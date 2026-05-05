Transcript: Williams Companies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Williams Companies reported a 22% growth in earnings per share and a 13% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $2.25 billion for Q1 2026, reflecting strong operational execution and strategic expansion projects.
The company advanced several major projects, including the Naughton Coal conversion, Northeast and Southeast Supply Enhancement Projects, and the Aristotle Pipeline, while announcing new projects like NEO, Atlas, and Silver Spur.
Williams Companies is guiding towards the upper half of its 2026 EBITDA outlook, driven by robust demand for natural gas and expansion in power innovation projects, aiming for a 10%+ earnings CAGR through 2030.
The company is addressing future financing needs to maintain leverage within target ranges and is considering partnerships to support growth in power innovation projects.
Management emphasized continued focus on infrastructure solutions for energy challenges and advocated for permitting reform to facilitate project execution.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day everyone and welcome to the Williams Companies' first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time for opening remarks and introductions. I would now like to turn the call over to Danilo Giovanni, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Danilo Giovanni (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
John Porter (Chief Financial Officer)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time, we will conduct a question and answer session. To ask a question during this session, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one one. Again, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Our first question comes from Jeremy Tonette from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Jeremy Tonette (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hi, good morning. Morning, Jeremy. Jeremy, thanks for all the color today and details on the NEO project there. I was wondering if I could dive into the power market a little bit more, if you could, any more incremental color, I guess, on the relative level of appetite that you're seeing now versus where you were before and I guess how you think deal formation could proceed going forward here after this large deal.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Jeremy Tonette (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Got it. Thank you for that. And was just curious, I guess the industry has long talked about the need for permitting reform and the importance of gaining that to develop the needed infrastructure in the country. And as you talk to your local state senators, what do they say about the prospects for this in D.C. right now?
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Jeremy Tonette (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Got it. Makes sense. Wishing Alan well in his endeavors.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Jeremy. Thank you. Our next question comes from Julian Dumlin Smith from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Julian Dumlin Smith (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Julian Dumlin Smith (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
And actually, if I can keep going on that, you alluded to it, I mean, what about creative financing solutions here, right? For PI, Obviously you had some latitude here on the balance sheet as is, but what are you evaluating? What are the structures? How do you think about the capacity here as it stands? As you ratchet up further here, I'll pass it back to you.
John Porter (Chief Financial Officer)
Julian Dumlin Smith (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Awesome. All right, stand by. Thanks, Jad. Thanks, John.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Puneet Sadish from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Puneet Sadish (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Puneet Sadish (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Got you. Thank you. And then maybe shifting gears to the transmission side. Can you talk about the opportunities that you're seeing in the Rockies and whether the Silver Spur expansion that you announced today could be the first of more projects on Northwest? I think you ran several open seasons last year. So any color on customer interest from that process and whether we should stand by for additional expansions there? Thanks.
Larry Larson (Chief Operating Officer)
Puneet Sadish (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Amit Thankar from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Just a couple more follow ups on neo, if I may. Is the counterparty kind of the same that you have for Socrates the Younger and Socrates for this particular project?
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Yeah, I mean, we're in a stage for the project where just from a confidentiality perspective, we're still not able to disclose the counterparty, but as soon as we can, we'll be sure to do that.
Amit Thankar (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
And then relative to, I guess the other projects from an air permitting standpoint and whatever kind of regulatory approvals that maybe the public UTV Commission of Ohio would need to provide, where does that project stand relative to the others? Excuse me, which project are you referring to?
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Yeah, it's just in the early phases. We'll be filing for those permits here later this year as we progress forward now that we've got it commercialized.
OPERATOR
Brandon Bingham
John Porter (Chief Financial Officer)
Brandon Bingham
Okay, great. Very helpful. And then maybe just quickly looking at the Haynesville, wondering what some of the latest and greatest commentary you're hearing from producer customers in that basin, just in light of Henry Hub sitting comfortably below three bucks right now, but knowing that the Gulf Coast LNG ramp is coming in quickly.
Larry Larson (Chief Operating Officer)
Brandon Bingham
Great. Very helpful, thank you. Our next question comes from Sparrow Donis from Citi. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Thanks operator.
