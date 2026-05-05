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May 5, 2026 12:05 PM 44 min read

Transcript: Sunstone Hotel Invts Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/585225941

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Invts reported a strong first quarter with RevPAR growth of 14.6%, driven by solid group and transient performance.

The company increased its full-year outlook based on better-than-expected Q1 results, expecting RevPAR growth between 5% and 7.5%.

Strategic initiatives include continued focus on cost control, capital recycling, and opportunistic share repurchases.

Ondaz Miami Beach and other resort properties showed significant performance improvements, contributing to the company's optimistic outlook.

Management emphasized the importance of capital recycling and exploring acquisition opportunities, while remaining cautious about potential economic headwinds impacting travel demand.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Aaron Reyes (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Springer (President and Chief Investment Officer)

Aaron Reyes (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

To ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Thank you. Our first question comes from Dwayne Fetigworth from Evercore isi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

Aaron Reyes (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Michael Bellisario from Baird. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Sneed Throes from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

Sneed Throes

Yeah, makes sense. Okay, thank you. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Daniel Pulitzer from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Billingsley from Compass Point. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Darling from Green Street. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you for taking the questions. That's it for me. Our next question comes from Floris Van Dyke from Ladenburg. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks guys. Our next question comes from Logan Epstein from Wolf Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks Brian. I'll leave it there. Our last question comes from Chris Waronka from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, very helpful. Thanks, Brian. We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Brian Julia for closing remarks.

Brian Julia (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, everyone, for your interest, and we look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming conferences and look forward to also anyone that we have the chance to get through the new Ondaz. We've had many tours, but are always available to show off this really remarkable resort. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.

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