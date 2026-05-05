Sotera Health Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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That's. Good morning and welcome to the Sotera Health's first quarter 2026 earnings call. All participants will be in listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on a touch tone phone. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations Jason Peterson. Jason, please go ahead. Good morning and thank you. Welcome to Sotera Health's first quarter earnings call. Today's press release and supplemental slides are available on the Investor section of our [email protected] this webcast is being recorded and a replay also will be available on the Investor section of the Soterra Health website shortly after the call. Joining me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Petras and Chief Financial Officer John Lyons. During today's call, some of our comments may be considered Forward looking Statements the matters addressed in these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to Sotera Health's SEC filings in the forward looking statements. Slide at the beginning of the presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward looking statements. Please note that during the discussion today, the Company will present both GAAP and non GAAP financial measures including adjusted ebitda, adjusted EBITDA margin tax rate applicable to net income, adjusted net income, adjusted eps, adjusted free cash flow, net debt and net leverage ratio, as well as constant currency comparisons. A reconciliation of GAAP to non GAAP measures for all relevant periods may be found in the schedules attached to the Company's press release and in the supplemental slides to this presentation. The operator will be assisting with the Q and a portion of the call today. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. For further questions, feel free to reach out to the Investor Relations team. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Sotera Health Chairman and CEO Michael Petras.

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. This morning we announced a strong start to the year with 6.5% constant currency revenue growth and 6.9% constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth driving over 20 basis points of margin expansion compared to the first quarter of last year. Sterigenics delivered 6.1% constant currency revenue growth in the quarter while Nordion grew constant currency revenue 25.8% and expand margins by over 290 basis points. Nelson Labs results were in line with the expectations we outlined on our last earnings call. Today we are reaffirming our 2026 outlook provided during our February earnings call. As a reminder, we expect total company revenue to increase to a range of $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion, representing constant currency growth of 5% to 6.5% versus 2025 and adjusted EBITDA to grow to a range of $632 million to $641 million or 5.5% to 7% constant currency growth. As we reaffirm our full year outlook, I want to reiterate the strength and resiliency of our business model. We provide mission critical regulated services that are deeply embedded in our customer supply chains. More than 70% of our revenue is supported by multi year contracts servicing long tenure customer relationships through a global network of facilities. Our commitment to customers is a core company value and in 2025 we delivered substantial improvements in our customer satisfaction scores across both Sterigenics and Nelson Labs. Our business model has demonstrated its resilience over time, delivering consistent revenue growth for the past two decades across multiple economic cycles. We sit in a unique position in the healthcare supply chain and take our mission of safeguarding global health very seriously. John will get into the financial details in a moment, but first I want to take the time to highlight some events that took place during the quarter. On the governance front. In addition to adding Rich Kyle to our Board of Directors in February, we're excited to welcome Ken Krause, who joined our board in March. Ken's leadership and proven track record of creating shareholder value as a public company Chief Financial officer for over 10 years, combined with his extensive experience in strategy, finance and governance will be tremendous assets as we continue to grow. I'd also like to thank Dean Michas and Robert Knauss, two of our private equity board members, for their service and contributions to Sotera Health. Dean recently completed his board service and Rob will transition off the board later this month. Both have provided valuable perspective and guidance and we sincerely appreciate their impact over the years. In March, the private equity shareholders completed another secondary sale of existing shares, bringing our public float to approximately 90% of outstanding shares. Lastly, I want to briefly comment on some positive legal developments in Georgia. As a reminder, eight bellwether personal injury cases were selected into Phase one and Phase two causation proceedings where the court focused on the signs on March 30, 2026. The Georgia state court dismissed the remaining five bellwether cases as the plaintiffs could not prove general causation in the Phase one proceedings. As a reminder, the court dismissed the other three bellwether cases in October of last year in the Phase two specific CAUS proceedings. All eight bellwether cases have now been dismissed and are subject to appeal. Although the March 30 order applies directly to the five phase one pool cases, the court's rejection of plaintiffs's general causations theories is a critical issue common to all of the personal injury cases. We believe this order underscores the lack of reliable scientific support for those remaining claims and should inform how the remaining cases are evaluated. We will continue to put sound signings at the center of our defense as we stand behind the safety and importance of Stereogenics operations. As a reminder, developments related to EO can be found on our investor website. Now John will take us through the financials in more detail.

