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May 5, 2026 11:28 AM 15 min read

Ballard Power Systems Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=hgUGKLap

Summary

Ballard Power Systems reported a 26% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, driven by bus and rail markets, and achieved a 14% gross margin, marking the third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin.

The company signed multi-year agreements with major bus OEMs like New Flyer, Wrightbus, and Solaris, strengthening its position in the hydrogen bus market and expanding its fleet services offerings.

Operational highlights include the introduction of Project Forge, an automated manufacturing line expected to enter full production in the second half of the year, aimed at reducing costs and improving quality.

The company continues to focus on reducing product costs, expanding commercial structures, and exploring new applications such as stationary power for grid stability and energy resilience.

Ballard Power Systems ended the quarter with $516.8 million in cash, and despite not providing specific revenue or net income guidance, it expects revenue to be weighted toward the second half of the year.

Full Transcript

Sumit Kundu (Investor Relations)

Marty Neese (President and CEO)

Ralph Robinette (Chief Operating Officer)

Marty Neese (President and CEO)

Kate Igbolode (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Baltej Sidhu

Hey, good morning. Could you elaborate on the drivers behind the strong growth in stationary revenues? what were the key drivers of the decline this quarter? Was it largely delivery timing related or are there any changes in customer ordering patterns or funding dynamics that we should be aware of?

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Rob Brown with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Rob Brown

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Michael Glenn with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Glenn

Hey, good morning. Can you maybe just discuss how has the infrastructure and hydrogen availability changed or do you see any meaningful investments taking place behind the scenes to improve hydrogen availability or distribution of hydrogen? And historically, I guess a lot of hydrogen has been generated from fossil fuel, like natural gas type sources. Have you seen any change to bring back renewables in terms of hydrogen generation or anything along those lines?

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Marty Neese for any closing remarks.

Marty Neese (President and CEO)

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

OPERATOR

This brings to a close today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

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