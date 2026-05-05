Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 11:57 AM 46 min read

Public Service Enterprise Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/660567075

Summary

Public Service Enterprise reported Q1 2026 net income of $1.48 per share and non-GAAP operating earnings of $1.55 per share, reflecting strong utility infrastructure investments and energy efficiency programs.

The company maintained its full-year non-GAAP operating earnings guidance of $4.28 to $4.40 per share, supported by a $4.2 billion capital spending plan for 2026.

Operational highlights include excellent reliability during harsh winter conditions and successful storm response efforts, as well as a continued focus on gas infrastructure modernization.

Public Service Enterprise is engaging in new nuclear development in New Jersey following the lifting of a moratorium on nuclear construction, leveraging its existing site and expertise.

Management emphasized ongoing efforts to manage customer costs, including maintaining flat electric and gas rates and benefiting from a favorable FERC ruling on transmission cost allocations.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Carlita Chan

Ralph Larosa

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Constantine

Ralph Larosa

Constantine

great appreciate that and just maybe shifting to the pjm capacity and reserve auction process some of the pjm neighbors have been vocal around it what could we see in terms of your participation in the rba from both the power side and as the edc and any concerns around capacity cost allocation for your zone yeah i mean

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Constantine

and maybe just to clarify do things like the capacity price cap extension provide any additional upsides on the power side kind of versus the

Ralph Larosa

six to eight plan well i think we had envisioned we had spoken in the past about the fact that we thought things were going to stay about where they were so i would leave the comment there okay appreciate it thanks

Constantine

so much for the time today

OPERATOR

thank you our next question comes from the line of carly davenport with goldman sachs please proceed with your question hey carly

Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)

hey good morning thanks so much for taking the questions i knew it was

Ralph Larosa

going to be you carly so i was glad to make it easy for you maybe just starting off on new jersey i guess we do have a stakeholder meeting being held by the bpu this week on executive order one kind of focused mostly on the kind of utility business model i guess anything that you're expecting out of that meeting in terms of focus areas or kind of what you think is on the table to address as we think about the utility business model in new jersey yeah

Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)

look i think consistent with what we've said in the past we expect performance to be one of the biggest issues that'll be on the table and we welcome that in the areas that we've seen focus in other states our performance we think has been exemplary and i would expect that to continue so you know i would as i've said in prior meetings in some ways welcome the

Ralph Larosa

Carly Davenport (Equity Analyst)

and then maybe just sticking in new jersey but just on the nuclear side i know you mentioned the the lifting of the moratorium kind of in your prepared and just maybe talk a little bit about how you envision peg kind of participating on the nuclear task force in the state and maybe what some tangible updates could look like as we think about the opportunities around new nuclear

Ralph Larosa

OPERATOR

thank you our next question comes from the line of jeremy tonay with jp morgan please proceed with your question hey jeremy

Jeremy Tonay (Equity Analyst)

hi good morning good morning was just wondering if i could start with large load inquiries here i was just wondering if you could provide a bit more color i guess on the current state of conversations and interest there and where does the total count stand you know versus last quarter or i think it was eleven point eight as of the

Ralph Larosa

Jeremy Tonay (Equity Analyst)

got it that's helpful and that kind of leads to my next question here if you might be able to provide some color bifurcating between the states as far as interest or type of activity type of conversations and at the same time just curious i guess as how does demand response currently factor into any of these discussions and has

Ralph Larosa

Jeremy Tonay (Equity Analyst)

got it makes sense i'll leave it

Ralph Larosa

there thank you thanks jeremy

OPERATOR

thank you our next question comes from the line of nick amasucci with evercore isi please proceed with your question hey nick hey

Nick Amassucci

guys how are we just a couple quick couple quick ones for me if i could so when we just think about kind of the cadence at salem and the potential for the capacity upgrade is it pretty much assumed that you would be seeking the the extension first and then any kind of firm announcement on a potential upgrade you talk about

Ralph Larosa

Nick Amassucci

that i mentioned yeah so very specifically

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nick Amassucci

you know on a normal year even when you're decoupled just volumetrically you're going to see a lot more coming through

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Nick Amassucci

nick the other piece to this i just to remind you all we mentioned the gas ops there and that there was some value generated from our gas operations group just a reminder that also goes to offset customer rates pretty dramatically so another good news message for the customers in new jersey that we were able to transact in that area perfect

Ralph Larosa

thanks dan thanks ralph we'll see you guys in a couple weeks

OPERATOR

thank you our next question comes from the line of julian julian smith but jeffries please proceed with your question

Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)

hey good morning ralph team how you guys all doing

Ralph Larosa

good julian how are you quite well thank you guys very much appreciate it

Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)

looking forward to another video

Ralph Larosa

Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)

so and in your questionnaires or participation you mean in new generation or the

Ralph Larosa

existing yeah in any flavor but i'm curious about the you're waxing about the process and then separately your participation in

Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)

any flavor yeah look i think the

Ralph Larosa

Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)

got it okay fair enough and then just when you think about the you guys keep talking about new nuclear and obviously i get why how do you think about what that looks like in the state in terms of next steps i mean a lot of folks talk about it but obviously you know you've got to get the right risk construct i totally appreciate that but just tangibly what would the next step look like here just to show progress if there is

Ralph Larosa

Julian Smith (Equity Analyst)

Ralph Larosa

more to go thanks julian see you see you in a little bit in may

OPERATOR

thank you our next question comes from the line of michael sullivan with wolf research please proceed with your question

Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

hey guys hey ralph picking up on

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

no i mean the thing that we've said is that for the prompt year we're pretty close to fully hedged and then as you look through the next couple of years that'll

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

cascade off a little bit okay and

Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

then just next last thing just kind of next couple months here into kind of the summer recess at the legislature anything you expect or are focused on getting done between now and then no

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Michael Sullivan (Equity Analyst)

them okay great thank you very much

OPERATOR

thank you our next question comes from the line of sophie karp with keybanc capital markets please proceed with your

Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)

question morning sophie hi good morning good

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

morning thank you for taking my question i'm curious if you see any opportunities potentially for yourselves in the upcoming pgm transmission open window

Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

as we go forward thank you and

Sophie Karp (Equity Analyst)

then on kind of data centers i appreciate your comment that absent the incentives they're not necessarily looking to locate in new jersey but is it an option for your new jersey assets to have virtual ppa virtual offtake with facilities elsewhere or is that not the major focus

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

right now no we are deliverable to beyond new jersey and even today that power flows on the grid in the region and so there is absolutely the potential for us to do something with the new jersey units or the pennsylvania units beyond the node that they're at and beyond the zone that they're in so yes that is possible okay thank

OPERATOR

you thanks sophie thank you our next

Rennie Singh

question comes from the line of rennie singh with bank of america please proceed

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

with your question hi guys thanks for

Rennie Singh

taking the question you know first on the bgs auction obviously you got the one point eight percent reduction that's going to go into effect june so i guess how are you thinking about the repeatability of that you know with capacity prices either staying at the same level or going lower and you know potentially power prices going up but i guess do you think you can kind of keep up the same decreases year over year

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Rennie Singh

kind of tough to do obviously okay

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

yeah that makes sense and then yeah

Rennie Singh

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

third third yeah it's a great point

Rennie Singh

but for the delay in the capacity auction you would not have seen the magnitude of year over year increase that

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Rennie Singh

Dan Craig (Executive Vice President and CFO)

burden should sit i think that all makes sense very clear thanks so much

Rennie Singh

guys thanks

OPERATOR

thank you and our last question comes from the line of anthony crowder with mizuho securities please proceed with

Anthony Crowder

your question hey ralph dan thanks for

Ralph Larosa

squeezing me in on a busy morning just to follow up to i think nick's question earlier on the nuclear upgrades and maybe the timing of them just if you could tell me when do you file for the timing but also approval for the uprights is that an additional capex opportunity or it's further out in the five year plan or you're already having included in your current plan

Anthony Crowder

yeah we've got the capital that's included there and the timing of it is going to depend upon which outage it goes into anthony so it's that's when i said twenty seven or twenty nine we'll have an outage for those units in twenty twenty seven outage in twenty twenty nine and depending upon as that thing how it moves forward that's when we'll end up seeing that upgrade go

Ralph Larosa

through you're asking about the upgrade not

Anthony Crowder

the license extension right no i no

Ralph Larosa

no more the license extension i'm sorry

Anthony Crowder

if i wasn't clear just so the license extension we'll get information back over the next x amount of years right i know nrc is trying to move that a little bit quicker than they have in the past and at that point they'll let us know whether or not we have to change the oil change the tires what needs to be done and at the end and we'll be able to forecast the capex at that point

Ralph Larosa

and again i know the timing is not clear with the nrc is that within the five year period could be or it could also be

Anthony Crowder

outside the five year period i think we would certainly get we would gain consensus with nrc of the work that needs to be done in the five year timeline and i think the work would be completed outside the five year timeline great that's all i had thanks

Ralph Larosa

so much thanks anthony thanks anthony

OPERATOR

thank you and there are no further questions at this time i would like to turn the floor back to mister la rossa for closing comments well thank you

Ralph Larosa

OPERATOR

ladies and gentlemen this concludes today's teleconference you may disconnect your line

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved