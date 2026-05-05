Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 10:54 AM 37 min read

Apple Hospitality REIT Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/213168681

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT reported a strong first quarter 2026 with comparable hotels RevPAR growth of over 2% and same-store RevPAR growth of nearly 3%.

The company raised its full-year RevPAR guidance by 100 basis points to 1% at the midpoint, reflecting strong demand and potential benefits from events like the FIFA World Cup.

Strategically, the company completed the sale of its Hampton Inn and Suites in Rochester, Minnesota and continues to evaluate both acquisitions and dispositions to enhance shareholder returns.

Operationally, recent acquisitions like the Embassy Suites in Madison and the BAC Hotel in Washington, D.C. performed well, and transition of 13 Marriott-managed hotels to franchise is expected to drive operational synergies.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $1.6 billion in debt and a weighted average interest rate of 4.6%, providing flexibility for future investment opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kelly Clark (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Justin Knight (Chief Executive Officer)

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Josh

Hey, good morning, it's Josh on for Austin. Thanks for taking the question. So to the extent that you do see more ADR growth moving forward, does the margin guidance assume RevPAR growth is driven entirely by occupancy or is it a composition of the two? And if it was entirely driven by ADR, what would that imply for flow through?

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Jay Cornrich with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed.

Jay Cornrich

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Cornrich

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Cornrich

Okay, appreciate it. I'll hold it there. Thank you.

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Jay.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Ari Kline with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Ari Kline

Thanks and good morning. Jesse, you talked a little bit about, obviously, the conservative nature of the guide, but also that you're seeing positive forward booking trends. Curious if you can just unpack a little bit more about what you're seeing from a Ford booking trend standpoint. It doesn't seem to be reflected in the guide, but it would be helpful just to get a sense of what you're seeing,

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Ari Kline

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

And as I highlighted in my prepared remarks, given our history in the space, you know, and the flexibility that we have with our balance sheet, as the environment shifts, we're poised to move very quickly. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to *1 on your telephone keypad, if you would like to ask a question, our next question is from Michael Belsario with Baird. Please proceed.

Michael Belsario (Equity Analyst)

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Belsario (Equity Analyst)

Helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Ken Billingsly with Compass Point. Please proceed.

Ken Billingsly

Good morning. I have a question I want to follow up on the MA side, maybe from the opposite side. And you talked about targets necessarily not fitting what you're looking for. But can you talk about maybe inbounds and what you're seeing in request for properties you would be interested in selling? Certainly.

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Billingsly

Is that mix of buyer evolving?

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Billingsly

And lastly, I just want to ask about Pittsburgh and get an idea of what your expectations were versus I believe you said it was 23% RevPAR growth in first quarter 26. But with the NFL draft exceeding expectations, can you talk about how your expectations were met or exceeded?

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Ken Billingsly

What I was trying to get at and that's good to hear. Thank you. What I was trying that is trying to understand if the consumer is going to travel to these events. And even though we have high expectations that they are resilient and maybe more people are likely to get out to go to these unique events that we're going to see through the remainder of the year,

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

I think early indications are positive on that front.

Ken Billingsly

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Chris Darlin with Green Street. Please proceed.

Chris Darlin

Thank you. Good morning. Just following up on the capital allocation discussion. Where's your head at in terms of incremental development takeout transactions and how is the opportunity set for those types of, of deals evolving?

Justin Knight (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Darlin

Okay, that's helpful context all around. And then, you know, one more for me, hoping you could elaborate on the early operating trends for your formerly Marriott managed hotels. And if you could, I think it's 13 total properties. Can you quantify what percent of overall EBITDA, those hotels represent.

Liz Perkins (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Darlin

No, no worries. Didn't mean to put you on the spot with that one, but appreciate the thoughts. Absolutely.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Justin Knight for closing remarks.

Justin Knight (Chief Executive Officer)

We appreciate you joining us for our first quarter earnings call. We're encouraged, incredibly pleased with the way our portfolio performed during the first quarter and excited about carrying that momentum through the remainder of the year. As always, as you travel, we hope you'll take an opportunity to stay with us in one of our hotels and we look forward to meeting with many of you as we begin interacting at some of the upcoming conferences.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved