Industries is exploring government-related work and has acquired REMSDAC, which has been synergistic and accretive.
Management highlighted strong operational efficiency, order growth, and market diversification, particularly in the electric utility and data center sectors.
The company is focusing on strategic sourcing and supply chain optimization to support future growth and is evaluating further M&A opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ryan Coleman (Investor Relations)
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Powell is well positioned to deliver strong cash flows and earnings performance for the remainder of FISC 2026. At this point, we'll be happy to answer your questions.
OPERATOR
OPERATOR
Please go ahead.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning everyone. Congrats on a quarter.
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Good morning.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thank you. And given the strong 490 million dollars in orders booked in Q2 and then with the addition of the 400 million-plus data center orders, how should we think about your order Outlook for Q3 and beyond and also in light of this growth and how do you plan to manage the associated increases in SG&A and R and D expenses?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Thank you Brett and Mike. And just one follow up if I may. Your strong core engineering capabilities along with execution strengths such as the Engineer-to-Order (ETO) and kit systems. We think it's have clearly earned a customer trust. But how do you view the evolving competitive landscape given increasing demand and expanding supply? What steps are you taking to maintain your competitive edge?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have the next question. Line of Chip Moore from Rock Capital. Please go ahead.
Chip Moore
Hey, thanks for taking the question. Hey, everybody, maybe a follow up on that $400 million plus order you got in April. Fantastic. I guess, you know, is that all outside or is this, you know, some inside the four walls as well? And then, you know, you mentioned first phase. Talk about potential for additional phases.
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Chip Moore
Excellent. And Brett, maybe two more on that One just margin implications given it's such a large order and then the timeline being pretty quick, just how are you thinking about any execution risks there and how are you going to manage?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Chip Moore
Excellent. And if I could sneak one last one in just around capacity. You did a good job sort of outlining where you're going and the potential to grow capacity. But just given strength across all your markets really and data center in particular, if you were to see similarly sized opportunities, what's your ability to meet those as they come along?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Chip Moore
Appreciate all the color. I will pop back in queue, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have the next question. Line of Manish Somaya from Canto. Please go ahead.
Manish Somaya
Yes, thank you. Good morning. My first question is on pricing power. Brett and Mike, you talked quite a bit about strong markets, but in your commentary you mentioned pricing is stable, broadly keeping in line with inflation. Why aren't we getting more pricing if the markets are strong as they are?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Manish Somaya
My other question pertains to you guys taking on larger, more complex projects. How should we think about the cadence for margins going forward? And then more specifically on the 400 million plus award for the data center, was that a solo award? And how does that change your perspective on the TAM for Powell when it comes to data center market? And what percentage of market share is reasonable that you can achieve in that?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Manish Somaya
And Brett, just that, the $400 million award that you got post the quarter end, was that a solo contract or Was that split no.
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
1 purchase order? Okay.
Manish Somaya
Okay, great. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have the next line of Alex Regill from Texas Capital. Please go ahead thank you.
Alex Regill
Just a maintenance item here. First backlog is a percentage of total by market. Can you provide that once again?
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, sure. Alex, this is Mike. So as we deconstruct the backlog segmentation for Q2, roughly 5% was Petrochem, 29% was oil and gas, 30% is utility, 6% is traction, and 29% is commercial and other industrial, which includes the data center, which is in the low 20s of that 29. And then, you know, the rest is other.
Alex Regill
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have the next question line of John Friendship from Sidoti and company. Please go ahead.
John Friendship
Hi guys, and thanks for taking the questions. I'm actually curious about how you're handling the spike in metal prices in 2026 and how does that impact the gross margin profile on a go forward? Bas.
Mike Metcalfe (Chief Financial Officer)
Hi, good morning, John, this is Mike. I'll take that question. So we are very proactive with our metals, specifically copper. As you know, we use a lot of copper and we do have a hedging program for copper, essentially acts as an insurance policy to protect margins that we have in backlog. So that's the biggest piece. We stay on top of steel, aluminum as well. But we're pretty proactive with the supply chain for those core commodities.
John Friendship
Got it. And I think in the prepared comments you said something about small to mid sized projects were a net benefit in the quarter. Can you just maybe drill down a little bit of what's going on there?
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
John Friendship
No, certainly. And is it Running above that $50 million threshold, Brett, or no, no, no.
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
John Friendship
Okay, thank you, Brett. Everything else has been addressed.
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Appreciate it. All right, take care.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We have the next question. Lionel. John Bratt from Kansas City Capital, please go ahead.
John Bratt
Good morning, Brett. Brett, just want to touch base.
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Obviously the outlook is very strong and you're considering a potential expansion of 70 to $100 million. And I guess given the outlook and what you're seeing, what do you need to see more before you make that, for you to make that commitment? You know, it seems, the business obviously seems very good. It seems like you could go ahead, go ahead with it, but
John Bratt
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
John Bratt
Have you had to turn down any
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
John Bratt
Okay, thank you, Brooke. Yep. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Brett Kopp, the CEO, for any closing remarks.
Brett Kopp (Chairman and CEO)
Thank you, Myron. I would close with Mike and I just thanking everyone for joining us this morning. We're very encouraged by the commercial strength we're seeing across each of our core end markets and continue to expect another strong year for Powell. I'd like to thank the entire Powell team for their hard work and commitment to both Powell and and of course to our customers. Mike and I look forward to updating you all next quarter.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.