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May 5, 2026 10:18 AM 41 min read

Transcript: Ingredion Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dfs3yiig/

Summary

Ingredion's Q1 2026 net sales were down 1%, with adjusted operating income down 22%, primarily due to operational challenges at the Argo facility.

The Texture and Healthful Solutions segment posted its eighth consecutive quarter of volume growth, driven by clean label and texture solutions, and is expected to continue benefiting from increased customer demand.

Ingredion announced plans to cease operations at the Cabo manufacturing facility in Brazil to drive operational efficiencies, which is expected to deliver benefits throughout the year.

Argo facility issues led to a $40 million impact due to higher maintenance and logistics costs, but the company expects the facility to return to normal operations in Q2.

Future outlook has been revised, with net sales anticipated to be flat to up low single digits for 2026, and adjusted earnings per share expected to be in the range of $10.45 to $11.15.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Noah Weiss (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jason Payant (Vice President and Interim CFO)

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jack Harden

Hi, this is Jack Harden on for Poran. Thanks so much for the question.

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jack Harden

Do you want to take that? Yeah, I would say yes. Certainly based on our current cash flow projections and capital allocation priorities, we plan to build on the 14 million shares we repurchased in Q1 to meet our full year targeted commitment. And quarter one's CapEx came in consistent with the full year projections as well. So yes, it's to continue as planned for the capital allocation priorities. Thanks so much. Thank you.

Josh Spector

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Josh Spector

Okay, thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Benjamin Mayhew with BMO Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Benjamin Mayhew

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Ben Durr

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Ben Durr

Okay. And then just following up the price mix. Was it more price or was it more mix in terms of what drove the headwinds here? Just to understand if it's more like just price pass through or if it's an actual mix effect to lower priced

Jason Payant (Vice President and Interim CFO)

items in Latin America. You're asking? Yes, correct. Yes, correct. Jason, do you want to take that? Yeah. I would say that all the impacts

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Kristin Owen

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Kristin Owen

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And then my follow up question. Just, you know, we've talked about some of the moving pieces in F and I North America, but I'm wondering if you can help us understand how to think about CO product opportunities just given where veg oil prices have moved, maybe some cross on the paper and packaging side, just how we should think about that influencing the balance of the year. Thank you.

Jason Payant (Vice President and Interim CFO)

Kristin Owen

Thank you.

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you, Kristen.

Heather Jones

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Heather Jones

It does. And I just want to clarify before my next question. So the issues from last year, where I think there was a drier issue related to your gluten feed and gluten meal that was fully resolved and was not a factor in Q1. It was more on the downstream refinery, but that's all been resolved. It's working well. The corn germ issue is not resolved, but is expected to be but regardless, it's excluded from your adjusted guidance.

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

But we do expect a little follow on co product headwinds as we get the corn germ processing back online.

Heather Jones

Okay, thank you for that. And then I wanted to go through your segment guidance. So if I was reading the releases and Q4 is released correctly, I think you took down TNH a little bit. I think you've been guiding up low single digit. You're guiding up low single digit had been low single to mid single. Ladam now down and uscan down low double digit and uscan seems obvious because of Argo was wondering on the TNH side and the lab AM side.

Heather Jones

I heard your commentary regarding brewing demand had been weaker than expected to date. And there's obviously been some increases, broad based increases. From a cost perspective, are those guidance changes related to the cost or has there also been disappointing demand beyond just brewing in those regions?

Jason Payant (Vice President and Interim CFO)

Jason Payant (Vice President and Interim CFO)

Beyond that, you know, we're expecting volumes and sales to be roughly in line with our original guidance. Although as we said, it's hard to assess the potential impact on consumer demand that those higher cost pass throughs may ultimately have. So that's something that we're watching carefully and would be included in the lower end of our range.

Heather Jones

Okay, thank you so much. I appreciate it. Thank you, Heather.

Ben Cleve

Jim Zalle (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Jim Zalle for any closing remarks. All right, well, I want to thank everyone for joining us this morning. We look forward to seeing many of you at our upcoming investor events, with the next significant engagement being the BMO Farm to market conference on May 13th in New York. And at this time, I want to thank everyone for your continued interest in ingredion.

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