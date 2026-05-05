Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
insider image
May 5, 2026 11:01 AM 4 min read

BRADLEY PAULSEN Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $251K In Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that BRADLEY PAULSEN, Chief Executive Officer at Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) made a noteworthy insider purchase on May 4,.

Floor & Decor Hldgs's shares are actively trading at $48.29, experiencing a up of 0.15% during Tuesday's morning session.

Delving into Floor & Decor Hldgs's Background

A Deep Dive into Floor & Decor Hldgs's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Floor & Decor Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.01% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.83, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Check Out The Full List Of Floor & Decor Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved