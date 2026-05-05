Transcript: MFA Finl Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gPDAxTgM
Summary
MFA Finl reported a negative economic return of 1.2% for Q1 2026, impacted by market volatility due to geopolitical tensions and higher interest rates.
The company's investment portfolio grew to $12.5 billion, with significant additions in non-QM loans, agency securities, and business purpose loans.
Management introduced a new Distributable Earnings (DE) metric to give investors a clearer view of portfolio earnings, expecting DE to align with the common dividend later in 2026.
Cost reduction initiatives at MFA Finl and Lima One have led to an estimated $20 million in annual savings, with further reductions expected from a corporate headquarters relocation.
The company successfully completed two non-QM securitizations in March, demonstrating resilience in market operations despite widened spreads.
Lima One had strong origination activity, generating $7.7 million in mortgage banking income, with expectations for continued growth.
Delinquencies rose to 7.8% in the residential loan portfolio, primarily due to legacy multifamily book issues, but are expected to normalize as troubled assets resolve.
Management remains confident in their asset mark process, noting gains from resolutions of delinquent loans.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the MFA Financial first quarter 2026 financial results. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow a formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Hal Schwartz, General Counsel, to begin.
Hal Schwartz (General Counsel)
Craig Knudsen (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Roper (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
OPERATOR
Boaz George (Equity Analyst)
Mike Roper (Chief Financial Officer)
Boaz George (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And each one Q will have that, that non cash comp piece that kind of bumps it up a little bit. Yeah, exactly. So the accounting rules require us to expense awards made to retirement eligible employees on the grant date instead of over the three year service period. Okay. Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Marissa Wilbos with ubs. Please state your question.
Marissa Wilbos (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. And good morning. On the agency MBS portfolio, how should we think about it? Is it ultimately something that you're going to rotate back into non QM and bpl or is this a strategic reweighting in the portfolio?
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah, I would think we'll most likely have some exposure, but the level of exposure will be wound down a bit depending on the attractiveness on the credit side. So as Lima does grow their production, you could expect that agency portfolio as we receive pay downs. And we could also sell bonds to help fund the growth at Lima One, you know, in addition to non QM purchases as well.
Marissa Wilbos (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And for Lima One, you know, what is its posture on AI and automation, you know, with servicing underwriting? I mean, is there a cost target that you're willing to share for 26, 27 there?
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Marissa Wilbos (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Matthew Erdner with Jones Trading. Please state your question.
Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question like you touched on the multifamily. Is there anything that specifically drove the delinquencies to increase quarter over quarter significantly?
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then as it relates to that, should we expect you guys to kind of bring some of these properties in, stabilize and then sell, or are you guys going to look for them to kind of just hit the market, go out, see what they can get and then move on from the asset?
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
I mean, it's really a case by case basis. Some assets we will try to stabilize where it makes sense depending on the time and the capital required to do so. But in some instances it just makes sense to hit the bid and move on.
Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And then one last one for me as it relates to this, I appreciate you throwing in the adjustment there for should we expect a number kind of similar to 3Q 2Q of last year when you say you expect the losses to accelerate meaningfully at 2Q?
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Matthew Erdner (Equity Analyst)
I appreciate the comments. That's helpful.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Mikhail Goberman (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from Mikhail Goberman with Citizens jmp. Please state your question. Hey, good morning guys. Hope everybody's doing well.
Craig Knudsen (Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning.
Mikhail Goberman (Equity Analyst)
If I could just to clear up one thing. When you talk about distributable earnings converging with the 36 cent dividend in the latter half of the year, are you referring to the current 30 cent figure you printed in Q1 or the 34 cent prior realized credit losses figure?
Mike Roper (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's referring to our 30 cent DE or the DE with loss adjustments.
Mikhail Goberman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for that. And sort of looking at the Lima 1 pipeline, what do you guys see the products, product mix of that going forward? Obviously a very good quarter to start the year. Do you guys see momentum picking up in Q2, Q3 and yeah, just kind of your thoughts on the product mix there going forward?
Mike Roper (Chief Financial Officer)
Mikhail Goberman (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, guys. Thanks, Mikhail. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And just a reminder to the audience to ask a question. Press Star one on your phone. Your next question comes from Doug Harder with btig. Please state your question.
Doug Harder (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. On the transitional loans, if you could just remind us sort of at what level those are marked and just how we should think about resolutions and working through that book and any impact that should have on book value.
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Doug Harder (Equity Analyst)
Yes, for sure. You know, we've always taken great pride in our marks process and have extreme
Brian Wolfson (President and Chief Investment Officer)
Doug Harder (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Thanks, Doug.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. So I'll hand it back to Craig Knudsen for closing remarks. Thank you.
Craig Knudsen (Chief Executive Officer)
All right, well, thanks everyone for your interest in MFA Financial and we look forward to speaking with you again in August when we announce second quarter results. Thank you.
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