Diamondback Energy Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Diamondback Energy announced a shift to a 'green light' framework, adding 2-3 rigs and a fifth completion crew to increase production in response to market conditions.

The company plans to maintain its capital efficiency while slightly increasing production, with a focus on the Permian Basin due to the global oil supply disruption.

Diamondback Energy aims to pay down debt rapidly, potentially reaching a net debt of $10 billion earlier than anticipated, with plans to call $750 million of 2026s by year-end.

Despite increasing activity, the company's reinvestment rate is expected to fall from 44% to 34%, with a focus on maintaining capital efficiency and shareholder returns.

Management highlighted strong operational performance and well productivity, with improvements in completion design and production efficiencies contributing to a robust Q1 production performance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Diamondback Energy first quarter 2026 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising that your hand is raised to withdraw your question. Please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Adam Lawless, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Adam Lawless (VP of Investor Relations)

Thank you. Corey. Good morning and welcome to Diamondback Energy's first quarter 2026 conference call. During our call today, we will reference an updated investor presentation and letter to stockholders which can be found on Diamondback's website. Representing Diamondback today are Kate Spantoff, CEO, Danny Wesson, COO, Jerry Thompson, CFO and Al Barkman, Chief Engineer. During this conference call, the participants may make certain forward looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and businesses. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information concerning these factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we will make reference to certain non GAAP measures. The reconciliations with the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release issued yesterday afternoon. I'll now turn the call over to Kate.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Thanks, Adam and welcome everyone. As with the last few years, we're going to go straight into Q&A. So operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. One moment. As a reminder to ask a question, you can press star11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Neil Mehta of Goldman Sachs. Neil, your line is open.

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Good morning, Case. And good morning, team. So I guess the big development here today that you've been signaling is the move to a green light framework from yellow light, adding the two to three rigs and moving to the fifth completion crew. So Case, maybe you just take a moment for the investors online to talk about the thought process that went into this decision and just how you're thinking about where and when to add activity.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Yeah, Neil, I mean, it's a good question. You know, I think there's some macro elements as well. As some micro elements and we'll go through both of those. You know, I think, I think from a macro perspective, you know, obviously there's a clear market signal. You know, we're two months into the world's largest oil supply disruption in history. And you know, I think, you know, Diamondback and Diamondback shareholders very fortunate that, you know, we're solely based in West Texas. We're kind of, kind of tourists in this, in this situation. But it's obviously a very serious situation with, you know, a lot of oil supply off the market. And so, you know, if that isn't a signal to grow production and an advantaged area like the Permian basin, then I don't know what is. And we hope there's a resolution to the conflict. But even if there is, there's a lot of noise in the system and a lot of barrels that have been taken off the market. So that's kind of the macro signal that we've been looking at as a board and a management team. Obviously, global inventories are starting to decline very rapidly and we're going to do our small part to add some production into the mix. And then you go down to the micro level or the Diamondback level. I mean, listen, with the best inventory quality and depth in North America being executed at the best cost structure, if this isn't the time to grow now, then I don't know when is. And you know, so that decision at a micro level was, you know, honestly fairly easy. And you know, I think the last piece about it is, you know, we're able to do this in a very capital efficient manner and get it done very quickly. You know, because we have this backlog of ducks and we, you know, prepare our business for, you know, up, down or sideways, you know, we're able to just make one decision and add a frac crew crew a lot earlier in the year and get that production up immediately. So I think it's a testament to the team's preparation. You know, everybody in the organization working together and being able to do this very, very quickly. Whereas I think in other organizations it might take a little longer to make that decision.

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Case. And then the follow up is just on the return of capital framework. You didn't move away from the fixed framework while you bumped the dividend. You indicated that you might be slowing down the buyback a little bit. So can you talk a little bit about that, what you intended to communicate with that? And then there is a very concentrated ownership base here. And if the family ultimately is going to sell into the market or sell, sell down their stake. Do you still view Diamondback as a logical buyer to help offset that potential risk on the stock?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Yeah, I mean, listen, let's take it a little higher level, right? I mean, I think allocating capital is the most important job we have to do as a management team. And the history of the return of capital program for both ourselves and the industry was put in place after the COVID near extinction event of the industry. And investors said, hey, I want my money back and I want it in a formulaic manner. And I think that's worked very, very well over the last few years. And I don't expect our ability to return capital to stockholders to change. We just want the flexibility to make more cyclical moves versus, you know, moves within a 90 day window, within a quarter. So, you know, we have a really, really good track record of buying back our own stock. We bought back 42 million shares for $6 billion to date at $148 a share. You know, clearly with the stock where it is today, that's a very positive rate of return for our stockholders and I expect that to continue. You know, we recognize we also have a large shareholder that we found a way to help monetize their stake in a very efficient manner. And I think outside of their state, they're most focused on us creating long term value and allocating a ton of free cash to the balance sheet in times of extremely high oil prices does create long term value with in our mind a higher floor for the stock long term. So I wouldn't expect anything to change. We have a great relationship with the family. I think we have the ability to help them monetize. And if we use kind of excess free cash flow over the next couple quarters to pay down debt, we can help monetize their stake actually more efficiently coming out of this. They're long term holders and they want the stock higher.

Neil Mehta (Equity Analyst)

That makes sense. Thank you, Kay.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Thanks Neil.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Scott, your line is open.

Scott Hanold (Equity Analyst)

Yes. thanks. You all had some pretty robust production performance in 1Q. And based on our chat last night, it sounds like your completions were as planned. Can you just walk through some specifics why performance was so strong? It sounds like it was a lot more, well, performance just versus any other kind of dynamic. Just give us a little bit of color on that end. And is that something we should anticipate moving forward and what's embedded in guidance?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Danny Wesson (COO)

Scott Hanold (Equity Analyst)

Great. And as my follow up, when you guided oil, you talked about it looked like you're incurring greater than potentially 520 a day. Can you just talk through if you continue to see this macro environment, how much desire is there to kind of continue to let that oil production grow versus curtail it? And is there a scenario where you'd actually even look to step it up even higher if the macro continues to be heightened?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Scott Hanold (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Neil Dingman of William Blair. Neil, your line is open.

Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)

Morning Kayes and teams. Thanks for fitting me in. My question is also on your activity, specifically Kayes, how much, if any will negative Waha prices impact, you know, what you might or might not do? And then same question with oil service prices and you know, maybe ask about are you expecting ofs inflation given what's going on with prices?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Danny Wesson (COO)

Neil Dingman (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Danny. And then second question just on capital allocation, especially given the continued record free cash flow growth per share you'll likely have. Kay is wondering specifically, how do you believe capital for MA stacks up, maybe against buybacks or simply the near term debt repayment? Do you factor that in or maybe just talk about capital allocation?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Danny. Thanks, Neil.

Arun Jayram (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Al Barkman (Chief Engineer)

Yeah, I think that's right, Arun. I mean, you know, looking at the acceleration of the plan coming in with these two rigs, you know, really that's the acceleration of the Barnett plan and we're focused on that development and you know, really it's just kind of getting ahead of the Barnett obligations that we talked about last quarter.

Danny Wesson (COO)

Arun Jayram (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, great. My follow up is maybe for Jerry, you guys have taken, call it pro forma, I believe, net debt down to $12.7 billion. Jerry, I was wondering if you could highlight, given the intention to pay down More debt in a higher commodity price environment. What are some of the targets you're looking for for the balance sheet from either a gross or a net debt perspective?

Jerry Thompson (CFO)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you.

John Freeman (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

John Freeman (Equity Analyst)

That's great. And then just along those same lines, I know the original 2026 plan didn't forecast sort of any meaningful, you know, duck draws or builds. Can you just give us a rough idea kind of how that that looks now with the. The new plan?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Danny Wesson (COO)

kind of a quarter to quarter and a half worth of inventory ahead of each crew just so that, you know, we can have flexibility if we run into an issue on a pad with takeaway constraints or something like that.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

John Freeman (Equity Analyst)

Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Thanks, John.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Betty Jang of Barclays. Betty, your line is open.

Betty Jang (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I actually want to ask about your crude oil marketing. So 1Q pricing was a bit stronger. Can you just remind us your exposure to premium price indices and the marketing strategy in general on the oil side?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Betty Jang (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That makes sense. And then I want to ask about the acquisition line item. In 1Q, there are just a few hundred million. Are you guys doing any organic acquisitions and and maybe picking up bolt on things that's at good pricing? Yes. Can you just speak to that? Yes.

Jerry Thompson (CFO)

Betty, this is Jerry. There's a couple of small acquisitions that are in our backyard in the Midland Basin. As a reminder, in that line item, we do have capitalized interest and capitalized gna and that made up the vast majority there. So that plus a couple of small acquisitions and then, you know, let's call it 50 to 75 million in leasehold bonus as well.

Betty Jang (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. Thank you.

Jerry Thompson (CFO)

Thanks, Betty.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Philip Jungwirth of bmo. Philip, your line is open.

