MPLX Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kGC8adHn
Summary
MPLX reported over $1.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026 and returned over $1.1 billion to unitholders.
The company is executing multiple projects, including the Secretariat 1 processing plant and the Titan Gas Treating Complex, which are expected to drive significant year-over-year growth.
MPLX plans to expand its gas processing footprint with new projects like Secretariat II, which will add significant capacity by 2028.
Despite some operational challenges, such as lower crude pipeline throughputs and decreased terminal volumes, MPLX saw increased gathering and processing volumes in certain regions.
Management remains confident in achieving mid-single-digit growth for 2026, supported by strategic investments and favorable market fundamentals.
Full Transcript
Julie (Operator)
Welcome to the MPLX first quarter 2026 earnings call. My name is Julie and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. Press star1 on your touchtone phone to enter the queue. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Christina Kazarian. Christina, you may begin.
Christina Kazarian
Maryanne Manon
Chris Hagedorn (Chief Financial Officer)
Maryanne Manon
Christina Kazarian
Now let me turn the call over to Christina. Thanks Marianne. As we open the call for your questions, as a courtesy to all participants, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and a follow up. If time permits, we will re prompt for additional questions with that operator. Are we ready for questions today?
Julie (Operator)
John Mackay (Equity Analyst)
Maryanne Manon
John Mackay (Equity Analyst)
That's clear. Thank you, Marianne. Second question for me is just given that disruptions we've seen in the Middle east, we've seen a kind of higher call for U.S. hydrocarbon exports. Could you just kind of remind us your asset position there? Kind of what you've been seeing on the commercial side. Maybe if you walk through Loop mony and then I guess any incremental comments on the NGL dock under construction would be great.
Sean
John Mackay (Equity Analyst)
All right, that is great. Thank you for the time.
Julie (Operator)
Thank you, John. Thank you. Our next question comes from Burke Sansevero with Wolf Research. Your line is open.
Burke Sansevero
Hi, good morning. So distribution coverage has been 1.3 times over the past two quarters. Can you just provide a little bit more color on your confidence in growing the distribution by 12.5% for another two years and staying above the at or above the 1.3 times threshold seems to imply that cash flows also need to grow 12.5% from here.
Maryanne Manon
Yeah. Good morning. Certainly. So when we think about our 12.5% distribution growth both for this year, 2026 and 2027, we've set financial metrics for that. And one of which is, as you stated, that our coverage doesn't fall below 1.3. So that is our, you know, that is our commitment. We look at that obviously on an annual basis, of course, but you're absolutely correct. Cash flows would be supportive of that. And we continue to see our ability
Burke Sansevero
to do that for 26 and 27. Thanks for that. And buybacks have been somewhat programmatic over the past year. At $100 million, the quarter cadence. Can you just talk to why buybacks went down in Q1 to 50 million? And are you looking to retain more cash from here?
Keith
Certainly. So what I would say is there really no change in our overall capital allocation strategy? We continue to see opportunities to put capital to work and therefore have modified our share buyback program. I want to pass it to Chris because I know he's got a few
Chris Hagedorn (Chief Financial Officer)
things that he wants to share as well.
Burke Sansevero
Yes. Thanks, Keith. And I'll say, as Marianne stated again, no change to our capital allocation methodology or strategy. Distributions will continue to be that primary tool to return capital to unitholders, with the unit repurchases really being that more flexible method of returning capital. But what I would also say is we continue to believe that MPLX units trade at a discount. We think this type of a program at this level reflects that belief.
Julie (Operator)
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press star then one. Our next question comes from Manav Gupta with ups. Your line is open. Hi.
Manav Gupta
Maryanne Manon
Greg
I'm going to first pass it to Greg to give you some incremental color on the customers and then to respond to your question around all of the Texas opportunities as we see all that pipeline. I'm going to ask then Dave to answer your question on that.
Dave
Manav Gupta
Julie (Operator)
All right, thank you, operator.
Christina Kazarian
I am showing no additional questions. I will turn the call back to Christina.
Julie (Operator)
Thank you. Thank you for your interest in mplx. Should you have more questions or would you like clarifications on topics discussed this morning? Please contact us. Our team will be available to take your calls. Thank you for joining us today. Thank you for your participation. Participants, you may disconnect at this time.
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