Transcript: Vitesse Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Vitesse Energy reported a 7% year-over-year increase in production to 15,962 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil contributing 89% of total revenue.
The company closed a Powder River Basin acquisition in early April, expected to add 1,400 barrels per day, funded with equity to maintain balance sheet flexibility.
For Q1 2026, adjusted EBITDA was $33.4 million, with an adjusted net loss of $300,000 due to a $48.2 million unrealized hedge loss.
Vitesse Energy declared a second-quarter cash dividend at an annualized rate of $1.75 per share, with 73% of 2026 oil production hedged at favorable prices.
Management reiterated a focus on disciplined capital allocation, returning capital to shareholders, and maintaining a conservative balance sheet, with no change to previously issued guidance.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings welcome to the Vitesse Energy first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to the Director Industry Relations and Business Development at Vitesse, Ben Mesier. Thank you. You may begin.
Ben Mesier (Director Industry Relations and Business Development)
Jamie Bernard (CEO and President)
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Jimmy Henderson
OPERATOR
Jeff Cramp
Jamie Bernard (CEO and President)
Jeff Cramp
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Jeff Cramp
Understood. I pushed the details, Brian. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes on the line of Chris Baker with Evercore isi, please go ahead.
Chris Baker
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Chris Baker
Jimmy Henderson
Chris Baker
Great, thanks. So it sounds like if I'm hearing correctly, sort of no change to how you're thinking about hedging from here.
Jimmy Henderson
Well, we've been very opportunistic about putting hedges on, as you can see in our press release last night. We've just very methodically added hedges ever since conflict in Iran started. Try to maintain enough dry powder to keep adding to our position in a way that's supportive of our dividend and gives us ability to add more as we go. It's very opportunistic but very methodical at the same time.
Chris Baker
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of PO frat with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.
Poe
Jamie Bernard (CEO and President)
Poe
And then reading between the lines, you know, so if AFVs, you know, continued at the same pace and you don't See, a pickup operators are, other operators are sort of, you know, taking more of a wait and see attitude. How well positioned is the organization right now to move into the operated arena? You know, how many locations do you have ready if you were to make that pivot?
Jamie Bernard (CEO and President)
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Poe
Great. It sounds like Brian though, it's more of a 27 event from an impact to, you know, production profile.
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Yeah, I think Poe, if we drill these wells it would likely be sometime in the fall. So by the time you drill and complete those to get those online, it's much more impactful to 2027 than it would be to 2026.
Poe
Great, that's helpful. And then if you could just address looking outside the basin, you know, obviously the Powder river acquisition is, you know, is an example of that. But if you could look at more broadly, where else are you looking? I heard that Jamie mentioned the Marcellus, and my sense is you wouldn't go into the Marcellus, but maybe, correct me if I'm wrong there.
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Poe
Great. Very helpful. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Noel Parks with Tui Brothers. Please go ahead.
Noel Parks
Hi, good morning. I was just wondering if you mentioned You're seeing a higher level activity in workover rigs and. Is there anything available that you consider where the. I'm thinking in the Willston, for example, where the main value would really consist mostly of refracts. I was just wondering if anybody has put things on the market like that and if so, how you might approach valuing something like that.
Brian Cree (Senior Advisor, Former President)
Noel Parks
Great, thanks. And I apologize if you've touched on this already, but I wonder if you could, for the transactions you see or reviewed or pursued, I just wonder if you could kind of maybe characterize what the types of sellers are that you see coming to the market. Sometimes, of course, higher prices does get a few people And I guess I'm just wondering sort of maybe what sort of the pace and quality of deals is that you're reviewing these days?
Ben Mesier (Director Industry Relations and Business Development)
Noel Parks
Great. And just to follow up on that, can you kind of give an idea of roughly what vintage of PE companies you're seeing selling? You know, kind of like roughly when they were started or raised their funds?
Ben Mesier (Director Industry Relations and Business Development)
A lot of the assets we're Evaluating right now. We also evaluated last year in different forms. So I think they're PE backed assets that are reaching the end of their fund life for the most part and are happy to see the higher prices to try to, you know, reach their internal hurdle rates that they need.
Noel Parks
Interesting. Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Jeff Grant with Nordrant Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Jeff Grant
Thanks guys. Just had one follow up, seeing some commentary regarding some pretty interesting pricing dynamics going on in a lot of basins. Bakken specifically. Just kind of curious what you guys are seeing with respect to oil dips and it's perhaps hard to forecast much beyond maybe a quarter or two, but just wondering how that might influence realizations for Q2 and in the near term.
Jimmy Henderson
Jeff Grant
Great, I appreciate those details Jimmy. I'll turn back.
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor over to Jamie Benard for closing comments.
Jamie Bernard (CEO and President)
Thank you all for your time today. As mentioned, Vitessa's priorities remain returning capital to stockholders, discipline capital allocation and pursuing accretive growth opportunities and maintaining a conservative balance sheet. So should you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact Ben Messier directly. And we look forward to speaking with you at one of our investor events. Or on next quarter's earnings call.
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