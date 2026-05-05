Transcript: Vornado Realty Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iv6i4ys9/
Summary
Vornado Realty reported a decrease in first-quarter comparable FFO to $0.52 per share from $0.63 last year, attributing the decline to various factors including higher interest expenses.
The company announced the acquisition of a 49% interest in Park Avenue Plaza, a Class A office building, expecting the transaction to be approximately $0.10 accretive on a full-year basis.
Vornado Realty anticipates continued growth in the New York office market, projecting significant earnings growth in 2027 as leasing activities at Penn1 and Penn2 take effect.
Management highlighted strong leasing activity, with average starting rents in Manhattan at $103 per square foot and a robust pipeline of over 1 million square feet of leases in negotiation.
The company actively engages in share buybacks and recently authorized an additional $300 million buyback program.
There were significant discussions about the potential development of 350 Park Avenue, with Citadel as a key anchor tenant.
Vornado Realty's liquidity position remains strong with $2.6 billion, comprising cash and undrawn credit lines.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Steve Borenstein (Executive Vice President and Corporation Counsel)
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Steve Sacwa
Glenn
Steve Sacwa
Great, thanks. And then maybe just as a follow up, we did notice that in terms of lease commencements, the Verizon lease kind of had a little bit of a change in status. And I'm just wondering if you could maybe talk about kind of what their, I guess ultimate status is with the building and did that lease kind of start earlier and is that a benefit to the 26 earnings growth.
OPERATOR
John Kim (Equity Analyst)
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
The answer is that can exercise to go ahead. We have until the summer to decide whether we are a participant or a seller. And I expect that we will take all of that time, which is the smart and correct thing for us to do. There are still some documents and other details to be ironed out, but my remark was that I said where I expect we will be all in. I do expect we will be all in, but that's not a legal commitment at this time yet.
John Kim (Equity Analyst)
And that's all in with or without Citadel's commitment.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
John Kim (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And then I wanted to ask about the $200 million of signed leases not commenced figure that you provided last quarter. If there's an update to that figure in terms of dollar volume timing and if there's any offsets through known move outs during that time frame.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Floris Van Dykem with Lynn Ladenburg. Please go ahead.
Floris Van Dykem (Equity Analyst)
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
All right, let me see if I can remember everything you Asked here. Flores. Look, we're thrilled about the acquisition. These types of assets don't trade very often on Park Avenue. It's certainly one of the best assets on Park Avenue. And in terms of the yields on
OPERATOR
Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Alexander Goldfarb (Equity Analyst)
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Dylan Brzezinski at Green Street. Please go ahead.
Dylan Brzezinski
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Yana Gallen (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thank you. And congrats on the strong start to the year. Michael, appreciate your comments on the 2026 FFO now expected to exceed 20. Just curious if that's primarily from the Park Avenue plaza closing in 2q or also from 1q being slightly ahead and carrying throughout the year.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
I'd say it's the latter.
Yana Gallen (Equity Analyst)
Great. And Then maybe on 555California, if you could give some update on kind of demand leasing and rents there. And are AI tenants becoming a bigger part of the pipeline there? And in the new York pipeline as well.
Glenn
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Anthony Palone with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Anthony Palone (Equity Analyst)
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Palone (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then just follow up question on the leasing side. I think there's about 600,000 square feet in the fourth quarter that comes up. Is there anything larger in there? That's a known vacate. I just can't remember if there's any big deals in that mix to watch out for.
Glenn
It's Glen Heights. There's two larger tenants expiring in the second half of this year and we believe both will renew their leases. And we feel good about our expiration for the remainder of 26. And as you would expect, we're all over the 27, 28 expirations as well. But 26, we're pretty well taken care of. We feel good about what's going to happen.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Victor Malhotra with Mizuho. Please go ahead.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Nick Ulico at Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Ulico (Equity Analyst)
There's no, there's no building. There's no building for the tenant to pay rent for.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
I just wanted to be clear on that. And then I guess second question is, you know, obviously, I mean, you've talked a lot about, you've given some of the breadcrumbs on 2027.
Nick Ulico (Equity Analyst)
How to think about that.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
You know, it is also 2027. FFO is a piece of the executive comp, per the proxy plan. So I guess I'm just wondering, like, if you. Any new thoughts on this, Steve, about finally giving earnings guidance? You're at the point now where the tide is turning. You're being measured by that from a comp standpoint. Why not give formal FFO guidance at some point?
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question today comes from Seth Berge at Citi. Please go ahead.
