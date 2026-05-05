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May 5, 2026 10:43 AM 72 min read

Harley-Davidson Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/170803264

Summary

Harley-Davidson reported a 14% increase in North American retail sales, leading to an 8% global retail sales growth despite a challenging consumer environment.

Q1 consolidated revenue decreased by 12%, primarily due to a 54% decline in Harley-Davidson Financial Services revenue as it transitioned to a capital-light model.

The company introduced a new strategic plan called 'Back to the BRICS,' focusing on brand enthusiasm, profitable growth, and dealer network strength.

The company reported operating income of $23 million, down from $160 million in Q1 2025, with earnings per share at $0.22 compared to $1.07 a year ago.

Harley-Davidson plans to reintroduce the Sportster motorcycle in 2027 and launch the Sprint model in late 2026 to boost accessibility and meet rider demand.

The company aims to achieve $350 million+ EBITDA by 2027 through cost reductions, improved alignment of wholesale and retail volumes, and expanded parts and accessories sales.

Dealer profitability is a central pillar of the strategy, with actions taken to enhance dealer economics and align incentives.

Tariff costs in Q1 were $45 million, with expectations of a reduced impact in the remaining quarters of 2026 due to favorable regulatory changes.

Harley-Davidson reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting retail and wholesale units between 130,000 and 135,000, and highlighted early positive impacts from its strategic initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Harley-Davidson 2026 first quarter investor and Analyst Conference Call.. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Collins. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Sean Collins (Director of Investor Relations)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Reeve

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Reeve

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, if you do have questions for today, all you need to do is to hit star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad for today. We'll take our first question from today. And that is from the line of Robin Farley from UBS. Your line is live.

Robin Farley (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Great, Robin, thank you. It's already appreciate the questions. I'll take the first one and then I'll let Jonathan handle the tariff specifics. When we said medium term, we mean three to five years. So hopefully that helps. And on the tariff piece, Jonathan.

Jonathan Reeve

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question comes from the line of James Hardiman with Citigroup. Your line is live.

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

That's great, fellow, thanks. Artie and James, go ahead.

Jonathan Reeve

James Hardiman (Equity Analyst)

Thank you both. Good luck, guys.

OPERATOR

Thanks, James.

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

It's very helpful already. If I could just quickly follow up on that. You know, the US Market for you has, you know, outpaced international for quite some time. Is the, is the Sportster, is the, you know, the sprint part of that strategy that to grow your international business,

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Andrew Dodora with Bank of America. Your line is live.

Andrew Dodora (Equity Analyst)

Jonathan Reeve

Andrew Dodora (Equity Analyst)

So hope that helped. Okay, thank you. And I know, Jonathan, you mentioned in your prepared remarks, like, interested in opportunistic M and A. Just curious, kind of, what could that entail? Is that more on manufacturing capability or brand side?

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Molly Baum with Morgan Stanley. Your line is live.

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Thanks so much.

Jonathan Reeve

Molly Baum (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Christian Thomas Martin with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is live.

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. I just want to kind of circle back to two questions that were asked previously. First, just in terms of the Sprint, my understanding is it's being built overseas. So how do you of recent tariff changes regarding imports potentially impact pricing on that? And then have you, could you provide a breakdown of your mid year medium term retail kegger like your expectations for us versus global markets?

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

And I'm sorry, the second question was in terms of CAGR on US versus international.

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And one, follow up on kind of the aftermarket plan. I'm not sure if I'm reading between the lines correctly, but are you. Is there going to be more focus on dealership kind of aftermarket add ons versus factory aftermarket or kind of factory add ons? Thanks.

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Christian Thomas Martin (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you for your question. Our next question is from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is live.

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess the question is on Livewire and just, you know, the role that Livewire plays in this product portfolio envision

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

That. That's our outstanding capital commitment. And we, we don't have intentions to fund the business, you know, directly from Harley Davidson at this point in time. Is there a way that you can influence demand? I mean, you're talking about creating a higher level of interest. Back to James questions, but with demographics, and I'm just wondering if there's a way that you can shape demand as well on the electric front or you

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

feel like there's steps you could take to maybe create a higher level of engagement. Yeah, we're focused on this back to the bricks plan and driving dealer profitability and getting the portfolio in a place that we think riders want from us. Kareem and his team are focused on the. On the electric side of the house at this time.

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much.

Jonathan Reeve

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Do you have goals in place for building dealer support for Livewire?

Jonathan Reeve

The Livewire team is certainly working on their approach to how they manage their dealer relationship.

David McGregor (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks very much. Good luck.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your questions. Our next question is from the line of Brandon Rolay with Loop Capital. Your line is live. Good morning.

Brandon Rolay (Equity Analyst)

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Rolay (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And just one last one. On your US dealer network, how do you feel about the current size of the network? Obviously there's been a lot of dealer consolidation over the last few years. Do you feel like the dealer network's at the right size or are you going to continue to kind of, I guess move away from inefficient dealers and you know, I guess not shrink the dealer network, but, you know, maybe make it stronger. Thank you.

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Rolay (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks for your question. Ladies and gentlemen, we have time for a final question from the line of Jamie Katz with Morningstar. Your line is live.

Jamie Katz (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for squeezing me in. I will make it quick. I guess most of the profit improvement that you guys have, a lot of it looks like it's coming from leverage within SG&A. But can you talk a little bit more specifically about the top opportunities that are being targeted for cost reduction this year just so we can get a better idea of where that low hanging fruit is coming from. Thanks.

Jonathan Reeve

Jamie Katz (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then just quickly, I know there was some gross margin impact by pricing and mix. Is there any way to think about how those are trending over the remainder of the year? Just sort of from where you stand today. Thank you.

Jonathan Reeve

OPERATOR

Thanks. Thank you for your thank you for your questions and ladies and gentlemen that will close down our Q and A session for today. Artie, I'd like to turn it back over to you for any closing comments.

Artie Stars (Chief Executive Officer)

Well thank you everybody. Appreciate you participating in today's call and hopefully you can tell how enthusiastic our team is and I am in particular about our path forward and we look forward to updating on our progress and we'll talk to you next earnings.

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