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May 5, 2026 11:06 AM 32 min read

Full Transcript: Leonardo DRS Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wq468j8j/

Summary

Leonardo DRS reported strong financial results for Q1 2026 with a 6% increase in revenue year-over-year and a 28% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company raised its full-year guidance, expecting revenue to range between $3.9 billion to $3.975 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $515 million and $530 million.

Key strategic initiatives include investing in R&D and capital expenditures to support growth in shipbuilding, air and missile defense, counter UAS, unmanned systems, and space capabilities.

Operational highlights include robust customer demand leading to a 17th consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of at least 1, achieving record funded backlog.

Management emphasized the alignment of their technology portfolio with U.S. defense budget priorities and highlighted successful execution in areas like tactical radars and infrared sensing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steve Vather

John Bieloni

Mike DePold (Chief Financial Officer)

John Bieloni

OPERATOR

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst at Baird)

John Bieloni

Peter Arment (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Got it. And then just quickly, Mike, as a follow up capex to start the year started a little light, you know, any change or just how should we think about kind of cadence of Capex for this year?

Mike DePold (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks again. Yes, I would say the light capex in Q1, Peter, was attributed to timing. You're going to see that pick up over the subsequent quarters. And as we laid out in our last call, kind of that 5% of sales threshold is where we anticipate being at the end of the year. So no real change, just kind of ramping up as we go across the year.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Seth Safeman from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Alex

Mike DePold (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex

Mike DePold (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Andre Madrid from btig. Please go ahead.

Andre Madrid

Hey, good morning, John, Mike and Steve. Morning, Andre. I wanted to talk a bit more about capital deployment, more specifically about what you guys are seeing on the M and A front. I know you talked last quarter about M and A being mainly focused on closing specific technology gaps with, you know, can you maybe talk about the current M and A pipeline with that context?

OPERATOR

Okay. Hello, Andre, this is the operator. Can you have your question repeated for them please?

Andre Madrid

Yeah, sure, sure. I was just pointing out, you know, like I think M and A focus last quarter was said to be mainly on closing technology gaps. With that in context, I mean, can you maybe talk about what the pipeline currently looks like?

John Bieloni

Andre Madrid

Yeah, that's definitely helpful. And I guess on that point you mentioned the organic investments you're making higher IRAD spend. I guess when you look at irad, what is most of your attention going towards? If you could maybe provide a top three areas in which you're looking to invest specifically through the balance of 26.

John Bieloni

Andre Madrid

Got it. That's very helpful. Thanks John. I appreciate the color. Thanks, Andre.

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from Austin Muller from Concord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Austin Muller

Hi, good morning John and Mike. So just my first question here. The adjusted EBITDA margin improvement within asc, is that partially being driven by improvement in germanium availability and supply? Is it being driven by any inflation cost escalators of renegotiations of contracts or is it just more favorable mix of tactical radars and DEERCMs and volume moving through the factory?

Mike DePold (Chief Financial Officer)

Austin Muller

Okay, and I think you guys said in your prepared remarks you alluded to underwater platforms or counter UAS for underwater platforms. Could you elaborate on that a little bit more? Is that radar? Is that sonar? Is that like the tactical MHRs?

John Bieloni

Austin Muller

Great. That's very interesting. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from John Tan from CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

John Tan

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking my questions and really nice quarter and outlook there. Thanks, John. I was wondering if you could give us an update on the status of your radar operations in Israel, if you're seeing any disruptions there just from the conflict and if there's any resolution to that as you move forward.

John Bieloni

John Tan

Got it. That's good to hear. Thank you. And then I was also wondering if you could talk about maybe your expectations for this fall and what happens if Congress changes hands. Would you expect to see friction or vulnerability and vulnerability in any specific parts of the budget or overall? And where would you expect to see continued strength?

John Bieloni

John Tan

Got it. Thank you.

Alexandra Mandari

Your next question comes from Alexandra Mandari from Truist Securities. Please go ahead. Good morning. Nice results and thanks for taking my question. Given the strong defense demand environment across domains, how are you prioritizing resources internally given opportunities across naval ground space and in the air? And where do you expect the most growth in 2026 and into 2027?

John Bieloni

Alexandra Mandari

Great. And can you provide additional color on what drove improved execution operations in the quarter?

Mike DePold (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Awesome. Thank you. Before we proceed again, I would like to inform everyone that if you want to join the queue, simply press star1 on your telephone keypad and your next question comes from Ron Epstein from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alex Preston

Hi, good morning, this is Alex Preston on for Ron today. Thank you for taking the questions. If we could start maybe on shipbuilding. Right. Output continues to expand. At the same time, outsourcing is expanding as well. And the supply base seems to be making, call it slow and steady progress. Can you just update us maybe on any options or discussions to expand content or second sourcing perhaps in addition to what's already in progress at Charleston?

John Bieloni

Alex Preston

John Bieloni

Alex Preston

Got it. Thank you very much for taking my questions. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Welcome. There are no further questions at this time. And now I would like to turn the call back over to John Bieloni, chief executive officer, for the closing remarks. Please go ahead.

John Bieloni

Well, I thank everyone for joining.

OPERATOR

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