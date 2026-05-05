Diversified Healthcare Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) reported first-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=azi4iaab
Summary
Diversified Healthcare reported strong first-quarter results with normalized FFO of $33.1 million, surpassing analyst estimates. Adjusted EBITDA RE reached $74 million.
Strategic initiatives included capitalizing on demand for senior housing, improving operational efficiencies, and deploying capital into high ROI projects, such as converting underutilized nursing wings.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance with expected normalized FFO between $0.52 to $0.58 per share, indicating confidence in future earnings and cash flow growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matt Murphy (Manager of Investor Relations)
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Paula (Vice President)
Matt Brown (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
OPERATOR
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Yes, thanks, Chris,. I wanted to touch on some of the recurring CapEx expectations. I know within the guidance, you're assuming 80 million to $90 million of recurring CapEx within the seniors housing operating portfolio. Is that true maintenance capex and is that the correct run rate to think about going forward, or is there still some additional deferred capex in those numbers and the run rate, as you kind of look beyond 26 would be lower than that??
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then I think you previously said that recurring CapEx number would run around 3,500 a unit. Once kind of you're through some of the deferred stuff that was completed in prior years, is that still a good number, or is it going to be lower than that as you kind of progress in 2728 with these new operators??
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So the 3500 we expect to go down in future periods. We think that's a good run rate for 2026. The other thing to keep in mind, that's going to exclude refresh capital. So kind of piggybacking on what Chris had mentioned, for 2026, we expect $5 to $10 million of refresh capital, which is embedded within that recurring CapEx number that we're guiding towards.
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
And then on the investment, side, should we think about the new investment opportunities really focused on these wing expansions that you kind of discussed in the prepared remarks? I mean, are there potential acquisition opportunities that you would look at pursuing too, or is it going to be mostly these renovations??
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then just last question for me. Within guidance, you reaffirmed the GNA number. I know with the stock performance, I would assume the base management fee is kind of kicking up a little bit. Is that the right way to think about it? Or is there something in there that keeps that base management fee lower throughout 2026 that I'm not calculating correctly??
Anthony Paula (Vice President)
go ahead, Anthony. Yeah, from a G and a perspective, the most volatility we're going to see is from the business management piece to your right. Depending on fluctuations in share price, it will adjust that number.
Michael Carroll (Equity Analyst)
And then within guidance, you just assume that shop NOI is probably exceeding that. So even if GNA goes up, then your overall guidance range is still pretty accurate and maybe even trending higher. That's right. Okay, great. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Again, if you have a question, please press star then one. The next question is from John Masaka with B. Riley. Please go ahead.
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. So, appreciated the color and the reminder on the one time items that were impacting one Q25 kind of comps. Is there anything else kind of one time to be aware of either in how the same property shop NOI growth is being calculated or even anywhere else in kind of the financial reports for 1Q26?
Anthony Paula (Vice President)
No, that's the most material item was that 2.7 million of business interruption insurance proceeds we received in Q1 25. There's a little bit of other noise, but nothing of that scale.
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
And any kind of direct impact from the Alaris or the former Alaris, property transition still flowing through 1Q26 results. And I mean maybe bigger picture, how are those kind of transitions going in your mind? I know you touched on it a bit in the prepared remarks, but anything kind of tangible that's already been achieved or left to be achieved over the remainder of 2026?.
Anthony Paula (Vice President)
Sure. So I can start and then hand it off to Chris on operator performance. So as it relates to the transition and costs associated with that, we capture that in transaction related costs,. So a lot of that is kind of below the line and outside of NOI.
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
And then maybe specifically on occupancy or same-property property occupancy in the shop space, I noticed it was kind of flat quarter over quarter. I mean, does that just reflect seasonality in that, or is that still some maybe friction from operator transitions? I mean, is that going according to maybe your expectations versus your initial guidance?
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
all the pieces in place,
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And if I think about kind of the difference in the shop NOI growth kind of implied in guidance versus what we kind of achieved in 1Q? I mean, is that mostly the higher comps in 1Q 25 or is there something else to be kind of aware of on either what you're expecting for 2H occupancy, or kind of even rate growth??
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Masaka (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I appreciate all that color. That's it for me. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
As there are no further questions, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Chris Bellotto to close the call.
Chris Bellotto (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you everybody for joining the call. We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming industry conferences, including NAREIT Conference in New York this June. Please reach out to Investor Relations if you're interested in scheduling a meeting with dhc.
OPERATOR
That concludes our call.
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