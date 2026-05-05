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May 5, 2026 11:28 AM 15 min read

Transcript: Ballard Power Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hgUGKLap

Summary

Ballard Power Systems reported Q1 2026 revenue of $19.4 million, a 26% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in the bus and rail markets.

The company achieved a positive gross margin for the third consecutive quarter, improving to 14%, reflecting disciplined cost management and operational efficiency.

Strategic initiatives include expanding partnerships with bus OEMs, advancing fleet services, and reducing costs through automation, with significant agreements signed with New Flyer, Wrightbus, and Solaris.

Operationally, the focus is on improving quality, cost reduction, and scaling production capabilities, with Project Forge expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency.

The company maintains a strong cash position of $516.8 million, with no immediate financing needs, and continues to aim for positive cash flow.

Management expressed optimism about future growth in stationary power and rail sectors, as well as increased penetration of green hydrogen.

Full Transcript

Sumit Kundu (Investor Relations)

Marty Neese (President and CEO)

Ralph Robinette (Chief Operating Officer)

Marty Neese (President and CEO)

Kate Igbolode (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Baltej Sidhu

Hey, good morning. Could you elaborate on the drivers behind the strong growth in stationary power revenues? Specifically how much was supported by one time deliveries and the extent to which demand is coming from data center customers versus traditional power generation sectors?

Operator

The next question comes from Rob Brown with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Rob Brown

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Glenn with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Glenn

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Marty Neese for any closing remarks.

Marty Neese (President and CEO)

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

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