Transcript: Viper Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b2pzcdqw/
Summary
Viper Energy reported strong Q1 2026 performance with production exceeding expectations, leading to an increased oil production guidance for the year by 2.5%.
The company announced the Riverbend acquisition, acquiring over 3,000 net royalty acres and 2,000 barrels of oil per day for $337 million and 3.7 million Class A shares, enhancing their portfolio.
Viper Energy returned 90% of cash available for distribution in Q1, with a 68 cent per share dividend and 28 cents per share in stock repurchases, maintaining a commitment to return at least 75% of available cash.
The company remains focused on organic growth and executing a differentiated inorganic growth strategy, while also prioritizing disciplined capital allocation.
Management noted the potential for significant M&A activity due to favorable market conditions and emphasized their position as a preferred buyer for mid-sized to larger deals.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chip Seal (Director of Investor Relations)
Case Vantoff (CEO)
OPERATOR
Certainly. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment please. Our first question comes from the line of Greta Drefke with Goldman Sachs.
Greta Drefke (Equity Analyst)
Good morning team and thank you for taking my questions. First off, I was just wondering if you could speak to the number of and scale of remaining Permian Pure Play packages available that Viper could potentially consolidate over time. Do you expect ViperE's consolidation strategy to be the roll up of smaller positions or are there positions with meaningful scale that Viper could evaluate over time?
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Greta Drefke (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you, that's very helpful. And then for our second question, I just wanted to follow up a bit more on Riverbend. Specifically you outlined that about 75% of the asset base overlaps with Viper's existing assets. But I was wondering if you could provide any more detail on the quality and or geological differences of the other 25% relative to Viper's position.
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Greta Drefke (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Betty Jang with Barclays.
Betty Jang (Equity Analyst)
Hello, Good morning again. So I want to ask about capital allocation given Diamondback is taking a more opportunistic approach on buyback. So can you speak to the capital allocation process, decision making for VIPR in terms of both percentage of free cash flow being returned and the allocation of that cash return in the form of buyback versus variable dividend?
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Betty Jang (Equity Analyst)
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Betty Jang (Equity Analyst)
Great, helpful. Thank you.
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Thanks Betty.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Neil Dingman with William Blair.
Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)
Hey Case, my first question just on production guide besides the boost in Diamondback, could you just talk about what other sort of upside and third party activity you're assuming?
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, Austin. And then just secondly, just on the M and A side taze I'm wondering is after that, I forget earlier this year, the prior sale, are you holding much that your Austin now would consider non core at this time?
Case Vantoff (CEO)
No, we cleaned up all the non Permian assets and used that to put the balance sheet in perfect shape. And I think we kind of see a wave of private equity backed mineral companies going to at least try to test the market here over the next couple quarters to a year and I think we're pretty primed from a positioning perspective to take advantage of that.
Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you all.
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Thanks Dale.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul diamond with Citi.
Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst)
Thank you all. Good morning. Thanks for taking the call. Just a quick touch on post River Bend and the M and A outlook. I think you guys talked about the availability of deals but I guess how has recent volatility really impacted the bid? Asks at the deals of different sizes. Are you seeing a bit more convergence of those large deals which Riverview is an example of or as what are you seeing on the volatility of the bid? Ask there.
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Makes perfect sense. There's one quick piece on cleanup for housekeeping I guess cash taxes, bit of run up with recent pricing I guess. At what point do you guys see is it still like a 2728 where things kind of settle down like run rate out or is there how much of that's current volatility pulled that date forward?
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Paul Diamond (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Appreciate the clarity. I'll leave it there.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Derek Whitfield with Texas Capital.
Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)
Good morning guys and thanks for your time again. Hey, Derek, Case, perhaps for you, just I guess more broadly, as you think about the green line environment for Diamondback, what degree of flexibility do you have in the development plan at Diamondback to lean more into the areas where Venom has higher NRIs for both 26 and 27?
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)
Great, that makes sense.
Case Vantoff (CEO)
And then maybe just More specific on 2026 guidance, is it fair to think about the cadence of growth beyond 2Q as a steady build of maybe 1,000 per quarter to get to the average of 65,500?
Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, I think that's directionally right. I mean, we'll see how things trend and if activity gets brought forward, that can move things a little bit. But as we see things today, that seems directionally right. Great update, guys. Thanks for your time.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)
Yup, that makes sense. And then just a follow up there. So I know you gave some production numbers over the next 12 months, but just based on what you're describing, would you expect that if we kind of hang out at these oil prices that perhaps that production grows a bit over time? It sounds like there's enough inventory there to probably grow that individual piece. Is that fair?
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Yeah, I think 27 probably grows and it's got a couple years of slight growth. And then you know, generally if you zoom out and look over a five to ten year period, it looks pretty flat. But 27 certainly looks probably higher than what the MTM production number that we put out.
Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Resvan with Keybanc Capital Markets.
Tim Resvan (Equity Analyst)
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Tim Resvan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate the comment. If I could take a quick follow up. You gave some comments, Austin, on sort of the M and A outlook. We've heard from some minerals peers that all else equal, a higher strip is bringing sellers to market. So are you seeing that dynamic as well or are you facing a different dynamic because you're sort of elephant hunting with a couple of the very large packages out there?
Austin Gilfillen (President)
Tim Resvan (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I will now hand the call back over to CEO Case Vant Hoff for closing remarks.
Case Vantoff (CEO)
Well, thanks everybody for your time on a busy week and thanks for your support of Viper Energy. And the future is bright.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.