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May 5, 2026 12:10 PM 39 min read

Transcript: TransDigm Gr Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2h94rt9e/

Summary

TransDigm Gr reported strong Q2 2026 financial performance, with results ahead of expectations and raised full-year guidance for both sales and EBITDA.

The company achieved significant revenue growth across all market channels: commercial OEM, commercial aftermarket, and defense, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Strategic acquisitions of Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra were completed post-quarter, adding to the company's growth potential, while Stellant's acquisition is pending.

EBITDA margin stood at 52.6%, with recent acquisitions causing slight dilution, but operational efficiencies contributed positively.

Management emphasized TransDigm Gr's consistent long-term strategy focused on proprietary aerospace businesses, decentralized operations, and disciplined capital allocation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mary Hartman (Director of Investor Relations)

Mike Lissman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

Sarah Nguyen (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 in your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Ken Herbert with rbc. Your line is now open.

Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Mikas with Melius Research. Your line is now open.

Scott Mikas (Equity Analyst)

Morning, Mike and Joel. Very nice results. I think this was your highest pro-forma organic growth rate in the commercial aftermarket since early 2024. And you mentioned all sub-markets grew. I'm just curious, was there any strength or abnormally strong sales in any particular sub-market like a rebound in interiors or was it kind of channel inventories normalizing?

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

So I said Engine and Passenger, which are two largest submarkets, were both strong. All of them were favorable. But those were the two that were to highlight. Just looking through the operating units, I don't think there was any significant rebounding. We didn't have the headwind that we'd had highlighted. I think the last couple quarters of some destocking that had happened so that that helped us out. But it was a good across the board.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Noah Popenak with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Noah Popenak (Equity Analyst)

Noah Popenak (Equity Analyst)

Noah Popenak (Equity Analyst)

The distribution space was up a little bit over Q1, but not significantly with strong point of sale. So that I think is a good indicator for us as we look at it going forward. So in terms of how much inventory is in the actual channel, you never get the feedback of how much airlines are holding. But we're not hearing anything anecdotally that would lead us to believe that that is a significant either headwind or tailwind.

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Strauss with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Deutschel with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Scott Deutschel (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning, Joel. Could you share an update in terms of what you're seeing with respect to your own supply chain performance? And then more specifically, are there any parts of your supply chain where you're seeing meaningful extensions and lead times or are your supplier lead times pretty stable for most of these subsidiaries?

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sheila Kayaglu with Jeffries. Your line is now open.

Sheila Kayaglu (Equity Analyst)

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Miles Walton with Wolf Research. Your line is now open.

Miles Walton (Equity Analyst)

Mike Lissman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Goldie with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Michael Goldie

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Arment with Baird. Your line is now open.

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst)

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

and we saw a little bit of slowdown in pos, but at the same time our distributor partners had higher bookings than what they had had the previous quarter. So freight right now seems to be tracking along with what we'd expect. It's still better than double digit growth, but admittedly it's not at the same level that the engine and passenger submarkets are driving in.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Akers with BMP Paribus. Your line is now open.

Matt Akers (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sebastian Rivera with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Sebastian Rivera

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for the questions. Sebastian on for John segment today. A lot of ground already covered here but would love to maybe just double click on the guidance raise. Appreciate the color that was kind of given already. But if you could maybe provide any color on how you're looking at the combined growth profile for JP VSA in 2026, that'd be super helpful.

Mike Lissman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Gautam Khanna with TD Count Security Share line is now open.

Gautam Khanna (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Thank you. Good morning. Two questions. They're quick. One, any evidence in the discretionary aftermarket of slowing anywhere and if you could just characterize how big that is as a percentage of your aftermarket and just quickly on the M and A pipeline, is it are you seeing a good mix of both aerospace and defense oriented firms or is it concentrated one way or the other? Thanks.

Joel Reese (Co Chief Operating Officer)

So we haven't provided before any kind of split between discretionary non discretionary work. What I would say is I don't believe we've seen any material shift though in either area. Q2 bookings were our all time high in terms of cam bookings and we saw good solid growth across the board and there was nothing that I heard at our meetings a week or so ago that would have led me to have a different view as of today.

Mike Lissman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the Q and A portion of today's call. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mary Hartman for closing remarks.

Mary Hartman (Director of Investor Relations)

Thank you all for joining us today. This concludes the call. We appreciate your time and have a good rest of your day.

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