Seth Berge (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. In the annual shareholder letter, you kind of referenced the no sacred cows policy. Again, it sounds like the New York office, transmarket is improving. You mentioned possible kind of inflows given it's a liquid market in the US is just safety. How do you kind of think about potential asset sales? Should we think about those being more non core dispositions or any core asset sales that you're kind of thinking about?
Kyle
Summarize the question for me as Kyle, you mentioned your letter to no sacred cows. Is that just New York or is that some other assets we should think about? Non core dispositions?
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Seth Berge (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you. And then for my second question, I guess, how do you think about kind of incremental potential acquisitions versus accelerating the share buyback and balancing that versus your current leverage levels?
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Caitlin Burroughs at Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Caitlin Burroughs (Equity Analyst)
Maybe just on the pricing side, I realize the reported leasing spreads are only on a subset of second generations based. So first I was just wondering if you can go through your expectation today of portfolio mark to market across New York, San Francisco and the mart and then also whether you expect that portion that gets included in the spreads to increase as in like could downtime become smaller?
Glenn
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Caitlin Burroughs (Equity Analyst)
I guess, maybe just to follow up on that last point, I know leasing volume in the first quarter was relatively low, so would you just say that that's lumpy? Is it more about that you're not in a rush because rents could be rising or something else?
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Glenn is in the business of renting space as quickly and aggressively and as hungry as he can be. So if there is any fall off in volume, it's not because I directed Glenn to get out of the market. Glenn's in the market every day working his ass off. Thank you, Glenn.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Ronald Camden at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Ronald Camden (Equity Analyst)
Can't respond to that?
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
No. Hey, if you want to respond, I could wait. Go ahead, Ronald, go ahead.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, great. Just two quick ones and thanks for taking the questions. Just number one, I think last call, you talked about some guideposts for occupancy over the next 12 to 18 months and thinking sort of mid-90s on a lease basis. Just wondering if you could provide any update both on a leased and on a physical occupied basis, what that occupancy target to look like over the next 12 to 18 months. Again, thanks.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
But there's a couple of things to focus on. There is a couple of buildings that we are not renting. Why is that? Because they are over leveraged and underwater and it's uneconomic for us to rent bases in those buildings which really they're
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
almost owned by the banks.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
And if we put ti into those buildings, it's basically burning money. So if you take those few and we have chosen, I don't know whether this is a good decision or not.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
We've chosen to leave those in the
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Really helpful color. And then my second one, if I may was just a lot of the footnotes in the supplement just on, I guess on pen1. Any idea when that litigation will be? Just in terms of timing, obviously can't comment either way. But just in terms of timing, is that something that can be done this year? And also the change in retail from the base of the office buildings being put in the office segment. Just the thinking there. Thanks.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
I'll take the litigation. I have absolutely no comment on anything having to do with that litigation other than I'm optimistic. Tom, what about the rebuild?
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
the way we would do in the previous one.
Michael Frankel (President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question today comes from Brendan lynch at Barclays. Please go ahead.
Brendan Lynch (Equity Analyst)
Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First one on Sunset Pier Studio, is there any interest in the current short term tenants in converting to longer term leases? Just an update on that.
Glenn
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
But in direct answer to your question, I would definitely prefer to be in the long term leasing business with that asset rather than month by month leasing in that asset. So the answer is the ownership of that asset prefers to be in the long term leasing if the market gives us that opportunity.
Brendan Lynch (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you, that's helpful. And then a follow up on the verizon space at 10 2. Can you just walk us through if they find a subtenant versus you finding a tenant and how we should think about potential termination fees and any accounting around the ti's that you might still be responsible for if it's just a sublease instead of a cancellation and new lease.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Glenn prefers that. I don't talk about. Go ahead.
Glenn
As I said earlier, we're in great spot no matter how it comes out out and we will only be opportunistic to make money on the space. We have a very good lease position and we'll see how it plays out. But that's as much as I think I want to talk about it for now.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
What do we have? It's basically a 19 or a 20 year lease. So we have a long term lease with a super credit. That lease will, we will never terminate that lease under any conditions. So the only thing that might happen is around the dynamics of a subtenant coming in because Horizon wants to reduce their liability. But we don't have anything to say other than that long term credit lease is not something that we are going to terminate or monkey with.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. So I'd like to hand it back to Stephen Roth for any closing remarks.
Steven Roth (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all very much.
OPERATOR
I mean, I think the team and I are delighted with our activity over the last three, four, six months. We are excited. We think we and I did make the statement in my remarks this morning that I am certain that over the next year or two we will have the highest growth performance of any company in our sector. And we're excited about that. We've got a lot of great stuff going on and thank you for participating. We'll see you next quarter. Thank you.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.