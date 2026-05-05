\s\ Antoine Doumet At United States Lime Exercises Options Worth $0

\s\ Antoine Doumet, Board Member at United States Lime (NASDAQ:USLM), reported a large exercise of company stock options on May 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Doumet, Board Member at United States Lime, exercised stock options for 0 shares of USLM. The transaction value amounted to $0.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows United States Lime shares up by 0.55%, trading at $106.1. At this price, Doumet's 0 shares are worth $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind United States Lime

United States Lime: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, United States Lime showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.84% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 47.96% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): United States Lime's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.07.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of United States Lime's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.