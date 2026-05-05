Insider Selling: Kathryn Quadracci Flores Unloads $63K Of Quad/Graphics Stock

Kathryn Quadracci Flores, Board Member at Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), executed a substantial insider sell on May 5, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Flores sold 7,675 shares of Quad/Graphics. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $63,702.

Monitoring the market, Quad/Graphics's shares down by 3.64% at $7.67 during Tuesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Quad/Graphics

Understanding the Numbers: Quad/Graphics's Finances

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quad/Graphics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.87% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 21.15% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Quad/Graphics's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: Quad/Graphics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Quad/Graphics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.