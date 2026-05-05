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May 5, 2026 12:11 PM 46 min read

Marathon Petroleum Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jT1QgdNg

Summary

Marathon Petroleum reported strong financial results with adjusted EPS of $1.65 and adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion; the refining and marketing segment drove a $1.4 billion adjusted EBITDA.

Operational highlights include 89% refinery utilization with near 100% capture and the lowest unplanned downtime in a decade, alongside strategic investments in refining capacity and jet fuel production.

The company announced a $5 billion share repurchase authorization, reflecting confidence in sustained cash flow and commitment to shareholder returns amid a constructive macro environment.

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East tightened global markets, impacting supply chains and providing opportunities for Marathon Petroleum to leverage its U.S. and Canadian crude sourcing.

Management emphasized the durability of the company's cash generation profile and operational excellence, with a focus on optimizing value chains and strategic capital deployment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the MPC first quarter 2026 earnings call. My name is Julie and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. Press star1 on your touchtone phone to enter the queue. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Christina Kazarian. Christina, you may begin.

Christina Kazarian

Maria Curry (Chief Financial Officer)

Maryann Mannan

Christina Kazarian

Thanks Marianne. As we open the Call for your questions. As a courtesy to all participants, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and a follow up. If time permits, we will re prompt for additional questions. We'll now open the questions. Operator.

OPERATOR

Neil Maida (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Yeah, thank you very much, team. Just want to start off on Slide 12, the second quarter outlook. And Marianne, the utilization guide looked very good here at 94%. But maybe you can unpack the numbers a little bit more, give a sense of your plans for each of the regions and to the extent uptime is surprising to the upside here, anything underneath the hood that would give us some sense of, you know, give us more confidence and reliability. Thank you.

Maryann Mannan

Neil Maida (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Maryann Mannan

Neil Maida (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Thank you. Thanks Marianne.

Maryann Mannan

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Manav Gupta with ubs. Your line is open. Good morning.

Manav Gupta

Maryann Mannan

Rick

Manav Gupta

Maryann Mannan

Manav Gupta

Thank you so much.

Maryann Mannan

You're welcome. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sam Margolin with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Sam Margolin

Maryann Mannan

Sam Margolin

Yeah. It does. And then this is a follow up within kind of this gas theme. These gas exposure is very thematic. As you know, there's end market growth across the natural gas value chain in every category. And so the question is whether MPC would ever want to participate in those end markets and leverage MPLX's growing exposure into that vertical.

Maryann Mannan

Rick

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Legate with Wolf Research. Your lane is open.

Doug Legate

Maryann Mannan

Doug Legate

Yeah, it's very clear. Thank you, Marianne. And maybe on the windfall question, allocation of cash.

Maryann Mannan

Doug Legate

I think that's clear. Maybe just to clarify, would you pace the share buyback or is it ratable?

Maryann Mannan

We try to do our very best across the system to make the best decisions that we can and be as disciplined as we can when we are returning capital.

Doug Legate

Doug, very diplomatic answer. Thanks, Maryam.

Maryann Mannan

You're welcome, Deb.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Theresa Chen with Barth Claes. Your line is open.

Theresa Chen

Hi there. Given the upside volatility in flat prices that we've seen. Would love to get an update on your demand observations and outlook across the products within your footprint. Are there any regions or areas that you're seeing any resistance as far as demand goes? Any areas where we're testing that point of inflection for demand elasticity?

Rick

Theresa Chen

Rick

Marianne Mannan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Gableman with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Jason Gableman

Rick

Maria Curry (Chief Financial Officer)

Hello, Jason. So from a derivative perspective, in the first quarter, you know, we had about 500 million of unrealized losses and if you think about Midstream was about 63 million. And then the impact on margin calls to working capital was about 340 million overall use of cash.

Jason Gableman

Hope that helps. Very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Latch with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Joe Latch

Maria Curry (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Latch

Maryann Mannan

Mike

Maryann Mannan

Thank you all.

Joe Latch

You're welcome, Jim.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Are there no other questions?

Christina Kazarian

Thank you for your interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation today. Should you have more questions or want clarification on topics discussed this morning, please contact us and our team will be available to take your calls. Thank you for joining us.

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