Sparrow Donis (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Morning Dean.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Wanted to go back to the growth cadence. Just looking back at the analyst day, you talked about 8% of that 10% CAGR being locked in. Just curious where that stands now. Do incremental projects from here take you beyond 10%. Just seems like these announcements are coming in faster than expected. So I want to level set on that analyst day outlook.
John Porter (Chief Financial Officer)
Sparrow Donis (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Sparrow Donis (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Great. I'll leave it there for today. Thank you team.
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Our next question comes from Keith Stanley from Wolf Research. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
First question. So Neo was a 12 and a half year contract. Just good to see how are discussions going on trying to lengthen contract duration further, what's achievable and how willing are customers to do this?
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Yeah, I think there are still plenty of opportunities for longer contracts. We've seen the extension, the 12 and a half year. We do have ongoing discussions that extend well beyond that, 15 to 20 years as well. And so we continue to see, I think a growing recognition that longer term solutions are also going to be going to be required. And so yeah, I'd say stay tuned but we continue to see I think momentum towards longer commitments.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Larry Larson (Chief Operating Officer)
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst at Wolf Research)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Jean Ann Salisbury from boa. Please go ahead.
Jean Ann Salisbury
Hi, good morning. Is the Marcellus Gathering expansion at all driven by integration and pull through into one of your pipeline projects or the meter projects? And I guess as my follow up a little bit more broadly, you obviously have some very large competitive advantages in Ohio and Utah that have helped you get the behind the meter projects. Can you discuss where you see yourself as having similar competitive advantages elsewhere? Thank you.
Larry Larson (Chief Operating Officer)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Rob Wengel (Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Jean Ann Salisbury
Very clear. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from John McKay from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
John McKay (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
John McKay (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
That's great. Thank you for that. You touched on it. But my second question was just going to be on Atlas and I think you answered it. But just to clarify, are you saying you're effectively working with the customer to swap out their diesel backup at a data center for gas? And if you could just clarify, it looks like it's relatively low capex, but wanted to check on that.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Larry Larson (Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Manav Gupta from ubs. Please go ahead.
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Hi. I have two questions. I'll ask them together. My first one is on your analyst day, you also highlighted besides transmission and power, you are looking at multiple natcas storage opportunities. So if you could elaborate little bit how those decisions are moving ahead, how customers are looking at NAT gas storage within the US in terms of reliability. And then quickly, if you could talk a little bit about the upsizing of the PowerXpress project. Thank you.
Larry Larson (Chief Operating Officer)
Manav Gupta (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Sunil Seibel from Seaport Global. Please go ahead.
Sunil Seibel (Equity Analyst at Seaport Global)
Hi, good morning and thanks for the time this morning. I wanted to touch base on the LNG opportunity. Seems like with all the geopolitical events happening currently, you know, there is an increased focus on us as LNG supplier. You obviously have a position in one of the LNG projects. So I was curious if you could give us an update on that market.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Rob Wengel (Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development)
Sunil Seibel (Equity Analyst at Seaport Global)
Okay, thanks for that. We'll stay tuned on that. 1.5 MTPA changing topics I think there were some comments in the press about power trading opportunity for Williams. I wanted to see if you could clarify how are you looking at that opportunity around your existing assets or the assets that you're building?
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Sunil Seibel (Equity Analyst at Seaport Global)
Thanks for that.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Craig Cyr from Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead.
Craig Cyr (Equity Analyst at Tuohy Brothers)
John Porter (Chief Financial Officer)
Craig Cyr (Equity Analyst at Tuohy Brothers)
Thanks. And last one for me, Chad. In answer to John, I think you mentioned the energy storage component. I believe that was a major contributor to some prior project upsizings that you all had announced. Wanted to inquire about the battery factor evolution as a part of power innovation solutions. And what exactly are customers looking for with this? Is it more second to second responsiveness or is there an increasing interest in longer duration backup support?
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
Craig Cyr (Equity Analyst at Tuohy Brothers)
the data center to respond to these rapid changes in load. Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. That concludes the Q and A portion of our call. I'll now turn it over to President and CEO Chad Zimmerman for closing remarks.
Chad Zamrin (President and CEO)
All right, well thanks for the always robust Q and A and thank you for your interest in Williams. We look forward to speaking with you again soon. And in the meantime, we wish you well. Thanks.
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