Transcript: Kosmos Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j4m9u9xx/
Summary
Kosmos Energy reported a 25% increase in production year-on-year, with a concurrent 22% reduction in operating costs and a 7% reduction in net debt from the end of 2025.
The company is benefiting from higher market prices and premium benchmarks, with record production and pricing expected to reflect more significantly in the second and third quarters due to pricing structure lags.
Strategic initiatives include advancing the Tiberius project in the Gulf of America, a strategic exploration alliance with Shell, and a focus on cost reduction, particularly in operating expenses, with a target of a 20% reduction in 2026.
Operational highlights include strong performance in Ghana with ongoing drilling success and the GTA project exceeding LNG nameplate capacity.
Management expressed confidence in achieving a 20% debt reduction target by year-end, supported by high production levels, strong operational progress, and the sale of producing assets in Equatorial Guinea.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day everyone. Welcome to Cosmos Energy first quarter 2026 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded at this time. Let me turn the call over to Jamie Buckland, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Jamie Buckland (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Neil Schar (Chief Financial Officer)
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
we will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for a brief moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Charles Mead with Johnson Rice. Charles, please go ahead.
Charles Mead (Equity Analyst)
Yes, good morning Andy to you and the whole team there, or good afternoon as may be. I want to ask the first question on Jubilee, the OBN seismic shoot that you guys did at the end of the year last year, is that are the results or insights from that, are those already informing the this 26 drilling program or is that something where we're really going to see more of the benefit in the 2728 program?
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
Charles Mead (Equity Analyst)
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Lydia Gold with Goldman SaaS. Lydia, please go ahead.
Lydia Gold (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. You target a 20% reduction in operating costs this year. Could you expand on some of the key strategic initiatives that are in place across the portfolio to meet this target, particularly at gta? Thanks.
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of David round with Stiffel. David, please go ahead.
David Round (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks guys. A key theme in recent years has been around this cost reduction and capping capex. Actually specifically I'm just interested in whether this commodity backdrop makes that harder to achieve and how you're thinking more generally about CAPEX in 27 and beyond. Please.
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
Neil Schar (Chief Financial Officer)
David Round (Equity Analyst)
Great, that's very clear. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Again, if you would like to ask a question, just press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And our next question comes from the lineup, Bob Brackett with Bersen Research. Bob, please go ahead.
Bob Brackett (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. I'd like to talk a bit about Senegal and GTA, you mentioned the phase one plus, which I expect is 300 million cubic feet a day gas pipeline that brings ultimately molecules up to that Gandon power station. Can you talk about how to think about the unit economics you mentioned it's reducing opex. How do we think about the volume? Is it your 27%? And how do we think about price?
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
Neil Schar (Chief Financial Officer)
Bob Brackett (Equity Analyst)
A follow up, please. I'm seeing mixed messages in the press around Jakart Turanga. Can you give us an update on what's happening there?
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Mark Wilson with Jefferies. Mark, please go ahead.
Mark Wilson (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thank you. I'm going to ask a question from an investor to start off with. It's probably more for Neil. Just wondering about the derivative cash losses in Q1 and what we should expect in 2026. And obviously this speaks to this maximizing of deleverage. So, yeah, the cash derivatives, Neil.
Neil Schar (Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Wilson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And Andy, a slightly bigger picture question. I'm just wondering what contact you've had with, if at all, with the new management set up at bp, given Tortu performing so well. I'm just wondering if there's any commentary you could give there. Thank you.
Andy Ingalls (Chairman and CEO)
Mark Wilson (Equity Analyst)
I've made a very clear note of that. I won't have to ask again. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Stella Cridge with Barclays. Stella, please go ahead.
Stella Cridge (Equity Analyst)
Neil Schar (Chief Financial Officer)
Stella Cridge (Equity Analyst)
Super, thank you for that. And just the final bit I had wanted to ask about, I thought it was very interesting in the fetch report that they were talking about. Potentially you're trying to get down into the 800 to refinance a smaller amount in the RBL. Is that something you could comment on as well?
Neil Schar (Chief Financial Officer)
Stella Cridge (Equity Analyst)
That's so clear. Thanks.
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