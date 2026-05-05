Crawford Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Crawford (NYSE:CRD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Crawford & Co reported first quarter 2026 revenues of $309.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, primarily due to lower property claims activity in the U.S. following benign weather conditions.
The company has reorganized into two divisions: U.S. operations and international operations, to improve efficiency and drive growth. This streamlined structure is anticipated to enhance client outcomes and operational agility.
Crawford & Co's non-GAAP EPS was $0.16, down from $0.21 the previous year, with operating earnings declining by 23.2% due to lower U.S. property and casualty results and higher corporate costs.
Broadspire, the U.S. third-party administration business, showed slight revenue growth and an 86% retention rate, with plans for further growth through new business wins.
International operations saw a 4.5% revenue increase, driven by demand in key markets such as Australia and Asia, despite a revenue decrease on a constant currency basis.
Management highlighted the strategic focus on building resilience, strengthening the operating foundation, and enhancing the go-to-market strategy to capitalize on pipeline opportunities.
The company maintained its quarterly dividend and engaged in share repurchases, indicating a disciplined capital management approach.
Crawford & Co reported cash flow from operating activities of $3.3 million, an improvement from a cash use of $13.9 million in the previous year.
Full Transcript
Dustin (Operator)
Tammy Stevenson (General Counsel)
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Holly Boudreau (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Dustin (Operator)
At this time, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press the pound key. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before asking a question. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Mark Hughes from On True Securities. Please go ahead.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you. Good morning. Hey, good morning, Mark.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
The broadspire business up a little bit. I think you talked about kind of a delay in new onboarding and maybe a particular client loss. How should that trend through the balance of the year? Are those going to kind of keep it steadied up a little bit or would you expect that to potentially accelerate and then what does that mean from a margin standpoint?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
How about in the US Property and Casualty, the global technical services? I think outside of the weather related claims look like you held steady in US Property and Casualty. What are you seeing in gtf and then how do you think about recruiting? I think you mentioned the word aqua hires. What's the prospect in 2026 there?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
And then uncapped unallocated corporate, you had it looks like a bump in self insurance expense. How much was that? I think you referred to a little higher administrative payroll. When you take those into account, how does that trend in the coming quarters?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, so that was about 800,000 in the quarter and I think trend in the coming quarters, I think it's probably, you know, no major increase expected.
Mark Hughes (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, very good. Thank you very much.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you Mark. Thank you again.
Dustin (Operator)
If you would like to ask a question, please press star and the number one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Steinka from Barrington Research. Please go Ahead.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Good morning. Good morning, Kevin.
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
I wanted to start off by asking about in your prepared comments, you mentioned encouraging pipeline activity and I believe you kind of tied that to your updated go to market strategy under the new segment operating structure. So maybe just any comments on initial traction you're seeing with the go to market strategy and what sort of opportunities you're seeing in the pipeline?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's helpful. And when we think about the pipeline activity as well as the $24 million in new and enhanced business that you won in the quarter, any particular segments that you're really seeing increased activity? Should we think about that as mostly broad spire or is it kind of more broad based across the segments?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
You know, I would say that our strongest pipeline is within broadspire. The pipeline is building within the US and property and casualty business as well. And we see that continuing to strengthen in terms of the winds, a mix of broadspire winds, a few U.S. property and casualty winds. And then we had a nice win in our international segment as well. That made up the 24 million.
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And you know, I think the changes you made with go to market were you talked about primarily in the US but have there been any tweaks in the international operations segment as well? You just mentioned a win there internationally. So just wondering if you kind of changed up the approach at all there as well.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Yeah, that makes sense. So you know, you've been talking about the industry wide level of outsourced claims activity being down just due to the more benign weather. But any, any updated thoughts on some of the affordability pressures you've talked about before in the US Just the residential property market. Any signs maybe of lo loosening there in the industry?
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin Steinka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's a, that's a helpful update. I appreciate you taking the questions. I will turn it back over.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thanks, Kevin. Thank you.
Dustin (Operator)
We have reached the end of question and answer session. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Sway for closing remarks.
Bruce Wayne (Chief Executive Officer)
Okay. Thank you, Dustin. And thank you to all our employees, clients and shareholders for your continued commitment to Crawford and Company. I hope you all have a great rest of the week.
Dustin (Operator)
Thank you. Thank you for participating in today's Crawford and Company conference call. This call will be available for replay beginning at 11:30am Eastern Standard Time today through 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time on May 12, 2026. The conference ID number for the replay is 796 2074. The number to dial for the replay is 1-800-770-2030. Thank you. You may now disconnect.
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