Thank you, Michael. I will begin by covering the first quarter 2026 highlights on a consolidated basis and then provide some details on each of the business segments. I will then wrap up with additional details on our 2026 outlook for the first quarter. On a consolidated total company basis, revenues increased by 10% to $280 million, or 6.5% on a constant currency basis compared to the first quarter 2025. Net income on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $27 million, or 9 cents per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA grew 10.5% to $135 million, or 6.9% on a constant currency basis, while adjusted EBITDA Margins expanded over 20 basis points. Interest expense for Q1 2026 improved by $6 million to $35 million compared to the prior year quarter. Approximately half of the improvement was driven by the term loan repricing and debt paydown completed late in the third quarter of 2025, with the remainder driven by lower interest rates. Adjusted eps increased to $0.18 per share, an improvement of approximately 29% from the prior year. It was a strong first quarter overall with results largely in line with our expectations aside from some favorable timing in Nordion. Now let's go through the segment Results. Sterigenics delivered 9.7% revenue growth to $186 million, or 6.1% on a constant currency basis. Favorable pricing of 4.5%, a foreign currency benefit of 3.6% and improved volume mix of 1.6% drove revenue growth for the quarter. Localized weather impacts in the US during Q1 resulted in a 1.7% headwind to stereogenics volumes versus the prior year. Quarter segment income grew 9.6% to $96 million or 6% on a constant currency basis driven by favorable pric, a foreign currency tailwind and improved volume mix partially offset by higher costs. Nordion's first quarter revenue increased 29% to $42 million or 25.8% on a constant currency basis compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by increased volume mix of 23.7% due to the timing of cobalt 60 harvest schedules, along with foreign currency tailwinds of 3.2% and a pricing benefit of 2.1%. Nordion segment income increased approximately 36% to $24 million or 33.1% on a constant currency basis, with segment income margins expanding more than 290 basis points to 56.4%, driven by higher volume and mix, foreign currency benefits and favorable pricing partially offset by inflation. Nelson Labs revenue declined 0.7% to $52 million or 3.8% on a constant currency basis. Pricing benefits of 2.8% and a foreign currency benefit of 3.1% were more than offset by the change in volume and mix. Segment income decreased by 11.5% to $15 million or 15.1% on a constant currency basis, with margins of 28% reflecting lower volume mix partially offset by favorable pricing and a foreign currency tailwind. Now I will touch on the balance sheet. Cash Generation and Capital deployment in the first quarter we generated $29 million in positive operating cash flow, inclusive of a $34 million payment for a previously disclosed legal settlement. We had positive adjusted free cash flow, which will accelerate throughout the year. Capital expenditures for the quarter totaled $46 million. As we continue to make progress on our stereogenics, greenfield expansions, EO facility upgrades and Cobalt 60 development projects, the Company's liquidity position remains strong. As of the end of Q1 2026, we had over $900 million of available liquidity. Finally, we finished the quarter with a net leverage ratio of 3.2x, nearing our long term target range of 2 to 3 times. As Michael mentioned, we are reaffirming our 2026 outlook. To recap, we expect the following as compared to 2025 total company revenue to grow to a range of 1.233 billion to $1.251 billion, representing 5% to 6.5% constant currency growth and an estimated 100 basis point foreign currency benefit. We expect adjusted EBITDA to improve to a range of $632 million to $641 million representing 5.5% to 7% constant currency growth and an estimated100 basis point impact from foreign currency. The foreign exchange benefit is expected to be fully realized in the first half of 2026 with the second half impact expected to be approximately neutral versus the prior year. Total company pricing is expected to be approximately the midpoint of our 3 to 4% long term range. For 2026 we expect stereogenics to deliver mid to high single digits constant currency revenue growth year over year with the second quarter year over year growth similar to the first quarter of 2026. As a reminder, Q2 was our strongest quarter of growth in 2025. We expect Nordion to grow constant currency revenue in the low to mid single digits in 2026. Nordion's first half revenue is expected to represent approximately 40 to 45% of full year 2026 revenue. For Nelson Labs, we expect full year 2026 constant currency revenue growth to be in the low single digits with a slight return to growth in Q2 segment. Income margins at Nelson Labs are expected to improve throughout the year resulting in full year margins in the low to mid-30s. Based on the current forward rate curve, we expect interest expense between $135 million and $145 million. We are projecting an effective tax rate applicable to adjusted net income in the range of 27 to 29%. We expect adjusted EPS in the range of $0.93 to $1.01. We continue to expect depreciation to increase in 2026 consistent with the step up we experienced in 2025. On a weighted average basis, we expect a fully diluted share count in the range of 289 million to 291 million shares. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $175 million to $225 million. We anticipate further net leverage ratio improvement in 2026. Finally, as usual, our guidance does not assume any M and A activity now. I'll turn the call back over to Michael.

