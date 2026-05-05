Addus HomeCare Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Addus HomeCare reported Q1 2026 revenue of $363.6 million, a 7.7% increase from Q1 2025, with an adjusted EPS of $1.62, up 14.1%.
The company reduced its bank debt to $94.3 million and has $103 million in cash, providing financial flexibility for acquisitions.
Addus HomeCare closed a significant acquisition in Indiana, marking entry into a new market, and expects another acquisition in the state soon.
Operational highlights include a 6.5% same-store revenue growth in personal care and 7.7% in hospice care, with positive hiring trends.
Management remains optimistic about future growth, supported by strategic acquisitions and favorable regulatory developments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Drew Anderson (Moderator)
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Brian Tankweloot (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, good morning, guys. Maybe I'll start Dirk when we think about the caregiver app rollout, I know that's something that you're working on in Texas. How do you think about the progress there and what it will take to get it to where you want it to be as quickly as possible? And then what are the expected benefits from that? I mean, how do we think about the P&L translation of this app rollout and why it's so important.
Heather Dixon (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Tankweloot (Equity Analyst)
That makes sense. And then maybe my follow up, Heather, for you or maybe for Brian, as I think about the length of stay on the Hospice side, we've just gotten questions on CAP risk and how you're thinking about that. So just anything you can share with us just on the hospice cap concern? Thank you.
Heather Dixon (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Brian Tankweloot (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Raj Kumar from Stevens. Please go ahead.
Raj Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Maybe just update on the sort of, the sort of budget from each of your states and curious on sort of Indiana more specifically. I know when you guys went into Texas with Gentiva that was sort of on the front of the state passing or sort of in the process of passing a rate update. So curious on the sort of Indiana rate backdrop and any commentary there?
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Raj Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then MA (Medicare Advantage)ybe looking at home health, I guess there was a shift in the payer mix trend, higher Medicaid year over year. I guess MA (Medicare Advantage)ybe anything to call out on that front. I guess more intentional or just kind of how it played out and I guess, you know, has it been paying better than MA (Medicare Advantage)? If it is intentional, I'm just kind of curious on the payer mix trend
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Raj Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Matthew Gilmore from KeyBank. Please go ahead.
Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)
Heather Dixon (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Appreciate it. And then maybe following up on some regulatory topics, CMS has made some comments
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Sean Dodge from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Chris Charlton (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking our questions. It's Chris Charlton on for Sean here. Maybe back on personal care. You've again driven strong growth and same store available hours even amid a declining census. Can you just share some more detail on some of the dynamics behind the strength here and continuing to fill a strong percentage of the authorized hours and kind of how you anticipate that evolving throughout the year as you expect to return to some census code?
Heather Dixon (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks again.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Andrew Mock from Barclays. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning, this is Jeffrey on for Andrew. So I appreciate all the color around the person personal care segment, but maybe I just wanted to better understand addis exposure to self directed personal care and the impact that's had on recent personal care segment results.
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeffrey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Constantine Davides from Citizens. Please go ahead.
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Ryan Langston
The next question comes from Ryan Langston from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Hi. Maybe just a dovetailing off Indiana, you know, obviously strategy to enter states of size and scale. Do you know if you combine the two assets where that would put you in terms of market share in the state? And I just caught your comments on decent rates and competition dynamics. But anything else in particular that made Indiana attractive?
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Jared Haas from William Blair. Please go ahead.
Jared Haas (Equity Analyst)
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Jared Haas (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. That's helpful. And then maybe just another one on Indiana as a new market for you guys. I'm just curious, do you get any sort of regional leverage in a market like Indiana, just given obviously the proximity to your largest market, Illinois? I don't know if there's any sort of infrastructure that you're able to leverage that would help you scale up and extract synergies a little bit more quickly than normal.
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Jared Haas (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Clark Murphy from Truist. Please go ahead.
Clark Murphy (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Had a follow up on labor. I appreciate all the commentary that you guys gave around the Caregiver app and hiring trends, but wanted to see if you guys are seeing perhaps any benefit on labor availability given some of the macro concerns that seem to have amplified over the last couple of months and the impacts that that's had on kind of a broader consumer environment.
Heather Dixon (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ben Hendricks from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Michael Murray (Equity Analyst)
Hi, this is Michael Murray on for Ben. Thanks for taking my question.
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Murray (Equity Analyst)
And then just shifting gears to home health. Organic revenue declined 6.6. I think you previously indicated a return to growth in the second half this year. Again, some easier comps. So I just wanted to get an update on admission trends, the impact of your new leadership and your confidence in achieving that timeline.
Heather Dixon (President and Chief Operating Officer)
Michael Murray (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you again.
OPERATOR
If you have a question, please press star then one. And our next question comes from A.J. rice from UBS. Please go ahead.
A.J. Rice (Equity Analyst)
Hi everybody. First I think at one point you were had said that you thought in the second quarter you'd still see above average growth in personal care and hospice and then it would moderate in the second half. Just wanted to give you a chance if there's any update. Excuse me, Kerry. Thinking about seasonality, what that might be or if there's any comments on it, thinking about the seasonal layout of the business for the rest of the year.
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
You know, I think we would look at home health bills today as opposed to maybe a year ago. As you can understand, we'd be very careful in what we did, make sure it's strategically met for us the overlap with our hospice and personal care so that our bridge program can work. But yes we would start looking at home health care opportunities today. Okay.
A.J. Rice (Equity Analyst)
All right. Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Joanna Gadzuk from Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Joanna Gadzuk (Equity Analyst)
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Joanna Gadzuk (Equity Analyst)
It's great. So 2, 2.5% and then the gross margins. So Q1 is seasonally low.
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Joanna Gadzuk (Equity Analyst)
And the last one on the quota, the stock comp was higher sequentially from Q4 either. Was there something kind of one time in nature? Is the $5 million essentially a good run rate or just something outside of just regular? Thank you.
Brian Popp (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's not our run rate. I mentioned in my comments. So with our former president COO retiring, there is some accelerated investing as part of this retirement that impacted the quarter, but should be one time and would not be continuing going forward.
Joanna Gadzuk (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you so much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dirk Allison for any closing remarks.
Dirk Allison (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. I want to thank each of you for taking the time to join us today on our call, and we hope that you have a great week. Thank you.
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