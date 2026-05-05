Energy Transfer Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Tuesday, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Energy Transfer reported a strong financial performance with adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion for Q1 2026, a notable increase from $4.1 billion in the previous year.
The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $18.2 billion to $18.6 billion, up from the previous range of $17.45 billion to $17.85 billion.
Significant operational highlights include record midstream gathering, NGL fractionation, NGL export, and crude oil transportation volumes.
Energy Transfer plans substantial capital investments with new growth projects, including the Springerville lateral pipeline and expanded natural gas services to power plants and data centers.
The company sees potential long-term growth opportunities, particularly in the Permian Basin and international LPG markets, driven by global demand shifts due to geopolitical conflicts.
Management expressed confidence in achieving or exceeding the high end of their guidance range, citing the strong performance and strategic positioning of their assets.
Full Transcript
Operator
Tom Long (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everyone. Wanted to just start kind of high level in light of the Middle east conflict that's ongoing, are you seeing any change in US Producer activity or messaging? And I guess in a similar vein, would you expect to see any permanent shifts in where global buyers will be sourcing their hydrocarbons, perhaps leaning more heavily on the US and are you seeing any of that in your discussions yet?
Mackey McCree
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for that, Matthew. Appreciate it. Maybe just to ask specifically on the LPG exports, first of all, can you just remind us what percent of your capacity is contracted versus versus open? And are you seeing any increase in demand for contracted capacity? And do you think potentially you could see length of contracts or just rates kind of trend higher over time? Thanks.
Mackey McCree
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. We have the next question from the line of Gabe Maureen from Mizuho, please go ahead.
Gabe Maureen (Equity Analyst)
Dylan Bramhall
Gabe Maureen (Equity Analyst)
Operator
Thank you. We have the next question from the line of Teresa Chen from Barclays. Please go ahead.
Teresa Chen
Dylan Bramhall
Teresa Chen
Mackey McCree
Teresa Chen
Thank you so much.
Operator
Thank you. We have the next question. Jeremy Donacht from JP Morgan, please go ahead.
Jeremy Donacht (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Morning. Morning. Just wanted to continue with the bottlenecks theme, if I could. Thinking about the Permian and thinking about the processing side specifically. Just wondering if you could share any thoughts on how you think the cadence of future processing plants might un. We saw some competitors announce some new plants this quarter, so just wondering any color you could provide there and how you see that developing.
Mackey McCree
Jeremy Donacht (Equity Analyst)
Got it, that's helpful, thanks. And then just switching to the Haynesville if I could, the 800 you talk about coming this year, quite a large quantity there. I was just wondering if you could talk a bit more I guess on timing, cadence of how that looks like and is this really LNG poll or just any more color on how you see this unfolding over the course of the year?
Mackey McCree
Jeremy Donacht (Equity Analyst)
If I could sneak in one last quick one. Just as far as exports are concerned with crude oil refined products wondering opportunities you see there in light of global macro volatility.
Adam
Jeremy Donacht (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Helpful. I'll leave it there, thanks.
Operator
Thank you. We have the next question. Line of Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Jean Ann Salisbury (Equity Analyst)
Can you comment on whether the ethane export contract extensions were at a similar rate to your existing rates or if they were a step down? And then you kind of referenced this potential future expansion at Nederland for Ethane. Can you just comment on whether that's partially due to the current Iran conflict bringing forward interest or if that had been kind of percolating?
Mackey McCree
This is Mackey again. Yeah. One thing I guess we won't get into for competitive reasons is where our rates are. But certainly certain segments of our business rates have gotten tighter, more competitive and some actually have gotten wider. But we are very excited that we've expanded the vast majority of our ethane contracts into 2041. And as you mentioned, as we've mentioned, we also are very excited about some
Jean Ann Salisbury (Equity Analyst)
Tom Long (Co Chief Executive Officer)
Jean Ann Salisbury (Equity Analyst)
Very clear. I'll leave it there. Thank you.
Operator
Thank you. We have the next question. Keith Stanley from Wolf Research, please go ahead.
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Wanted to follow up on what you're looking at for the next potential ethane export project. Could this Be something similar size to what you did with the satellite JV timeline and what customers you're targeting on that. If it's Chinese customers or others.
Mackey McCree
Keith Stanley (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so it sounds like it could be as big as satellite type sizing based on that demand, I would think.
Jackie Colettes (Equity Analyst)
So it's good to see the company
Mackey McCree
have two straight quarters of gas pipeline projects that are meaningful with Springerville.
Jackie Colettes (Equity Analyst)
As you look forward, are there any
Adam
interstate gas pipes in particular that you'd highlight as seeing potentially meaningful growth opportunities or demand increases? Just what stands out on the interstate side in your system for sizable investments?
Operator
Julian Smith
Thank you.
Mackey McCree
Thank you. We have the next question. Line of Jackie Colettes from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Rahm Moska
Hi. Thank you so much for the time. I first wanted to focus on just the NGL business. You noted record volumes across. But how are you thinking about your NGL pipeline recontracting in the context of deeper or gassier benches in the Permian?
Mackey McCree
Rahm Moska
God, I appreciate Jackie.
Mackey McCree
Back off. Just to piggyback on Mackie's comments too, the one thing you have to remember with our franchise as well is all of these plants that we're building are going to have significant NGL supplies. And so we have the luxury of generating a lot of our own growth on these pipelines. And that really allows us to be able to have a great line of sight and keeping our pipelines full and keeping them full at reasonable rates.
Operator
Got it. Understood. And then just wanted to touch on the Bayou Bridge expansion project. What is driving the customer demand there? Is part of that driven by exports specifically? And if so, is there an ability for additional expansion opportunities for crude to move that more out east from here?
Mackey McCree
Adam
Great. Thank you so much.
Manav Gupta
Thank you. We have the next question on line of Julian Smith from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Operator
Hi, good morning, everyone. This is Rahm Moska on for Julian. Just wondering if the disruption that you've seen in the international LPG markets in the wake of what's happening in Iran has that maybe cause you to revisit projects such as a Panamanian LPG pipeline. Wondering how that factors into what you guys could potentially do on the LPG side.
Tom Long (Co Chief Executive Officer)
M
Appreciate it, Mackie. And maybe sticking with the LPG theme, seems like we're seeing a lot of positive data points around in basin demand in the Northeast. Wondering how that could set up your franchise, your NGL and export franchise in the Northeast for expansions and what potential tailwinds you could experience there if you do start to see some more, some more gas growth in the Marcellus Utica.
E
M
Really helpful color. Thanks for the time everyone.
B
Thank you. We have the next question line of Manav Gupta from ubs. Please go ahead. Thank you.
N
Congrats on a good quarter. Just wanted to ask you about the two FGT projects, the prospects over there, any gating items before you can move to fid and the kind of benefits that those two projects offer. And the second follow up question is on the call you talked about getting more Canadian light sweet crude into the US for an open season that's going on. Can you talk a little bit more about that also? Thank you so much.
E
H
N
Thank you so much and completely agree on MLO2.
B
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. That was the last question. I would like to turn the conference over back to Mr. Tom Long for any closing remarks.
C
We really appreciate all of you joining. As you can see, we've got a lot of great projects to talk about. We've got a great outlook, not just the quarter we just reported here, but for a long time to come.
E
But as you continue to look at
C
these projects and how they're supported by good long term contracts with a good mix of not just supply side but With a lot of the discussion today around contracts that go out more than 20 years, you can see why we remain so optimistic and so excited about what we're doing. But thank all of you for joining us today and we definitely look forward to any follow up questions you have and having discussions with you.
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