President At Kimberly-Clark Sells $152K Of Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 4, Katy Chen, President at Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark. The total transaction value is $152,164.

Kimberly-Clark shares are trading down 0.05% at $95.72 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

All You Need to Know About Kimberly-Clark

Financial Milestones: Kimberly-Clark's Journey

Revenue Growth: Kimberly-Clark's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: Kimberly-Clark's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.94.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Kimberly-Clark's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.