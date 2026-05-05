Public Service Enterprise Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/660567075
Summary
Public Service Enterprise reported Q1 2026 net income of $1.48 per share and non-GAAP operating earnings of $1.55 per share, reflecting strong utility infrastructure investments and energy efficiency programs.
The company maintained its full-year non-GAAP operating earnings guidance of $4.28 to $4.40 per share, supported by a $4.2 billion capital spending plan for 2026.
Operational highlights include excellent reliability during harsh winter conditions and successful storm response efforts, as well as a continued focus on gas infrastructure modernization.
Public Service Enterprise is engaging in new nuclear development in New Jersey following the lifting of a moratorium on nuclear construction, leveraging its existing site and expertise.
Management emphasized ongoing efforts to manage customer costs, including maintaining flat electric and gas rates and benefiting from a favorable FERC ruling on transmission cost allocations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Carlita Chan
Ralph Larosa
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
OPERATOR
Constantine
Ralph Larosa
Constantine
great appreciate that and just maybe shifting to the pjm capacity and reserve auction process some of the pjm neighbors have been vocal around it what could we see in terms of your participation in the rba from both the power side and as the edc and any concerns around capacity cost allocation for your zone yeah i mean
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Constantine
and maybe just to clarify do things like the capacity price cap extension provide any additional upsides on the power side kind of versus the
Ralph Larosa
six to eight plan well i think we had envisioned we had spoken in the past about the fact that we thought things were going to stay about where they were so i would leave the comment there okay appreciate it thanks
Constantine
so much for the time today
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of carly davenport with goldman sachs please proceed with your question hey carly
Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)
hey good morning thanks so much for taking the questions i knew it was
Ralph Larosa
going to be you carly so i was glad to make it easy for you maybe just starting off on new jersey i guess we do have a stakeholder meeting being held by the bpu this week on executive order one kind of focused mostly on the kind of utility business model i guess anything that you're expecting out of that meeting in terms of focus areas or kind of what you think is on the table to address as we think about the utility business model in new jersey yeah
Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)
look i think consistent with what we've said in the past we expect performance to be one of the biggest issues that'll be on the table and we welcome that in the areas that we've seen focus in other states our performance we think has been exemplary and i would expect that to continue so you know i would as i've said in prior meetings in some ways welcome the
Ralph Larosa
Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)
and then maybe just sticking in new jersey but just on the nuclear side i know you mentioned the the lifting of the moratorium kind of in your prepared and just maybe talk a little bit about how you envision peg kind of participating on the nuclear task force in the state and maybe what some tangible updates could look like as we think about the opportunities around new nuclear
Ralph Larosa
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of jeremy tonay with jp morgan please proceed with your question hey jeremy
Jeremy Tonay (Equity Analyst)
hi good morning good morning was just wondering if i could start with large load inquiries here i was just wondering if you could provide a bit more color i guess on the current state of conversations and interest there and where does the total count stand you know versus last quarter or i think it was eleven point eight as of the
Ralph Larosa
Jeremy Tonay (Equity Analyst)
got it that's helpful and that kind of leads to my next question here if you might be able to provide some color bifurcating between the states as far as interest or type of activity type of conversations and at the same time just curious i guess as how does demand response currently factor into any of these discussions and has
Ralph Larosa
Jeremy Tonay (Equity Analyst)
got it makes sense i'll leave it
Ralph Larosa
there thank you thanks jeremy
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of nick amasucci with evercore isi please proceed with your question hey nick hey
Nick Amassucci
guys how are we just a couple quick couple quick ones for me if i could so when we just think about kind of the cadence at salem and the potential for the capacity upgrade is it pretty much assumed that you would be seeking the the extension first and then any kind of firm announcement on a potential upgrade you talk about
Ralph Larosa
Nick Amassucci
that i mentioned yeah so very specifically
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Nick Amassucci
you know on a normal year even when you're decoupled just volumetrically you're going to see a lot more coming through
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Nick Amassucci
nick the other piece to this i just to remind you all we mentioned the gas ops there and that there was some value generated from our gas operations group just a reminder that also goes to offset customer rates pretty dramatically so another good news message for the customers in new jersey that we were able to transact in that area perfect
Ralph Larosa
thanks dan thanks ralph we'll see you guys in a couple weeks
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of julian julian smith but jeffries please proceed with your question
Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)
hey good morning ralph team how you guys all doing
Ralph Larosa
good julian how are you quite well thank you guys very much appreciate it
Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)
looking forward to another video
Ralph Larosa
Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)
so and in your questionnaires or participation you mean in new generation or the
Ralph Larosa