Thank you John. It has been my privilege to serve Sotera Health as CEO and chair since 2016. With the company on strong footing after a decade of progress, I believe the time is right for a leadership transition that supports Cetera Health's continued evolution. Following a thoroughly planned board led succession process, the board has appointed Alton Shader as Soterra Health's new Chief executive officer effective May 26. Alton is a seasoned healthcare executive with significant experience leading and growing global healthcare organizations including Vyaire, Medical, Hill, Rom and Baxter. In my new role as Executive Chair and as a meaningful investor in this company, I look forward to working closely with Alton to ensure a smooth and deliberate leadership transition. We have already started discussing priorities and the path forward for Soterra Health. I also continue to be actively involved in investor relations and commercial and litigation strategies as I transition my new role. I want to thank our board for its guidance and support over the past decade. I want to thank our 3,100 employees for working with me and our leaders in continuing to make this company really special and a great place to work. I also want to thank our investors for your support since we took the company public in 2020. Rest assured, I continue to believe in and will remain engaged and committed to the long term success of our company. With that operator, I'd like to open it up for questions, please.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on a touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question today comes from Sean Dodge with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Hey, good morning, this is Thomas Keller on for Sean. I guess first off, congratulations on 10 years, Michael. Thank you for taking the questions. I wanted to start off on stereogenics and the realignment of the business around higher growth end markets. Where are you all in that strategy? I imagine it takes some time to get the pieces in place internally for that and then to win and onboard new business. Was there any benefit here from a volume or mix shift standpoint in Q1 or is there anything contemplated in the full year guidelines? Thanks.

Yes, thanks, Thomas. You know, that's something that we're focused on as an organization. As we look at our cross business unit activity and our strategic selling activity, we're focused on those key segments. You know, in the quarter, Sterigenics, you know, put up 1.6% volume and mix growth. And then remember we also had an impact from weather. So, you know, we're happy. You know, the first quarter, the beginning of the quarter started off slow with the weather, which we kind of signaled when we talked last time, but it finished strong and we're optimistic on the outlook as we go forward here and how March finished out and how we're starting out the second quarter.

Yeah, thank you. Yeah. We're in a good spot on capacity. Obviously, by modality, by geography. You'll have some pinch points at a given point in time, but, you know, we target 80%. We're in a good spot. The teams have done a nice job operationally trying to figure out how to get more out of our existing capacity. You know, we've got a facility that we'll start to bring online later this year in the X ray modality, and then we've got another one scheduled late 27, early 28 that we feel good about. So overall, our capacity situations in a good spot. We're well situated and been servicing our customers very well. I also referenced on the call we continue to see good customer satisfaction scores. We just got the results for 2025 and we saw significant improvement year over year. So both in Sterigenics and Nelson Labs. So we're going the right direction. We're really encouraged what we see going forward here.

Yeah, you know, we saw a nice quarter out of Sterigenics. We like to see it a little bit better, but obviously we can't control the weather. You know, last year we had a significant second quarter, as you know, we've talked about in the past. We'll see a good quarter here in the second quarter, consistent with the guide that we've just provided you, we're expecting similar growth to the first quarter in constant currency. And Med device had a good solid quarter. When you look across all the end markets we serve, medical device had a good solid quarter. And bioprocessing was up significant year over year again. But remember, it's a small portion of our total business, but it was significant growth over prior year.

