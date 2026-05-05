Sotera Health Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dfu4to5e/
Summary
Sotera Health reported a strong start to 2026 with 6.5% constant currency revenue growth and 6.9% constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth, resulting in over 20 basis points of margin expansion.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting revenue growth of 5% to 6.5% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5.5% to 7%, supported by multi-year contracts and global customer relationships.
Operational highlights include Sterigenics' 6.1% revenue growth, Nordion's 25.8% revenue growth, and significant customer satisfaction improvements in 2025.
Key management changes were announced, with Alton Shader appointed as the new CEO effective May 26, while Michael Petras will transition to Executive Chair.
Positive legal developments in Georgia were noted, with the dismissal of eight bellwether personal injury cases related to Sterigenics operations.
The company's liquidity remains strong, with over $900 million available and a net leverage ratio of 3.2x, nearing the long-term target range.
Sotera Health continues to focus on strategic growth initiatives, such as capacity expansions and customer onboarding, with plans for a new X-ray facility and customer conversions.
Pricing was a positive driver across segments, with Sterigenics achieving a 4.5% pricing benefit, slightly above the long-term range.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
John Lyons (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thomas Keller
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thomas Keller
Okay, that's great. And then from a capacity standpoint, where's the business now in terms of utilization kind of across the different modalities? Maybe, maybe. Versus historical averages and with remaining expansions, do you have what you need to support potentially higher level of growth for the next several years? Thanks.
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Thomas Keller
Great. Thank you very much and congrats again. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Brett Fishman with Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Brett Fishman (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets)
Hey, good morning, everyone. Just a quick question on stereogenics. 1q was generally expected to be the lightest quarter for that segment, and you somewhat exceeded expectations. Do you still see 1Q as being the latest quarter of the year? And then maybe just to tack on a follow on, can you just speak a little bit to what you're seeing within Core Med devices and bioprocessing volumes specific to Sterogenics?
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Yeah, thank you very much. It's helpful. The next question comes from Patrick Danelli with Citi. Please go ahead.
Patrick Danelli
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick Danelli
Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just on the margin side, can you just talk through the moving pieces? You know, obviously pricing always a good lever for you guys. Any changes on that front and just how we should think about the margins as we work our way through the year. Thank you, guys.
John Lyons (Chief Financial Officer)
John Lyons (Chief Financial Officer)
So we're feeling good about that.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Max Smock with William Blair. Please go ahead.
Max Smock (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Max Smock (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Got it. Thanks again for taking our questions. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Joseph Downing with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Joseph Downing (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Joseph Downing (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Got it. Thanks, Michael. And then you just referenced it earlier. But on that large customer onboarding that should come on later this year, is there any more detail you can provide there about maybe sizing the customer or how to think about the ramp throughout the rest of the year and also if that's a part of the guide.
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Joseph Downing (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)
Appreciate that.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Luke Zurgo with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Sayomon
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Sayomon
Got it. Thank you, Michael. Maybe an unrelated follow up on Nordeon pricing. I think that came in slightly below the usual at like 2.1%. Anything significant to call out there?
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
No, I would tell you we've got a long range guide for the company at 3% to 4%. We said Nordian would be on the low end of that, around 3%. You ought to be thinking about that. It's just a matter of timing and customer mix on which customers got shipments within the quarter. We're fine on price execution in Nordeon and across the business.
Sayomon
Got it, thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Casey Woodring with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Jayden
Hi, this is Jayden on for Casey. I just had a quick one on pricing as well, but could you just share or walk us through your pricing assumption for 2026 and highlight if there's anything that's changed by segment? I know you just mentioned Nordian, but anything else would be helpful. Thank you.
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. No, nothing has changed from what we've communicated previously. Price would be the 3% to 4% range as I mentioned, just Minsk School, Norden would be on the low end of that range. Nelson would be on the low end of that range and Sarah Jenks would be on the high end of that range. We don't see anything changing as far as our outlook on that.
Jayden
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Ryan Houston with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Kevin
Hey team, this is Kevin on for Ryan. Just two quick ones for us. Was there any extra selling day benefit in 1Q26 and if so, how much did that impact your guys growth rates?
John Lyons (Chief Financial Officer)
Not that I know, very minimally. Yep.
Kevin
Okay, awesome. And then kind of unrelated here, but in 25 you guys talked about your XBU customers kind of growing ahead of total company growth. Can you guys just comment on how XPU is performing for 1H26 at this point and any opportunities you guys have to further accelerate that XPU penetration?
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Kevin
Gotcha. Thank you
OPERATOR
again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question comes from Michael Pollark with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.
Michael Pollark (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Good morning. Hey Michael. Congrats. Good luck. I would have thought if you were making a transition, you would have shed the investor relations hat so you didn't have to deal with folks like me and my clients. But pleasantly surprised to see that's still part of your ongoing commitment.
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
John Lyons (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Pollark (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
helpful. And then the second one total squint. But Nelson, for the second quarter slight return or return to slight growth is slight. Is that 1% or is that something better? Thank you. I would think in the range you're talking or below. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference over to Michael Petras for any closing remarks.
Michael Petras (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
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