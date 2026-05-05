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May 5, 2026 10:43 AM 72 min read

LiveWire Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/170803264

Summary

LiveWire Gr reported a 12% decline in consolidated revenue for Q1 2026, primarily due to a 54% decline in HDFS revenue after transitioning to a capital light model.

The company saw a 14% increase in North American retail sales, contributing to an 8% global growth, despite a challenging consumer environment.

Management introduced a new strategic plan 'Back to the BRICS' focusing on leveraging brand strengths, enhancing dealer relationships, and expanding product lines with models like Sportster and Sprint.

LiveWire Gr reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting retail and wholesale units to align closely, with plans to manage dealer inventory effectively.

CEO Artie Stars emphasized the importance of dealer profitability, aiming to double it by 2026 through inventory rightsizing and strategic initiatives in parts and accessories.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to The Harley Davidson 2026 first quarter investor and Analyst Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Collins. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Sean Collins (Director of Investor Relations)

Artie Starrs

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

Artie Starrs

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

Artie Starrs

OPERATOR

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, if you do have questions for today, all you need to do is to hit Star plus the followed followed by the number one on your telephone keypad for today. We'll take our first question from today. And that is from the line of Robin Farley from UBS. Your line is live.

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

Great, Robin, thank you. It's already appreciate the questions. I'll take the first one and then I'll let Jonathan handle the tariff specifics. When we said medium term, we mean three to five years. So hopefully that helps. And on the tariff piece, Jonathan.

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

Artie Starrs

Thank you. You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question comes from the line of James Hardiman with Citigroup. Your line is live.

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

That's great, fellow, thanks.

Artie Starrs

Artie and James, go ahead.

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you both. Good luck, guys.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your question. Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Joe Altobello with Raymond James. Your line is live.

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

It's very helpful already. If I could just quickly follow up on that. You know, the US Market for you has, you know, outpaced international for quite some time. Is the, is the Sportster, is the, you know, the sprint part of that strategy that to grow your international business,

Artie Starrs

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Andrew Dodora with Bank of America. Your line is live.

Andrew Dodora (Equity Analyst)

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

Andrew Dodora (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And I know, Jonathan, you mentioned in your prepared remarks, like, interested in opportunistic M and A. Just curious, kind of, what could that entail? Is that more on manufacturing capability or brand side? Just curious there. Thank you.

Artie Starrs

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Molly Baum with Morgan Stanley. Your line is live.

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much.

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Christian Thomas Martin with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is live.

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. I just want to kind of circle back to two questions that were asked previously. First, just in terms of the Sprint, my understanding is it's being built overseas. So how do you of recent tariff changes regarding imports potentially impact pricing on that? And then have you, could you provide a breakdown of your mid year medium term retail kegger like your expectations for us versus global markets?

Artie Starrs

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

And I'm sorry, the second question was in terms of CAGR on US versus international.

Artie Starrs

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And one, follow up on kind of the aftermarket plan. I'm not sure if I'm reading between the lines correctly, but are you. Is there going to be more focus on dealership kind of aftermarket add ons versus factory aftermarket or kind of factory add ons? Thanks.

Artie Starrs

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Our next question is from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is live.

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess the question is on Livewire and just, you know, the role that Livewire plays in this product portfolio envision and just if it is sort of something you are considering staying with, just how we should think taking maybe that three to five year outlook you'd expressed earlier, just, you know, with the use of cash for that business over the next three to five years. Thanks.

Artie Starrs

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Is there a way that you can influence demand? I mean, you're talking about creating a higher level of interest. Back to James. Questions with demographics, and I'm just wondering if there's a way that you can shape demand as well on the electric front or you feel like there's steps you could take to maybe create a higher level of engagement.

Artie Starrs

Yeah, we're focused on this back to the bricks plan and driving dealer profitability and getting the portfolio in a place that we think riders want from us. Kareem and his team are focused on the. On the electric side of the house at this time.

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much.

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Do you have goals in place for building dealer support for Livewire?

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

The Livewire team is certainly working on their approach to how they manage their dealer relationship.

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. Good luck.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Brandon Rolay with Loop Capital. Your line is live. Good morning.

Brandon Rolay (Equity Analyst)

Artie Starrs

Brandon Rolay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And just one last one. On your US dealer network, how do you feel about the current size of the network? Obviously there's been a lot of dealer consolidation over the last few years. Do you feel like the dealer network's at the right size or are you going to continue to kind of, I guess move away from inefficient dealers and you know, I guess not shrink the dealer network, but, you know, maybe make it stronger. Thank you.

Artie Starrs

Brandon Rolay (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your question. Ladies and gentlemen, we have time for a final question from the line of Jamie Katz with Morningstar. Your line is live.

Jamie Katz

Thanks for squeezing me in. I will make it quick. I guess most of the profit improvement that you guys have, a lot of it looks like it's coming from leverage within SG&A. But can you talk a little bit more specifically about the top opportunities that are being targeted for cost reduction this year just so we can get a better idea of where that low hanging fruit is coming from. Thanks.

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

Jamie Katz

Okay, and then just quickly, I know there was some gross margin impact by pricing and mix. Is there any way to think about how those are trending over the remainder of the year? Just sort of from where you stand today. Thank you.

Artie Starrs

Yeah, Jamie, I'll let Jonathan take that one.

Jonathan Roof (Chief Financial and Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks thank you for your thank you for your questions and ladies and gentlemen that will close down our Q and A session for today. Artie I'd like to turn it back over to you for any closing comments.

Artie Starrs

Well thank you everybody Appreciate you participating in today's call and hopefully you can tell how enthusiastic our team is and I am in particular about our path forward and we look forward to updating on our progress and we'll talk to you next earnings. Thank you.

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