Transcript: Ballard Power Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Thank you Operator and good morning. Welcome to Ballard Power Systems' first Quarter financial and Operating Results conference call. With us today on the call are Marty Neese, Ballard Power Systems' President and CEO Kate Igbolode, Chief Financial Officer and Ralph Robinette, Ballard Power Systems' new Chief Operating Officer. We will be making forward looking statements based on management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent annual Information form and other public filings for our complete disclaimer and related information. I'll now turn the call over to Marty.

Thank you Sumit and welcome everyone to today's conference call. This morning I will give an Overview of our Q1 2026 performance and provide a commercial update. I will focus on the progress we are seeing in the bus market. We are also joined by our new Chief Operating Officer Ralph Robinette. He will introduce himself and share updates on our operations. Kate will then review our financial results in more detail. We had a solid start to the year. Deliveries into the bus and rail markets drove revenue growth compared to last year. We also delivered another quarter of positive gross margins. This is our third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin. It reflects disciplined cost and commercial management and marks an important step in our transformation toward becoming cash flow positive. To build on this progress, we have set a few near term focus areas including deepening our partnerships with bus OEMs in key geographies improving and expanding our fleet services, capabilities and offerings Lowering costs through automation and intelligence. I'll spend a few minutes on these and provide some additional color Turning to Buses we have made several important announcements in the bus market this year. In North America, we signed a multi year agreement with New Flyer representing approximately 50 megawatts of fuel cell engine supply. This strengthens our position as fleets continue to scale in the US Bus market. In the UK, Wrightbus selected Ballard to power its next generation hydrogen bus platform using our newest FC Move FC engine. In the EU, Solaris also selected Ballard as the fuel cell supplier for its next generation hydrogen bus platform including the FC move SC for its 12 meter bus. These announcements matter for several reasons. First, these new agreements are multi year partnerships with leading bus OEMs in major markets. They include both engine sales and long term service support. This strengthens our position as fleet scale and as our fleet services business continues to grow. Our intelligent fuel cell engines help us deliver better service. They provide real time performance data that allows us and our OEM partners to respond faster and keep buses on the road. Our remote operations center adds another layer of support by improving parts planning, logistics and predictive insights. Combined with our industry leading durability, these capabilities position our engines as a zero emission solution that can match or even exceed battery, electric and diesel alternatives on uptime and total cost of ownership. Ballard Fleet Services plays a key role in this strategy. We are moving from being only a module supplier to becoming a proactive data driven fleet partner. Our approach is built on more than 300 million kilometers of real world operating data. Using this experience we created the industry first uptime standard which brings together predictive maintenance, training, service support and parts assurance. These offerings are designed to deliver up to 98% fleet availability. This creates real value for OEMs by reducing after sales friction and lowering risk. It also gives operators more predictable life cycle costs and stronger protection against budget swings. As our installed base grows, these services expand our recurring revenue and turn our fleet services into a long term strategic asset. Second, these long term agreements support our product cost reduction goals. Both Wrightbus and Solaris have committed to our 9th generation FC Move SC platform. This engine was designed to reduce cost and simplify installation and maintenance. We cut the number of components by more than 40% while improving power density and durability. Each new bus we deploy, also creates a long tail of service opportunities. Buses stay in service for 8, 12 and even 16 years. Our growing fleet gives us a multi year Runway for operations, maintenance and training services. Through the Ballard Academy we continue to support operators and technicians with the skills they need to run these fleets effectively. Taken together, these agreements and deep relationships reinforce our long term market position. Ballard holds a leading share of the fuel cell bus market in North America, the UK and Europe. Being selected for next generation platforms positions us to maintain that leadership as adoption accelerates and total cost of ownership continues to improve. Delivering industry leading fleet services throughout the life of the bus is a major opportunity and we are only getting started. We will now move to operations which are central to delivering scalable cost, competitive and commercially ready products. For that I will hand it over to our new Chief Operating Officer Ralph

Robinette thank you Marty and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to join Ballard at this pivotal stage in our transformation. By way of background, I bring more than 25 years of experience in operations, manufacturing and supply chain across advanced technology and clean energy companies. My career has been defined by a focus on implementing the operational frameworks necessary to move advanced technologies from lab to high-volume manufacturing, scaling production, launching new products and using automation to improve productivity and reduce cost. Most recently, I served as Chief Operating Officer at a leader in the residential, solar manufacturing and service space. I led manufacturing, supply chain, fulfillment and factory expansion. This included the launch of an automated production facility built around a closed loop learning process where field performance data from tens of thousands of homes fed directly back into the product design and process improvement. Proactively taking action to prevent performance issues further differentiated our products, services and solutions in the eyes of the customers. In short, I bring a track record of scaling technology and building efficient, high quality manufacturing and service systems. This aligns directly with Ballard's goal of reducing costs as we move towards cash flow positivity. What excites me about Ballard is the combination of strong technology and a market that is now scaling. As Marty noted, this shift requires a sharp focus on execution. My team and I are prioritizing what matters most to our customers. Quality, cost reduction, improved throughput, consistent delivery at scale and closed loop issue resolution. Relentless customer collaboration used to drive product and process improvements directly from customer field data and performance is critical. A key part of our process improvement work is Project Forge, our high-volume automated bipolar plate manufacturing line. At Ballard, we already use AI assisted vision systems to detect defects in our Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA)s. With Project Forge, we are deploying the same methodology to detect defects in our plates. By moving to higher volume with significantly more automation, we expect lower unit cost, reduced material waste and improved quality, consistency and scalability. We continue to expect Project Forge to enter full production in the second half of the year. Delivering that ramp successfully is a top priority. As mentioned, we are increasingly focused on optimizing the value of the intelligence of our engines. While the first order of business is to maximize uptime for our customers, there is even more we can do with these data driven insights. As our deployed fleet continues to grow, we are increasingly leveraging the engine performance data from the field, creating insights to feedback to our manufacturing, supply chain and product development teams. Ultimately, this work is about serving our customers by driving efficiency, simplifying our processes, improving quality, lowering cost and ensuring we can deliver high performance products at scale. Much of this happens behind the scenes, but I expect we will see the impact in product margin expansion and improved working capital management as these changes take hold. Marty, back to you.

Thanks, Ralph. Before I turn the call over to Kate, I will close with a few brief thoughts. Across the business, we remain focused on balancing cost discipline with growth. We are reducing product costs, improving commercial structures and expanding our service offerings. We are also moving into new applications where our technology provides a clear advantage. Today we highlighted progress in commercial terms and product cost reductions through our work in the bus market and through our operational initiatives. We also have additional business development activities underway in rail material handling and stationary power. In specifically in stationary power, we continue to see emerging opportunities to improve grid stability and energy resilience, including defense applications with NATO nations. These collective efforts are important building blocks for long term growth and we will continue to update you as these programs advance. Stepping back, we are encouraged by the progress we are making. We are seeing stronger gross margins, better commercial agreements and continued cost reduction. These are clear signs that our transformation is taking hold. There is more work ahead, but we believe we are building a stronger, more scalable business. As a final note, we will be hosting our Capital Markets Day event called the Ballard forum on October 22nd of this year. This will be an opportunity to get an up close look at our work and discuss in depth our path to profitability. With that, I will turn the call over to Kate.

Thanks Marty. As Marty mentioned earlier, we continue to make progress towards positive cash flow in the first quarter. These results reflect the early impact of the transformation initiatives underway across the business. Total revenue for the quarter was $19.4 million which represents a a 26% growth compared to last year and is driven by our rail and bus verticals. Gross margin improved to 14%. This is a a 37-point increase compared to the first quarter 2025. It also marks our third straight quarter of positive gross margin. The improvement was driven by higher revenue and lower manufacturing overhead. Turning to operating expenses and cash, our total operating expenses were $16.4 million which is a 36% reduction compared to last year. The decrease reflects disciplined cost control across R&D, SGA and commercial activities. It also reflects the benefit of restructuring actions completed in 2025. Cash used in operating activities was $7.8 million. This compares to $24.4 million in the prior year, a 65% improvement. The change reflects the impact of restructuring actions and stronger operating performance as the business continues to scale. Adjusted EBITDA improved to negative $11.4 million compared to negative $27.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The improvement was driven by stronger margins and lower operating expenses. We ended the quarter with $516.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. This is a decrease of about 2% from the prior quarter. We have no bank debt and no near or midterm financing needs. This strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to deploy capital in support of our goal of becoming cash flow positive. Consistent with past practice and given the early stage of the hydrogen fuel cell market, we are not providing specific revenue or net income guidance for 2026. We do expect revenue to be weighted toward the second half of the year. Our 2026 guidance ranges are as follows. Total operating expense of $65 to $75 million and capital expenditures of $5 to $10 million. And with that, I'll turn it over to the call over to the operator for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then 2. We ask callers to kindly limit themselves to one question and one supplemental. We will pause for a moment as callers join the queue. The first question today comes from Baltej Sidhu with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Hi, good morning. First question is on the fleet services business model, that you're developing. How do you see that playing out? Do the new sales kind of come with a service contract element as well or what's your sort of vision on how the service business develops? Yeah, that's a great question, Rob. And yes, for sure, each new sale does come with a service level agreement accompanying it. And so that's a matter of basic warranty, extended warranty, parts, packages, training. We have just an entire suite of value added activities and services that we've been complementing our initial capital expenditure sales with. And what that translates into with the long asset life is an extended service tail. So you could think of that as like you get the one time sale of the capital expenditure, but then you get an annuity of the service for the duration of the extended asset. Okay, thank you. And then the rail business was strong in the quarter and I think you have some kind of contracts you're delivering. But how does the rail business sort of play out over the next few years? Is it, or a few quarters, I should say, is it delivering your current contracts or just a sense of how the cadence of that flows? We're expecting that the prior work done in the rail business is now opening up future opportunities for us. And what I mean by that, to be more specific, is we did very large scale deployments with rail customers and they've had the products in their hands for some period of time. And as they're starting to see the value proposition come into starker relief and getting more and more comfortable and familiar with a fuel cell locomotive, if you will, they're starting to be more bullish on their future, which, which bodes well for us. We think that could be a really exciting piece of business for us. It could end up being one of those kind of annuity type accounts where every year there's a, a capability to replace diesel engines with fuel cells and do that year after year after year until they materially decarbonize fleets. But that's early days for us. But the product is performing well, the team is happy, the customers are happy, and we expect that there will be further advancements in that market over time.

Hey, good morning. Can you maybe just discuss how has the infrastructure and availability of hydrogen changed or do you see any significant investments taking place behind the scenes to improve hydrogen availability or distribution of hydrogen? And historically, I guess a lot of hydrogen has been generated from fossil fuels, like natural gas type sources. Have you seen any change to incorporate renewables in terms of hydrogen generation or anything along those lines?