Hey, guys. Thanks for the question. Michael, congrats. Turning the Irishman into an Italian Danelli. All right, go ahead, Patrick. Yeah, that's the first Congrats. Congrats on the move, the transition and I guess maybe one on sterogenics. Can you just talk about what you saw as the quarter progressed on the volume side? Just the visibility there, it feels extremely. You're in a pretty good spot. But just maybe talk through the different markets and what you saw as the quarter progressed and the expectations here going forward.

Yeah, Patrick, January and February were a little softer, as I mentioned, particularly weather related. But as the quarter progressed, March, March was the best quarter on volume we've had in the last three or four years in March. So one month doesn't make a year, but we're optimistic about that in April started out strong. So we feel very comfortable in the guide that we've given here and we're seeing nice growth and we expect that to continue as the year progresses with some of the things. We've got that X ray facility coming out, we'll see some growth out of that. We've got a customer conversion that we've talked about previously that will start to impact late in the year. And then overall, just the level of engagement with our customers and some of the commitments that we see coming forth from them. We feel good about how Sterigenics is positioned coming out of the first quarter.

Yeah, Patrick, it's John. Thanks for the question. We feel good about the margins as the guide implies. Right. We've got. We saw margin improvement. We saw margin improvement in the quarter as the guide implies. We expect margin improvement in the year. That's really going to be driven from Stereogenics where we expect to get some good operating leverage in the business and really stable margins on the other part of the segments. But we're very optimistic about the opportunity to see another year of margin improvement on the heels of our strong margin improvement last year.

Hi, good morning, guys and thanks for taking our questions. I'm going to Try to hit on the stereogenics question another way here. I think excluding the weather impact, you did about 8% constant currency in 1Q. You said you expect similar constant currency growth in 2Q. Even though April's off to a strong start and you don't have that weather piece. Does that slow down relative to the 8% excluding weather? Is that just a comp issue? Is it just conservatism or. There's some other factors in there we should be thinking about for stereogenics in the second quarter. Thank you. Yeah, thanks Max. You know the big thing and I alluded to it in my script, Q2

of last year was our strongest quarter of growth. So it's really a comp issue versus anything else. Okay, yeah, that's helpful. Just wanted to confirm on that and then maybe one on Nelson Labs here. And I know you said it was in line with your expectations for the quarter. Just wondering if you could help us think through testing growth versus expert advisory services and in particular how much of a headwind the Latter represented in 2Q. And then just thinking through the margins did step down pretty significantly year over year. So helping us understand the drivers behind that and then the outlook for margins for that segment over the balance of the year as well would be super helpful. Thank you. Yep, great. Max, this is Michael. As we communicated, it came in as we expected what we were seeing on the Nelson side for the first quarter was, this is the last quarter we had that headwind that we're lapping over. Testing volumes were down a little bit over prior year. But as we look at some of the activity, you know, routine volumes are coming back. Our service has been outstanding in that area. And as sterilizations volume go up, we'll continue to see that correlation in strength on the routine testing side. Not always one for one, but there is a correlation there. And then on the validation side, we're starting to see some pipeline in some of the longer term projects start to build. As we go into the latter parts of 2026. We signaled that we see the margins coming to low to mid-30s, which is consistent with what we've been talking about for the last many quarters around this topic.

Hey everyone and congrats on the announcement. Michael, I'm just going to attack stereogenics from a slightly different lens here. Growth in margins in 1q were obviously impressive even in spite of the weather. The weather related headwinds but as we look at the broader inflationary backdrop, could you just help us think about the durability of Sterigenics margins through the year and whether sustained cost inflation actually creates an opportunity for the team to take incremental price throughout the year?

Yes, thanks, Joseph. We're not seeing significant inflation in that business. We continue to manage that well. Our key inputs are really around labor and then gas and cobalt. We're in a good spot there. We've set pricing in such a way that we make sure our value gap is positive. In the quarter, stereogenics had about 4.5% price, which is slightly above the 4% that we've guided towards. But we continue to see that business in a good spot and being rewarded for the value it brings our customers. And we're not concerned about anything materially on the inflation side as we sit here today.

