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May 5, 2026 11:48 AM 37 min read

Boise Cascade Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qzUpnt8P

Summary

Boise Cascade's total first-quarter sales were $1.5 billion, a 2% decrease from the previous year, with net income dropping to $17.8 million compared to $40.3 million in the prior year.

The company is focusing on leveraging its integrated model to navigate demand uncertainties and is addressing a resolved legal issue regarding past improper hardwood plywood purchases.

BMD sales decreased by 1% year-over-year due to lower sales prices, while wood products segment EBITDA decreased mainly due to lower EWP sales prices.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter were $40 million, and the company plans to spend between $150 and $170 million for the year, with a focus on growth and efficiency projects.

Looking ahead, Boise Cascade projects second-quarter EBITDA for BMD to be between $65 and $80 million and for wood products between $32 and $47 million, amidst ongoing market uncertainties and cost volatility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Fory (Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)

Jeff Strum (CEO)

Kelly Hibbs (CFO)

Jeff Strum (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Our first question comes from Mike Rocksland from Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Rocksland (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Yeah, thank you Jeff, Kelly, Chris, for taking my questions. First question I had, Kelly, just in response to one of your comments regarding Brazilian imports and the lower tariffs you mentioned, expecting to see them in coming months. Have you started to see any increased plywood or wood flows from Brazil at this juncture? Yeah.

Kelly Hibbs (CFO)

So my understanding, Mike. is that the short answer is yes, we're expecting to see more and more of that show up at the ports, Maybe a little bit delayed because there was a phenol disruption at a manufacturing site in Brazil. But we know the wood is coming and we're seeing quotes show up in the coming months. Jeff, do you have Some more color on that.

Jeff Strum (CEO)

Yeah, I would add that there has been some that have showed up but not significant enough that that would cause any major impact.

Mike Rocksland (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. The next question comes from Katan Mamtora from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

Kelly Hibbs (CFO)

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

And King, one thing I'm going to add on the BMD side, if you think about it, one way we can kind of help control that is what we do is every load that goes out of our warehouse every single day we have to make sure that we optimize and then we're sending out a full truck to spread that freight every possible. And we've been working really hard on doing that.

Katan Mamtora (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Kelly Hibbs (CFO)

Katan Mamtora (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Got it. No, that's very helpful. I'll jump back in the queue.

Kelly Hibbs (CFO)

Good luck. Thanks, Katan.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Susan McLaury from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Susan McLaury (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Jeff Strum (CEO)

Joe Barney (Leader of Building Materials Distribution Operations)

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson. Please go ahead.

Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Great, thanks and good morning everyone. I just wanted to go back to bmd. You know, looking at the volume performance there, even if we kind of strip out an assumption on Holden, looks like pretty flat, which I would say is good in this market. Can you just talk about whether it's product category or customer initiatives that seem to be bearing fruit there?

Joe Barney (Leader of Building Materials Distribution Operations)

Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Joe Barney (Leader of Building Materials Distribution Operations)

Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Right. Okay. Makes perfect sense. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from George Staphos from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

George Staphos (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

Jeff Strum (CEO)

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you very much. I'll turn it over. The next question comes from Jeff Stevenson from Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Stevenson (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)

OPERATOR

Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. And our next question comes from Ruben Garner from Benchmark. Please go ahead.

Reuben Garner (Equity Analyst at Benchmark)

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

Reuben Garner (Equity Analyst at Benchmark)

Joe Barney (Leader of Building Materials Distribution Operations)

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

Reuben, I'd just add this a little bit. If you think about it, single family, such a driver for us and single family demand right now is very much muted. And when it gets like that, everybody's fighting for what's out there. So it is hyper competitive right now on pretty much everything across the board.

Reuben Garner (Equity Analyst at Benchmark)

Got it. Thank you guys and good luck. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you have a question, please press Star then one. And the next question is a follow up from Kurt Yinger from DA Davidson. Please go ahead.

Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Great, thanks. Troy, have you seen Any. Or heard any kind of derivative impact in terms of kind of the EWP price conversations you've had, maybe specifically on floor systems, just given what we've seen in dimensional lumber inflation.

Troy Little (Leader of Wood Products Operations)

Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Thank you. And then just looking at the outlook, it sounds like the order book is pretty strong. I know that it sounds like Q1 benefited from some restocking, but it doesn't seem like that much of kind of a sequential seasonal lift in EWP volumes. Q2 versus Q1. Is that just related to the restock dynamic or maybe more of an explicit assumption around some softening in single family as we kind of progress into summer?

Kelly Hibbs (CFO)

Kurt Yinger (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Appreciate the color. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jeff Strom for any closing remarks.

Jeff Strum (CEO)

Thank you for your continued interest in Boise Cascade. Please be safe, be well, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you all.

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