Transcript: ONE Gas Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/511969668
Summary
ONE Gas reported a 6% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS for Q1, despite experiencing one of the warmest winters on record.
The company affirmed its financial guidance with adjusted net income projected between $306 million and $314 million for the year.
Operational highlights include a 20% increase in storage capacity, which saved customers $98 million during Winter Storm Fern.
ONE Gas maintained a strong safety record, winning the Safety Achievement Award from the American Gas Association for the ninth consecutive year.
Strategic initiatives focus on customer growth, with ongoing capital projects and new large load opportunities such as data centers and manufacturing facilities.
The company plans to insource its Watch and Protect function to enhance safety and operational efficiency.
Management emphasized the effectiveness of weather normalization mechanisms despite the unusual weather conditions.
ONE Gas continues to support growth through strategic investments, leveraging existing systems for economic development.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the One GAS First Quarter Earnings Conference call and webcast. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Erin Daly. Please go ahead. Ms. Daley thank you.
Regina
Sid McInally (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Signalfi (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Curtis Dinan (President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please Signal by pressing STAR1 on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please make sure your mute function is turned off to allow your signal to reach our equipment. Again, press Star one to ask a question. We'll pause for a moment to allow everyone an opportunity to signal for questions. Our first question will come from the line of Richard Sunderland with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Chris Signalfi (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sid McInally (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
That's all very clear. Thanks for running through those. And then turning to the large load commentary, sounds like a lot of exciting activity there. The six projects referenced in late stage discussion, are those all incremental to your current capital plan and then any kind of order of magnitude on the capital opportunity across those six projects?
Curtis Dinan (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Chris Signalfi (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Sunderland (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Great. Thanks for the commentary there. Thanks
OPERATOR
again. Press star 1 to ask a question and our next question will come from the line of Paul Zimbardo with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Paul Zimbardo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Hi, good morning team.
Curtis Dinan (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Good morning Paul.
Paul Zimbardo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Thank you for the time. And just to follow up on the prior question, could you quantify what that weather plus kind of the storage excess capacity just in terms of like an EPS impact from all those kind of abnormal weather items in the quarter and also if you had the number the benefit from that House Bill 4384 in the quarter as well.
Chris Signalfi (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Zimbardo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay, okay, great. Now that's helpful. And then also just to follow up on the the large load side. So like that 20 MCF project, it sounds like there could be some of those and I think you said it's decently accretive. I don't want to put words in your mouth but just is there a way to kind of frame what that benefit could be either to shareholders and or customers from executing on some of those capital light opportunities?
Curtis Dinan (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Paul, this is Curtis and we have not quantified that that project. Probably the easiest way is if you look at what our tariff is and I've given you what the volumes are, but we've not made a specific comment about what the, what the total of that would be. And typically we wouldn't on any individual projects like that. So. But we will include it as part of our overall guidance as we update it.
Paul Zimbardo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Okay? Okay, understood. And then just the last really quick, is there anything on the weather normalization like lessons learned, things that you'd recommend proposing? I know this is a really extreme mild period. I don't know if there's any kind of refinements that you're looking to advocate for.
Sid McInally (Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Zimbardo (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Thank you. I appreciate the long answer. Thank you very much team
OPERATOR
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.