Full Transcript: Scorpio Tankers Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9qdqegab
Summary
Scorpio Tankers reported a strong financial performance with $214 million in adjusted EBITDA and $151 million in adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2026.
The company announced a new $500 million share buyback authorization and declared a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share, highlighting deliberate capital allocation.
Scorpio Tankers continues to optimize its fleet, having sold 12 older vessels at prices above their original purchase levels.
The company's cash position stands at approximately $1.4 billion, expected to reach $2 billion by early summer, with a daily cash breakeven of around $11,000.
Management emphasized the company's strong position to generate substantial free cash flow and deliver long-term shareholder value, supported by low-cost financing and a disciplined capital structure.
Product tanker rates are at unprecedented levels, driven by robust global demand, refinery dislocation, and constrained fleet growth.
Future fleet growth is expected to remain constrained, with effective fleet growth potentially lower than the headline order book implies.
The company maintains a flexible approach to fleet renewal, focusing on opportunistic sales and potential new building orders.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
James Doyle (Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Emmanuel Iwaro (Chief Executive Officer)
James Doyle (Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Chris Avella (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star, then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble the roster and our first question will come from Greg Lewis of btig. Please Go ahead.
Greg Lewis (Analyst)
Hi. Thank you and good morning and good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions. I guess this first question is either for Chris or Robert. Could you kind of walk us through the decision on the convertible bond? Clearly you laid out how strong the balance sheet is and you kind of touched on it, but just kind of curious. A lot of cash on the balance sheet. How are we thinking about liquidity and the opportunities for staying post the convert?
Chris Avella (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Bugbee (President)
I don't have anything we could add to that, Craig.
Greg Lewis (Analyst)
James Doyle (Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Lars, would you like to take this one? Yeah, sure. I'll start off.
Lars Stenker Nielsen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Greg Lewis (Analyst)
Super helpful. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Omar Nookta of Clarkson Securities. Please go ahead.
Omar Nookta (Analyst)
Robert Bugbee (President)
Omar Nookta (Analyst)
Robert Bugbee (President)
Omar Nookta (Analyst)
Thanks. Understood, Robert. That's it for me. I'll pass it back.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from John Chappell of Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
John Chappell (Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, James. Appreciate the presentation. Regarding the disruption, a lot of it seems to be focused around once the flows normalize. Can you help us just kind of with scenario analysis here? There's still a lot of uncertainty. Feels like the path may be changing by the week, if not the hour? What are some of the other kind of upside opportunities, but also downside risks as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve?
Robert Bugbee (President)
John Chappell (Analyst)
Well, how about how your operations have changed? We see these headline rates. Are you fully absorbing them? Have you had to move the fleet around? So maybe you have Imbalance or maybe even better exposure to certain regions. Just how do we think about these headline rates that we're seeing how it translates to you both from a top line perspective, but also from a potential disruption or cost bunker perspective.
Lars Stenker Nielsen (Chief Commercial Officer)
John Chappell (Analyst)
Thank you, Lawrence.
Robert Bugbee (President)
Thanks, Robert.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ken Hoekster of Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Ken Hoekster (Analyst)
Hey, great, good morning and good afternoon. Are you maybe can you talk about any increased interest in multi year charters given the environment? Maybe your thought on that? Do you want to keep same exposure to the spot market and then any incremental developments from Venezuela? You know, we've talked about that a lot in terms of short haul moves.
Robert Bugbee (President)
I'll just take one of the bits first, Lars. So I think when it comes to looking at it, look, our reduced break even in all senses, the lack of debt, the low borrowing cost is now opening up.
Robert Bugbee (President)
Lars Stenker Nielsen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ken Hoekster (Analyst)
James Doyle (Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Robert Bugbee (President)
Ken Hoekster (Analyst)
Thanks, team. Appreciate the thoughts.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Stephanie Moore of Jefferies. Please go ahead. Great.
Stephanie Moore (Analyst)
Good morning. Good afternoon, everyone. I wanted to touch on fleet renewal, if you wanted to talk a little bit about, you know, if you have a preference, whether it's more LR2s or medium range exposure in the fleet, maybe just any general commentary you can on general fleet exposure and fleet renewals would be helpful. And then I do have one follow up.
Robert Bugbee (President)
Thanks, Stefi. First of all, welcome. Secondly, you've sort of seen us and we'll continue again that we backed off the VOC in terms of expanding there and so and the recent renewals have been in product tankers, both in the Misters and the lrts. And my expectation would be that that's where we would continue to concentrate and find opportunities.
Stephanie Moore (Analyst)
Understood. Appreciate it. Thank you. And then just I wanted to follow up actually on the prior question on the dividend itself. So, you know, I guess just given the favorable financial position that you are in now, and I appreciate your stance on flexibility, but wanted to know if you did have any kind of quarterly targeted payout that we should be looking at.
Robert Bugbee (President)
Stephanie Moore (Analyst)
Understood.
OPERATOR
Well, thank you everybody.
Chris Robertson (Analyst)
The next question comes from Chris Robertson of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Good morning everyone.
Chris Robertson (Analyst)
Thank you for taking my questions. This might be one for Lars. This is just a question related to the bunker fuel market. I know initially there are was quite a bit of disruption, a huge spike in prices there. Can you talk about how is that availability going and is it having any impact on where are you thinking about positioning the fleet, which voyages you're taking? Has that situation gotten any better over the last few weeks?
Lars Stenker Nielsen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Chris Robertson (Analyst)
Robert Bugbee (President)
Chris Robertson (Analyst)
Thank you. It's very prudent and we appreciate that commentary.
OPERATOR
Thank you Robert. Thank you.
Liam Burke (Analyst)
The next question comes from Liam Burke of B Riley. Please go ahead. Yes, thank you. Even prior to the tensions in the Mideast the more the rates in the Afromaxes were higher and there had been a lot of shift from clean to dirty as we post tensions. Is there anything that would flip that situation where the afraids would move back to the LR2s and start trading clean?
Lars Stenker Nielsen (Chief Commercial Officer)
Liam Burke (Analyst)
Great, thank you. I think this would be for James. James, you've always highlighted for the last several years the redistrict of global refinery capacity post conflict. A lot of that has been Mideast refinery. Would you anticipate any modification of that redistribution?
James Doyle (Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Liam Burke (Analyst)
Great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Emmanuel Laro for any closing remarks.
Emmanuel Iwaro (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. No closing remarks of any substance apart from thanking everybody for your time and looking forward to connecting in the near future. Have a great day.
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