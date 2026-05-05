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May 5, 2026 11:34 AM 23 min read

Full Transcript: Oaktree Specialty Lending Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/630715121

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending reported a reduction in non-accruals to 2.6% of the total debt portfolio, down from 3.1% last quarter, and increased liquidity to $671 million.

Net asset value per share decreased to $15.69 from $16.30, driven by unrealized mark-to-market write-downs; adjusted net investment income was $33.7 million or $0.38 per share.

The company has sold certain liquid credit positions to build dry powder and maintain leverage, with a focus on investing in private credit deals with wider spreads and improved lender protections.

Management discussed the market environment, emphasizing the current volatility as a recalibration phase and highlighting the company's preparedness to capitalize on future opportunities.

The board declared a total cash dividend of $0.34 per share, with a base dividend adjusted to $0.30 per share and maintaining a supplemental dividend based on excess adjusted net investment income.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Allison Murmy (Head of Investor Relations)

Matt Pendo (President)

Armin Panozian (CEO and Co Chief Investment Officer)

Raghav Khanna (Co Chief Investment Officer)

Chris McCown (CFO and Treasurer)

OPERATOR

At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad and your first question comes from the line of Rick Shane with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

Raghav Khanna (Co Chief Investment Officer)

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

Raghav Khanna (Co Chief Investment Officer)

Rick Shane (Equity Analyst)

Got it. I appreciate the answers to both questions. Very helpful. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Again, if you would like to ask a question, press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Allison Murmy for closing remarks.

Allison Murmy (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you all for joining us on today's call. Please feel free to reach out to me and the team with any questions you may have. Have a great day.

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