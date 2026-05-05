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May 5, 2026 11:25 AM 48 min read

KBR Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, KBR (NYSE:KBR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/192758066

Summary

KBR Inc reported a solid start to 2026 with disciplined execution, resilient operations, and strong cash generation despite geopolitical challenges.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, with 67% of STS and 91% of MTS revenue guidance already covered by work under contract.

KBR Inc continues to see strong demand in core markets, showing a steady pipeline and significant bookings, particularly in energy security and infrastructure.

The strategic focus remains on a planned tax-free spin of MTS, with a targeted distribution date of January 4, 2027, to create two independent pure-play companies.

Management highlighted the successful use of the KBR Pulse app during the Middle East conflict to maintain employee safety and communication.

The company is experiencing a mix of headwinds and tailwinds across its segments, with Mission Tech facing award delays but Sustainable Tech showing strong revenue growth.

KBR Inc's operational highlights include advancements in digital capabilities and strategic partnerships to enhance project execution and maintenance.

Full Transcript

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Rachel Goldwaite (Head of Investor Relations)

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Chad Evans (Executive Finance President and CFO)

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Adam Hubs (Equity Analyst)

Chad Evans (Executive Finance President and CFO)

Adam Hubs (Equity Analyst)

And then can you just help us think about the Brown and Root equity income contribution on a run rate basis following the SWOT analysis acquisition And maybe can you talk about the magnitude of the MA pipeline for Brown and Root? What's your vision for that piece of the business in the medium term?

Chad Evans (Executive Finance President and CFO)

Sure. I'll take the first one and Stuart can cover the M and A piece. So as you'll see on our website in the fact sheet, the recurring joint venture contributions generated approximately 18 million of EBITDA in the quarter and we expect that contribution to tick up modestly as the year progresses. Strong year to date bookings really begin to ramp in that portfolio and that will provide incremental volume in the back half of the year.

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

And on the M&A pipeline we continue to not sit in our hands. We continue to look at opportunities that will take us both into new geographies and into reasonably adjacent industries. And I guess more to come on that as we look forward, there's plenty of opportunity. We need to be very disciplined in the way we look at that both from margin accretion and fit and obviously values and culture perspective, but certainly more on the table to look at as

Adam Hubs (Equity Analyst)

we go through the year. Great, thanks so much.

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you, Adam. Our next question is from Andrew Kaplowitz from Citi from Citi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Natalia

Hi, good morning, this is Natalia on behalf of Andy Kaplowitz. Good morning Natalia. I guess first question, I'll start off with just some of the margins and STS margins like appreciate the call out on margin XLNG this quarter, but could you help us think about the underlying SPS margin profile, XLNG and the margin trajectory going forward or over time and as compared to your long term framework. And you're like 20% plus margin as well.

Chad Evans (Executive Finance President and CFO)

Natalia

Got it. That's helpful. So underlying margin x LNG. So see it creeping up over time to that 20% plus range. Well, 15 going upwards, I would say. Okay, that's helpful, thank you. That's it on my end.

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you very much. Our next question is from Jerry Revitch from Wells Fargo from Wells Fargo. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jerry Revitch (Equity Analyst)

Yes, hi. Good morning everybody. Nice quarter. I want to ask on and at NASA, can you just talk about what the ebbs and flows look like from a booking standpoint? There's been volatility between the President's budget request and Congress reinstatement of funding. Can you just talk about how that has impacted timing, if at all for you folks and what we should be looking for in terms of booking and activity levels over the remainder of the year?

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you. Thank you, Jerry. Our next question is from Ian Daffino from Oppenheimer from Oppenheimer. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Ian Daffino (Equity Analyst)

I agree. Would you guys be able to give us a little bit more color on kind of the Middle East bookings? How's that going? What's kind of the current environment? And I guess we kind of stick on that a little bit on the Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) side. How do we think about maybe the US reducing NATO exposure or the troop movement? Would that be somewhat of an impact to you guys or how do you think about that as well?

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Ian Daffino (Equity Analyst)

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Ian Daffino (Equity Analyst)

all right. Thank you very much.

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you, Ian. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Our next question is from Mariana Perez Mora from the Bank of America from the bank of America. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst)

Good morning, everyone. Hi, Mariana. So my first one is a detailed one and then I'll follow up with more of an end market growth 1. On the first one, could you please measure how large was the closeout at STS?

Chad Evans (Executive Finance President and CFO)

So on the closeout piece, as Stuart covered, these are pretty recurring items in the business, as you know, Marianna. And so it would, it probably wouldn't be appropriate for us to detail the specific counterparty or nature of the reserve release. But what I'll say is we're really pleased to reach a resolution in the quarter which was consistent with our expectations.

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then when we think about all those moving pieces, right, in both markets, the pipeline, but then the joint ventures, you are having the opportunities in the Middle east and everything on STS and on the other side, MTs also having opportunities, but also headwinds from NASA and the European Command involvement. How should we think about next couple of years or 3 years growth trajectory?

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Mariana Perez Mora (Equity Analyst)

Amazing. Thank you so much for the color.

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Mariana. Our next question is from Toby Sommer from Truist from Truist. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Toby Sommer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Wanted to ask a question on STS. With the war in elevated petrochemical prices, what are you hearing from customers and how are they planning? Anybody? Are they planning for prices to remain high and therefore get into development? Does the impact, direct physical impact of the war facilitate a better medium or long term outlook for KBR Inc in the region? If you could speak to those questions, that'd be great.

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you. Thank you, Toby. Our next question is from Stephen Fisher from UBS from ubs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Stephen Fisher

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Stephen Fisher

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you, Stuart. Thank you, Stephen. We currently have no further questions so I will hand back to Stuart Brady for closing remarks.

Stuart Brady (President and CEO)

Gabrielle (Moderator)

Thank you. Thank you Stuart. This concludes today's KBR's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining.

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