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May 5, 2026 11:39 AM 29 min read

Transcript: USA Compression Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/820543991

Summary

USA Compression Partners reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, with net income of $38.3 million and operating income of $91.4 million.

The company completed the integration of JW Power, adding over a million horsepower to its fleet and expects to achieve annual synergies of $10-20 million by 2027.

Despite extended lead times for new engines, the company has contracted over 90% of its 2026 horsepower and is placing orders for engines through 2029.

USA Compression Partners maintained its full-year guidance, including an EBITDA range of $778 to $800 million and a distributable cash flow range of $480 to $510 million.

Management expressed optimism about the growing demand for natural gas and the company's strategic position in the market, while also highlighting efforts to manage cost increases due to rising oil prices.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Chris Watson (Senior Vice President and COO)

Chris Paulson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Clint Green (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press star one again. Your first question comes from the line of Nate Pundelton with Texas Capital. Please go ahead.

Nate Pundelton

Good morning and congrats on the record results. You had a really strong quarter across the board. Can you talk for a moment? How this compared to your internal expectations following the JW integration and then maybe your decision to keep the guidance the same here in lieu of those results.

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Nate Pundelton

Got it. Thanks, Clint. And as my follow up, maybe for Chris, I believe last call, you talked about looking for distribution coverage expanding beyond the 1.6 times marker as sparking some conversations with coverage now over 1.7 times. Can you talk about how you weigh adding to an already strong distribution versus other uses of capital? Sure.

Chris Paulson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Nate Pundelton

Understood. I really appreciate all the detail. Congrats again.

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Thanks, Nate.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Jim Rosen with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Jim Rosen

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Jim Rosen

Chris Walson

Jim Rosen

Appreciate the color, guys. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of eli Johnson with JPMorgan.

eli Johnson

Hey, good morning. Just wanted to start on the outlook for new unit procurement. It seems like you've got orders placed for the next several years. So how should we think about the cadence of unit additions over these next couple years? I know some of your peers have given an outlook through the decades, but just curious, you know, how we should think about, you know, new units hitting the fleet. Thanks.

Clint Green (President and CEO)

eli Johnson

Got it. That's a helpful clarification. And then, you know, maybe shifting over to some of the stronger pricing we saw this quarter as well as the utilization noise from the JW integration. Can we help frame run rate levels on both of those metrics going forward? Should we expect continued pricing growth and how will fleet utilization, you think, ultimately shake out once you're fully integrated? Thanks,

Chris Paulson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

eli Johnson

Super helpful. Leave it there. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. The next question comes from the line of Doug Irwin with Ciri. Please go ahead.

Doug Irwin

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Doug Irwin

Chris Paulson (Senior Vice President and CFO)

Doug Irwin

Awesome. Thanks for the time. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Selman Akil with Stipul. Please go ahead.

Selman Akil

Thank you. I just kind of wanted to follow up on that last question. And you know, listening to the energy transfer call, they're certainly Talking about the U.S. when everything settles out from Middle east war, the U.S. becomes certainly a preferred supplier to the global outlook. And so as you think about that, should we expect to see an acceleration of your business?

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Selman Akil

All right, appreciate that. Then let me just ask you about the extended lead times and I guess when you look at the the 3006 hundreds and you're talking, I believe, 2500 horsepower and up, is that all just being driven by I guess sort of AI backup power or primary power. And so you're competing against that. Is that what's really taking the lead times up or is it something else?

Clint Green (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn it back to Clint Green for closing remarks.

Clint Green (President and CEO)

Yeah. Thank you all for joining our call today. As always, we're deeply appreciative of our employees and the stakeholders that enable us to conduct our business every day. With that, we want you all to have a great day. Thank you for joining and see you next time.

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