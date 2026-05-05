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May 5, 2026 11:53 AM 44 min read

Knife River Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Knife River Holding (NYSE:KNF) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/317415196

Summary

Knife River Holding reported a strong start to the year with a 16% increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, along with a 290 basis point expansion in EBITDA margins.

The company completed three aggregates-based acquisitions, expanding into Utah and strengthening its footprint in Montana, highlighting its growth strategy focused on mid-sized, high-growth markets and vertical integration.

Knife River Holding reaffirmed its guidance for 2026, expecting to trend toward the upper half of its revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges, supported by a record backlog and strong demand across its markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Rain

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, sir. And as a reminder everyone, it is Star One. If you have a question today, we do ask that you limit your questions to one initial and one follow up. We'll take the first question from Trey Grooms Stevens.

Trey Grooms Stevens

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Trey Grooms Stevens

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Katherine Thompson

The next question today comes from Katherine Thompson, Thompson Research Group. Hi, thank you for taking my questions today. Wanted to shift gears and focus on M and A. And if you could clarify how we should think about the contribution and cadence of the recently acquired companies that you've announced.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Katherine Thompson

Okay. And then following up on that, maybe pulling the string more tell about how these play into your profit, you know, kind of the profit multiplier thesis that you discussed and how this, how we should think about that going forward and also what reasonably should we expect in terms of synergies either being from cost or from revenue. Thanks very much.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Rain

Garrick Schmoy

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Garrick Schmoy

Great, that's, that's helpful. Follow up question is just on the comment you made that you expect to be at the upper half of revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year. Just want to clarify, is that solely because of the acquisitions that you spoke to earlier or is there anything organically that you're pointing to that's tracking towards the mid to upper end of the range that's giving you confidence right now?

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Timna Tanners (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is from Timna Tanners, Wells Fargo. Oh, hey, good morning. I wanted to follow up on the discussion just now of the dynamic pricing and also the the ability to have energy escalation. Do you have a sense of, in your discussions with customers that how this compares with some of the competitors and how they're handling energy costs. Just curious if there'll be any challenges if some of the peers are taking a different tactic.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Timna Tanners (Equity Analyst)

Okay, helpful. And then if I could follow up on the M and A strategy. Clearly off to a strong start and in line with the comments on not expecting the extended revolver by the end of the year. What does that mean for further M and A this year? What do you think you have the bandwidth for as we look out toward the rest of the year?

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I'll let Nathan take that. I'll just preface it with our pipeline is strong and we mentioned the pipeline three months ago that it looks to be similar to last year's type of pipeline. And so we're off to a good start this year and feel like we certainly have opportunities in the pipeline and that Nathan has a balance sheet that also allows us to continue to grow. So I'll let you talk about that, Nathan.

Nathan Rain

Ivan Yee (Equity Analyst)

Your next question is from Ivan Yee, Wolf Research. Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for the time. First, what was organic or mixed adjusted aggregates volume growth in 1Q and I get that you don't normally adjust guidance after the first quarter, but after such a strong growth in 1Q, why not raise the full year aggregates volume guidance at all? Are you sensing any weakness at all or is it just conservatism?

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ivan Yee (Equity Analyst)

Great, very helpful, thank you. And then my follow up. We've seen several states declare gas tax holidays and there's proposed legislation for federal suspension of the gas tax through October. What impact would this have on future infrastructure spending and how material would this be to you all? Thank you.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ivan, you broke up a little bit at the very beginning of that question. Pretty low. I couldn't hear it. Exactly. So could you repeat the beginning of that?

Ivan Yee (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, just on the, on the gas tax holidays that have been mentioned about how material of a headwind would that be if the reduction infrastructure spending that would come with that. Thank you.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think with it's, I would say that's Immaterial. And that's not something that we're concerned about. We've got record backlog, $1.2 billion, 25% up over last year. We continue to look at the strong dot budgets up 15% year over year in our markets. And with that comes the bid letting schedules and what I'm seeing at the local state level, really no concerns around the gas tax holidays.

Ivan Yee (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, everyone, it is Star One if you have a question today. Up next is Garrett Greenblatt from J.P. morgan.

Garrett Greenblatt (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if we could just dive a little more into the regional disparity between aggregates, how aggregate margins in each region trend, or if you rather growth and gross profit per ton and then maybe the organic appraising growth per region that got you to the underlying 4.1% consolidated.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Rain

Garrett Greenblatt (Equity Analyst)

Great. And then can you talk a little bit more about the and contracting services and how we should think about that trending through the rest of the year?

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan, do you want to take that one? Yeah.

Nathan Rain

Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)

The next question is from Rohit Seth from B. Riley Securities. Hey, thanks for taking my question. Can you maybe provide us an update on the Oregon DOT issue?

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rohit Seth (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then on the EBITDA guidance, could you maybe provide a cadence for the year, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter, given what's going on with the energy shock? Just want to understand your expectations for 2Q.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'll let Nathan take that one.

Nathan Rain

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

cadence of the year that was on revenue. EBITDA follow the same sort of.

Nathan Rain

Yeah, for the most part, other than, I mean, the first, there are some peculiarities right in the first quarter, we do experience a seasonal loss. And so then you would anticipate, as you get to that third quarter, you would anticipate a higher amount of EBITDA coming, as that's the main part of the season.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

and everyone at this time, there are no further questions. I'd like to hand the call back to Mr. Brian Gray for any additional or closing remarks.

Brian Gray (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I appreciate everyone joining us today. We're very excited about the year ahead, and we look forward to speaking with you again the next quarter. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Once again, everyone, that does conclude today's conference. We would like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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