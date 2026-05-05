Talbott Roche Hoskins At Electronic Arts Exercises Options Worth $-15

A large exercise of company stock options by Talbott Roche Hoskins, Director at Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 4, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Hoskins, Director at Electronic Arts, exercising stock options for 116 shares of EA. The total transaction was valued at $-15.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Electronic Arts shares up by 0.07%, trading at $201.96. At this price, Hoskins's 116 shares are worth $-15.

Discovering Electronic Arts: A Closer Look

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Financial Milestones: Electronic Arts's Journey

Revenue Growth: Electronic Arts displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Electronic Arts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Electronic Arts's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.