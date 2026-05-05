Full Transcript: Ocugen Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Ocugen Inc announced a $115 million offering of convertible senior notes, expected to close on May 7, 2026, enhancing cash reserves to $112.1 million and extending cash runway into 2028.
The company is advancing its gene therapy platform across three late-stage programs targeting retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy, with plans to file three BLAs by 2028.
Financially, Ocugen Inc reported an increase in operating expenses to $19.4 million for Q1 2026, with a net loss of $0.06 per share, and cash equivalents of $32.2 million as of March 31, 2026.
Notable progress includes completing enrollment in late-stage programs, positive phase 2 data for OCU410 in geographic atrophy, and preparations for a rolling BLA submission for OCU400 in the third quarter of 2026.
Management emphasized strategic partnerships for commercialization, especially for OCU410GA, and is exploring creative pricing models with payers to facilitate market access.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Ocugen Inc's first quarter 2026 financial results and business update. All participants line are currently in listen only mode. Following the speaker commentary there will be a question and answer session. I will now turn the call over to Tiffany Hamilton, Oxygen Head of Corporate Communications. You may now begin.
Tiffany Hamilton (Head of Corporate Communications)
Shankar Muhsinuri
Rita Johnson Green (Chief Financial Officer)
Shankar Muhsinuri
OPERATOR
At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question please press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Leland Gershel from Oppenheimer.
Jason
Please go ahead. Hey Ockagen team, this is Jason on for Leland. Seems like it's gearing up to be an exciting year for Auky 400 and the retinitis pigmentosa. With that could you give us a sense of what's being submitted for the rolling BLA versus the full BLA next year and how else are you thinking about the pre commercial commercialization activities going into 2027 launch?
Shankar Muhsinuri
Jason
Sounds great. Thank you again.
Michael Arkanovich (Equity Analyst)
Shankar Muhsinuri
Michael Arkanovich (Equity Analyst)
All right, and then how much overlap is there between the Limelight and the Guardian studies? Are they largely at the same centers, or if you take them combined, do they reach a broader swath of the overall market?
Huma Gamar
Shankar Muhsinuri
So the current clinical centers. Michael, just answer. Close it out. Are not good enough for commercial. They're good, but we need a lot more for commercialization. Of course.
Michael Arkanovich (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much. I appreciate the additional clarity and once again, congrats on all the progress.
Shankar Muhsinuri
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Robert Lebuyer from Noble Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Robert Lebuyer (Equity Analyst)
Shankar Muhsinuri
Robert Lebuyer (Equity Analyst)
And you know, just my understanding was that anyone who's a retina surgeon can administer OCU 400 without any special training. Is that correct? Or just what is the difference between the clinical trial and actual practice?
Huma Gamar
Shankar Muhsinuri
And Robert, I think this is the first time, remember we're not talking about going after 500 patients, 1,000 patients, we're going to go after hundreds of thousands of patients with our therapies. So there is the whole payer system and how you direct the patients. It's a new paradigm Ocugen Inc has to establish. It's nothing like anybody has done before. I just wanted to make it very clear in gene therapy space.
Robert Lebuyer (Equity Analyst)
Yes, okay, that's a very good point. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Whitney Ije from Kanacord Genuity.
Whitney Ije (Equity Analyst)
Please go ahead. Hey guys, congrats on all the progress this quarter. First question I guess headed into the interim for the Stargardt study in the third quarter. Can you remind us first of all the powering of that study? Like what was assumed and then what should we all be expecting to see in that readout? And then, sorry, third part of this question is just what is the range of outcomes based on that data for the study moving forward?
Shankar Muhsinuri
Whitney Ije (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, that's really helpful. And then going back to the powering question, have you disclosed the powering of the study on the primary endpoint?
Huma Gamar
Whitney Ije (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then just to double check in terms of the range of outcomes, there's no I guess upside scenario. Right. Just to make sure we're fully thinking through all the scenarios. Best case scenario is things are on track. There's not like a best case, oh, we're going to end early or something like that, right?
Shankar Muhsinuri
Rita Johnson Green (Chief Financial Officer)
Yep, that makes perfect sense. Okay, and then just moving on, a cash question. What does the new guidance into 2028 assume in terms of GA Phase 3 spend? Yeah, it's included within the GA. The GA Phase 3 spend is included in the new cash Runway into Q1 or into 2028. So, yeah, we do anticipate being able to cover the expenses for that trial. Okay, got it.
Whitney Ije (Equity Analyst)
And I guess could you. I know the conversations with the agency are ongoing, but what was assumed in terms of size of that study just for cash reasons or any design characteristics you can talk about at this point, Just for. Again, from a cash estimation perspective, it's
Shankar Muhsinuri
a 300 patients global trial in US EU and Canada together. And most of the patients or majority will be in us because we have the existing centers. And so it's 2 to 1 ratio. 200 in treatment and 100 in untreated control. It's powered at over 95% for the primary endpoint and 92% for easy ellipsoid zone, secondary endpoint. And it has an adaptive design at 150 patients reach one year. We can take a look.
Whitney Ije (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, perfect. That's it for me. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ramakant swayam pakula from H.C. wainwright. Please go ahead.
Ramakant swayam pakula
Thank you. This is RK from H.C. wAINWRIGHT. Good morning, Shankar and team. A lot of my questions have been answered, but I have a couple of them on the AQIA 400 where you're planning to start the rolling BLA in third quarter. Can you confirm your PPQ runs would be completed in time, like by end of second quarter or so that you can initiate your rolling bla?
Shankar Muhsinuri
Yeah, absolutely. We're on target to complete them this quarter. Okay, perfect. And support the rolling Bailey submission.
Rita Johnson Green (Chief Financial Officer)
Okay, great. Rita, in terms of expenses, you know, we have seen GNA and R& D expenses go up this quarter, which is understandable. But how should we think about this going forward, especially into 2027 as you're preparing for commercialization. And relatedly,
Ramakant swayam pakula
on the BD side of things, what progress has been made, especially for 404. 10 in terms of ex US licensing?
Rita Johnson Green (Chief Financial Officer)
Ramakant swayam pakula
Thank you. One last question, Shankar. I know in the past we have talked a little bit about
Shankar Muhsinuri
payers and how to get payers agreed to the pricing that you would come up with. Jenny, any commentary, especially from recent conversations from your payers as you're getting closer to commercialization, especially with the price tag that you are thinking for some of your drugs?
Ramakant swayam pakula
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thanks for taking all my questions. Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Ghataulin from Chargent.
Daniel Ghataulin (Equity Analyst)
Please go ahead. Yes, hi, good morning guys. Thank you for taking my question. I have a more general question on easy preservation. It appears to be emerging as an important endpoint. So wanted to ask in your conversations with the regulators what would you say their most recent position is on the importance of easy preservation? And two, are there any differences in how US and EU regulators are thinking about easy preservation?
Shankar Muhsinuri
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