existing yeah in any flavor but i'm curious about the you're waxing about the process and then separately your participation in
Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)
any flavor yeah look i think the
Ralph Larosa
Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)
got it okay fair enough and then just when you think about the you guys keep talking about new nuclear and obviously i get why how do you think about what that looks like in the state in terms of next steps i mean a lot of folks talk about it but obviously you know you've got to get the right risk construct i totally appreciate that but just tangibly what would the next step look like here just to show progress if there is
Ralph Larosa
Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)
Ralph Larosa
more to go thanks julian see you see you in a little bit in may
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of michael sullivan with wolf research please proceed with your question
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
hey guys hey ralph picking up on
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
no i mean the thing that we've said is that for the prompt year we're pretty close to fully hedged and then as you look through the next couple of years that'll
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
cascade off a little bit okay and
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
then just next last thing just kind of next couple months here into kind of the summer recess at the legislature anything you expect or are focused on getting done between now and then no
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)
them okay great thank you very much
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of sophie karp with keybanc capital markets please proceed with your
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
question morning sophie hi good morning good
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
morning thank you for taking my question i'm curious if you see any opportunities potentially for yourselves in the upcoming pgm transmission open window
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
as we go forward thank you and
Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)
then on kind of data centers i appreciate your comment that absent the incentives they're not necessarily looking to locate in new jersey but is it an option for your new jersey assets to have virtual ppa virtual offtake with facilities elsewhere or is that not the major focus
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
right now no we are deliverable to beyond new jersey and even today that power flows on the grid in the region and so there is absolutely the potential for us to do something with the new jersey units or the pennsylvania units beyond the node that they're at and beyond the zone that they're in so yes that is possible okay thank
OPERATOR
you thanks sophie thank you our next
Rennie Singh
question comes from the line of rennie singh with bank of america please proceed
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
with your question hi guys thanks for
Rennie Singh
taking the question you know first on the bgs auction obviously you got the one point eight percent reduction that's going to go into effect june so i guess how are you thinking about the repeatability of that you know with capacity prices either staying at the same level or going lower and you know potentially power prices going up but i guess do you think you can kind of keep up the same decreases year over year
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Rennie Singh
kind of tough to do obviously okay
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
yeah that makes sense and then yeah
Rennie Singh
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
third third yeah it's a great point
Rennie Singh
but for the delay in the capacity auction you would not have seen the magnitude of year over year increase that
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
Rennie Singh
Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)
burden should sit i think that all makes sense very clear thanks so much
Rennie Singh
guys thanks
OPERATOR
thank you and our last question comes from the line of anthony crowder with mizuho securities please proceed with
Anthony Crowder
your question hey ralph dan thanks for
Ralph Larosa
squeezing me in on a busy morning just to follow up to i think nick's question earlier on the nuclear upgrades and maybe the timing of them just if you could tell me when do you file for the timing but also approval for the uprights is that an additional capex opportunity or it's further out in the five year plan or you're already having included in your current plan
Anthony Crowder
yeah we've got the capital that's included there and the timing of it is going to depend upon which outage it goes into anthony so it's that's when i said twenty seven or twenty nine we'll have an outage for those units in twenty twenty seven outage in twenty twenty nine and depending upon as that thing how it moves forward that's when we'll end up seeing that upgrade go
Ralph Larosa
through you're asking about the upgrade not
Anthony Crowder
the license extension right no i no
Ralph Larosa
no more the license extension i'm sorry
Anthony Crowder
if i wasn't clear just so the license extension we'll get information back over the next x amount of years right i know nrc is trying to move that a little bit quicker than they have in the past and at that point they'll let us know whether or not we have to change the oil change the tires what needs to be done and at the end and we'll be able to forecast the capex at that point
Ralph Larosa
and again i know the timing is not clear with the nrc is that within the five year period could be or it could also be
Anthony Crowder
outside the five year period i think we would certainly get we would gain consensus with nrc of the work that needs to be done in the five year timeline and i think the work would be completed outside the five year timeline great that's all i had thanks
Ralph Larosa
so much thanks anthony thanks anthony
OPERATOR
thank you and there are no further questions at this time i would like to turn the floor back to mister la rossa for closing comments well thank you
Ralph Larosa
OPERATOR
ladies and gentlemen this concludes today's teleconference you may disconnect your line
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