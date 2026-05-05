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May 5, 2026 10:13 AM 40 min read

Full Transcript: Transocean Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Tuesday, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gfc7ices/

Summary

Transocean reported strong operational performance with 98% uptime and an adjusted EBITDA of $440 million, indicating a margin of over 40%.

The company increased its backlog by approximately $1.6 billion, raising it to over $7 billion, with significant contracts in Norway, Brazil, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Transocean is on track to achieve $250 million in cost savings by 2026 through operational improvements and eliminating idle assets.

The company is optimistic about future demand, expecting deepwater utilization to approach 100% by the end of 2027, driven by global energy security concerns.

Transocean announced the pending acquisition of Valeris, expecting antitrust approval in several countries, and foresees achieving over $200 million in cost synergies post-acquisition.

Guidance for the full year was slightly updated, with revenue projections adjusted due to the passage of time and a $20 million increase in capital expenditure expectations.

The company reduced debt by $358 million through the retirement of the Deepwater Titan Notes, saving nearly $40 million in interest expenses.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Keddington (Vice President and Treasurer)

Thad Beta (Chief Financial Officer)

Keelan Adamson

OPERATOR

Thank you Mr. Adamson. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, if you do have any questions, please press star1. Additionally, you can remove yourself from the queue by pressing star 2. As a reminder, we do ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. We'll go first this morning to Eddie Kim with Barclays.

Eddie Kim

Keelan Adamson

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Eddie Kim

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

So as we think about all these fixtures, we're talking about fixtures. If you think just a few quarters back we were talking about things that were going to happen. So now the scoreboard has got fixtures on it and they're prolific. And as Keelan pointed out earlier, we're a third of the way through the year and we've already significantly eclipsed what happened in all of 2025.

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

So 2026 is shaping up to be something potentially as big as 150 rig years awarded. And that's before we consider direct negotiations that are not necessarily on the market. So you're kind of spot on in that strategy. But we've always kind of taken the portfolio view on the fleet. Very keen to see those six gens go along and give us a bit of optionality on the higher spec units as we move forward.

Eddie Kim

Great. Thanks for that Coloradi. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Frederick Stenna with Clarkson Securities.

Frederick Stenna

Keelan Adamson

Frederick Stenna

Right. Thank you very much. Just as a follow up, I think it's in Saudi and Trinidad. You declared approval already. And then in addition to the U.S. it was Angola, Australia, Brazil and Egypt. Are there any risks of similar second requests or hurdles in the conversations you're having in those countries, or do you feel confident that those progressions and discussions that you're already having are put on the track that you originally perceived?

Keelan Adamson

Yeah, Frederick. I mean, it's following the exact process and timeline that we would have expected to go through the regulatory approval process. Some are further along than others, and we're engaged with all of those of those countries and everything is moving as we would have expected at this point in time.

Frederick Stenna

All right, Very, very helpful color. So I appreciate that. That's all from me. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We go next now to Ian Kutz with Morgan Stanley.

Dan Kutz

Keelan Adamson

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dan Kutz

Keelan Adamson

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dan Kutz

Well, great to hear. Thank you all. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll go next now to Greg Lewis with btig.

Greg Lewis

Keelan Adamson

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Greg Lewis

Super helpful. Thanks for taking my question.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Greg. We go next now to Noel Parks with Tuohy Brothers.

Noel Parks

Hi, good morning. You know, I was intrigued about what you were saying about exploration conducted long ago. Some of those projects actually now heading for development. And just for perspective on that, just off the top of your head, can you sort of think of what may be the oldest, longest in the tooth past exploratory project that you're now seeing, you know, being greenlighted for development?

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Noel Parks

Roddy McKenzie (Chief Commercial Officer)

Keelan Adamson

Noel Parks

Great, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thanks Noel. Thank you. And gentlemen, it appears we have no further questions this morning. Mr. Keddington, I'd like to turn things back to you sir, for any closing comments.

David Keddington (Vice President and Treasurer)

Great. We'd like to thank everyone who participated in our earnings call today and we invite you to follow up with us for any additional inquiries.

OPERATOR

With that we'll close the call. Thank you, Mr. Kennington. And ladies and gentlemen, again this does conclude the Transocean first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Thank you all so much for joining us and we wish you all a great day. Goodbye.

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