Philip Jungwirth (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Can you talk about how you're viewing Viper ownership and what's optimal for Diamondback? Just because you did sell some in the quarter but still own 39%, the company's free cash flow outlook's obviously stronger, so less need for divestitures. But is there any minimum level of ownership you'd kind of look to maintain and how does that play into the overall capital allocation decisions?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Philip Jungwirth (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then in the 20, 22, 23 upcycle, private operators, they did drive an outsized share of rig additions. Overall oil growth. You guys have a unique view here, being based in Midland and just wondering how you characterize the ability of privates in the Permian to respond to what we're now seeing as far as higher oil prices versus a couple years ago just because it also has implications for tightening of OFS markets.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks guys. Thank you.

Scott Gruber (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Scott Gruber (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Scott Gruber (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Scott.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next call comes from the line of Derek Whitfield of Texas Capital. Derek, your line is open.

Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)

Good morning all and thanks for taking my questions. Case, perhaps for you, just regarding your share buyback and its guiding principles, where do you view mid cycle pricing now in light of the current Middle east conflict and the risk premium associated with that? And could you speak to what you're seeing in degradation of inventory quality across the Permian clearly beyond Diamondback?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)

Fair enough. And then as my follow up, I wanted to shift over to the Barnett. Referencing the play outline on page 16. How large could you reasonably grow this position beyond 200,000 that you're highlighting on the slide deck. And you clearly have one of the most prolific buyers of assets in Midland working with you. So certainly had that in your favor.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Derek Whitfield (Equity Analyst)

Great update. Thanks for your time.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Thanks, Derek.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Kevin McCurcy of Pickering Energy Partners. Kevin, your line is open.

Kevin McCurcy (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Can you provide any color on the cadence of the net lateral footage per quarter throughout the year and also the lateral length per. Well, we would assume the additional 200,000 lateral feet is back half weighted, but any color there would help.

Danny Wesson (COO)

Kevin McCurcy (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Appreciate that. And maybe as a follow up. Any updates on the surfactant tests?

Danny Wesson (COO)

Yeah, so we had a big push towards, towards the end of the year last year. Really wanted to get some tests in the ground and try some different surfactant combinations with some different rock types and understand what was driving the well performance there. And so we've got those tests in the ground. We're looking at it, team studying it. And so we're refining the process and plan to move forward with our next deployment kind of early this quarter.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Like I think, I think from a high level, this basin and Diamondback, we're kind of on the cusp of some technological breakthroughs related to increasing recoveries, you know, past primary development. And I think, you know, that's probably going to be a mega theme over the next four, five, six years that you're going to see a lot of dollars and time spent on. And you know, that's kind of why we've held as much acreage as we have.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

You know, we have some of the best oil in place in the basin and you know, we got some of the smartest people in the industry working on this to do what I think could be, you know, something that extends this basin's life by, you know, a decade or two.

Kevin McCurcy (Equity Analyst)

Wow. Certainly be very meaningful. Appreciate the update. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of Gabe Dowd at Truist. Gabe Dowd, your line is open.

Gabe Dowd (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Gabe Dowd (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay, thanks Katie, that's helpful. And then a follow up for me would just be is there any update around your surface position in light of maybe new market entry in that regard?

Danny Wesson (COO)

Gabe Dowd (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next call comes from the line of Charles Mead of Johnson Rice. Charles, your line is open.

Charles Mead (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Charles Mead (Equity Analyst)

Great. That's all for me. Thanks, Case.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Thanks, Charles.

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Yeah, I think that's fair. Again, we're going to take it quarter by quarter. I think this is a year where if the plan is, if we're outperforming the plan, we're going to hold activity and produce more oil into a market that needs it.

Leo Mariani (Equity Analyst)

Okay, makes perfect sense. Thank you. Thanks, Leo.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our next question comes from the line of Doug Legate of Wolf Research.

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Phyllis. I appreciate you having me on. Guys, I wonder if I could come back to one of the comments earlier about the balance sheet. Jerry, is it inconceivable that when we look out with no variable dividend taken out of the capital returns structure that your net debt balance sheet could basically go to zero over the next two or three years? Would you allow it to go to that level?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Doug Legate (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. Thanks fellas. Thanks Doug.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from the line of James west of Milius Research. James, your line is open.

James West (Equity Analyst)

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

James West (Equity Analyst)

Absolutely. That's very helpful. And then as you think about your inventory depth versus your peers, you guys are obviously in a leading position. But what would you consider your, or how would you kind of phrase it, your position versus probably the peers in the market today, given the huge longevity we think you have?

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

James West (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks, Case. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you very much. I'm showing no more questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to Case Van Hoff for closing remarks.

Kate Spantoff (CEO)

Thank you everybody for your interest. You know we're always available to answer any questions. Just reach out to the to the number or email on the notices.