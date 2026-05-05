Transcript: Otter Tail Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m62temmm/
Summary
Otter Tail reported a 7% increase in Q1 earnings per share, driven by strong performance in its electric and manufacturing segments.
The company completed a $230 million wind repowering project and Phase two of its Vinyltech expansion, enhancing capacity and supporting growth.
Otter Tail maintains its 2026 earnings per share guidance of $5.22 to $5.62 and a 5-year rate-based CAGR of 10%.
Key leadership changes were announced as part of a succession plan, with Tim Rogglestedt becoming President and Todd Wallen as Senior VP.
Otter Tail's strategic initiatives include ongoing capital projects in solar and battery storage, aiming for long-term earnings growth without external equity.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Chuck McFarland (Chief Executive Officer)
Tyler Nelson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again, please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Chris Ellinghouse of Siebert Williams Schenck. Your line is now open.
Chris Ellinghouse (Analyst)
Hey, good morning everybody. How are you? Chuck? Given the Iranian situation, does that alter your expectations for what sort of the global resin dynamics will be? Or are you sort of thinking that that gets resolved before the second half of the year?
Chuck McFarland (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for the question, Chris. Yeah, I think we believe that it's, you know, long term will be resolved, whether it's completely resolved by the second half of this year. You know, we don't know on that, but we just know that, you know, it is impacting the US domestic export price of resin, which drives up the domestic price at this time.
Chris Ellinghouse (Analyst)
Sure, that makes sense. What is driving in manufacturing sort of the recovery in recreational vehicle market dynamics given sort of the negative consumer sentiment this year.
Tyler Nelson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Ellinghouse (Analyst)
Okay, and in the pipeline slide, did that letter of intent customer slide back into the broader pipeline, or did they just give up altogether?
Tim Rogglestedt
Hi, Chris. This is Tim Rogglestedt. No, we continue to work with that customer. I would say they're not currently in the pipeline of projects, but I think we'll continue to explore options, and it's possible we could see them come back in.
Chris Ellinghouse (Analyst)
Okay, are they. Was it more the permitting site issue or the tax issue that was particularly important to them?
Tim Rogglestedt
You know, from our understanding, you know, I think both of them were definitely barriers for them to want to move forward in South Dakota. I'm not sure if one was more important over the other, but that's where the situation sits.
Chris Ellinghouse (Analyst)
Okay, and can you give us any update on the Minnesota rate case process? What's the next big hurdle for you? Okay. You know, there's been a decent run up in interest rates lately. Do you expect to make any adjustments to the case for, you know what. What we're seeing today?
Tyler Nelson (Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Chris, this is Tyler. No, we don't expect any adjustments for the interest rate environment that we're experiencing today. They do take into account the debt issuance, the debt offering that we completed that gets factored into the case, but outside of that, no other adjustments planned.
Chris Ellinghouse (Analyst)
Okay. All right. Thanks for the details. Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
As there are no remaining questions in the queue, I will turn the call back over to Chuck for his closing remarks.
Chuck McFarland (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you for joining our call and your interest in Otter Tail Corporation if you have any questions, please reach out to our investor relations team. And we look forward to speaking with you next quarter.
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