Yes, so that is assumed in our guide. It'll come late into the year. You know, it's a meaningful customer, but it's not, you know, crazy size. We're not building a facility or anything anywhere near that for that kind of business. But it's a significant win for us from both, you know, just morale and just helping reinforce the value prop of the company. But overall, you know, we've got that built into our outlook for the rest of the share year in a guide and you'll see it late in the year. Great.

This is sayomon for Luke. Thanks for taking the question, Michael. Congrats on the 10 years at the company. It's been a pleasure working with you and best of luck. As the executive chair, I wanted to talk a little bit about the current administration and their announcement to potentially permanently scale back some of the ethylene oxide emissions regulations. Could you talk about like the different scenarios that might come out of that and what the implications might be from like a top line perspective. I know that has been kind of talked about as a potential opportunity with like higher regulations on some of the smaller players in the industry and two, how that might affect Capex spend, both in the near term and the long term.

Thanks Sam, for your comments and questions. So we are Executing. As you know, we've spent a significant amount of Capex in Sterigenics, approximately $200 million over the duration on we call general facility enhancements for this ethylene oxide activity. The team is doing a very good job executing on that. We should have the vast majority of that completed here in 2026. There's a rule out there today that has got another couple years before it's required to meet those requirements. But now there's a new proposed rule out there. Listen, we're going as if the rule that's in place is going to be the requirement and our teams are aligned in engineering, teams are executing along those plans. You know, I'm not exactly sure how the administration is going to rule on this. Our job is to make sure we're operating in a safe and compliant manner and we're taking all actions that we can to put the facility in the best place possible. So we're moving forward with those plans. We will provide comments just like many others in the industry on the new proposed rule. These are still going to be based on what we saw in the proposed rule. They're going to be tough restrictions. They're a little easier than the rule that was just recently put out, but they're still tough and challenging rules. But we feel very well positioned to be able to meet those requirements. As far as creating opportunities for us, depending on exactly what the final rule is and the timing that will determine how much opportunity. I would tell you we've got a couple opportunities. One customer we just referenced that is converting over to us and then there's some other smaller ones that we continue to have dialogue and we're seeing some opportunity with. I would say that activity slowed down a little bit over the last several quarters with this uncertainty of the timing of the new rule requirements. But again, we feel very well positioned for whatever the rule may be. And we're just going to make sure that we operate in a safe and compliant manner for all our stakeholders, employees as well as communities.

Yep, thanks for the question. We had good first quarter in that area. We had growth again and as I mentioned earlier, our customer satisfaction scores were very positive with significant growth on that front as well. So overall the work is going very well in the XPU. And remember, you know, a lot of strength around the embedded labs within the Nelson within stereogenics, the Nelson labs that coexist, you know, we continue to execute in that area as well. So XPU is pretty well situated.

Trust me, I was trying to shed the litigation but the board wouldn't let me. Trust me on that. My other joke that I was noodling on was I'm sure you can imagine more fun things than defending multi State toxic tort cases anyways. But yes, congrats. All right, two for me in the quarter. Appreciate the weather. Call out for stereogenics if I recall, part of the 1Q guidance also considered kind of excess EO maintenance downtime. I didn't hear that spiked out. Would you flag that as a significant item in the quarter on sterogenics volumes and then John, maybe for the rest of the year. What's kind of the maintenance schedule across the network? Anything unusual you would have us think about 2Q3Q4Q.

Yeah, I'll turn over to John to answer just one point Michael, on that. It's one thing as I mentioned about the customer coming on board, also the emphasis we're getting from our customers on some of the outlook as well as the Hull river coming on. The thing I failed to mention was also the number of days out in the second half will be lower. Go ahead, John. I wouldn't add anything other than to reiterate that point. The downtime days are a headwind year over year in the first half and turns to a tailwind in the second half

Great, thank you. You know, as we move through 2026 we're encouraged by our momentum and a strengthening financial position. Remain confident in our ability to drive long term growth, strong cash flow and shareholder value. Our leadership in a large and growing market, global scale, the regulatory expertise, accelerating free cash flows and disciplined capital allocation position us really well for sustainable growth. So we look forward to seeing many of you at the conferences coming up here this spring and early summer. But thank you for your continued support and have a good day.

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