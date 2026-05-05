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May 5, 2026 9:57 AM 33 min read

HealthStream Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5oqw9zvm/

Summary

HealthStream reported record revenues of $81.2 million, a 10.5% increase year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million, a 24.1% increase year-over-year.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 full-year guidance with anticipated revenues between $323 million and $330 million and adjusted EBITDA between $73 million and $77 million.

HealthStream highlighted strategic investments in AI integration, career networks, and new sales hires to drive future growth, particularly focusing on the healthcare workforce.

The company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $66.5 million with no long-term debt, enabling potential M&A opportunities and ongoing capital allocation towards growth initiatives.

Operational highlights include strong subscription growth from Credential Stream, ShiftWizard, and the Competency Suite, along with successful integration of recent acquisitions Versys 12 and Mission Care Collective.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Robert A. Frist Jr

Scotty Roberts (CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting)

Robert A. Frist Jr

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct the question and answer session. To ask a question, you'll need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question today is from Matt Hewitt with Craig Hollam Capital Group. Your line is open.

Matt Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Good morning team, and congratulations on the strong start to the year. Maybe first up, obviously a nice pop in gross margin. Sounds like some of the acquisitions or the acquisitions were aiding in that. Should we anticipate a little bit more lift here in Q2 and longer term, how could that play out? I mean, are you anticipating annual improvement in gross margins or is it more about driving operating leverage as you kind of go forward?

Scotty Roberts (CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting)

Matt Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Robert A. Frist Jr

OPERATOR

Thanks for your question. Our next question is from John Penny with Canaccor Genuity. Your line is open.

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Hi, it's Richard Close here. Just Scotty, maybe a question on the revenue. 3.4 million acquired revenue. I'm curious, you know, is it okay to annualize that to get to 13.6 million expected contribution from the acquisitions this year? I'm just trying to get a sense of like, you know, the organic growth that is embedded in the annual guidance.

Scotty Roberts (CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting)

Yeah, I believe our expectation, we mentioned this, I think on last quarter's call was for the two acquisitions we were targeting around 13 million for the full year. So maybe the annualization of Q1 might be slightly ahead of that 13 million. But I think 13 million is where we would still try to forecast it to.

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great, that's helpful. Thanks for the reminder there. And then, you know, you've been providing some, I guess, commentary on the legacy license drag in the past. I'm just curious if there's any update in terms of what the impact there was in the first quarter.

Scotty Roberts (CFO and Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting)

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then I guess my final question. Clearly if you annualize the first quarter, EBITDA gets you above the high end of the annual range. So I appreciate you calling out investments, maybe a little bit more details on those investments and the timing of them. Is it spread out all throughout the year? Just trying to better understand what the cadence of EBITDA will be 2Q through 4Q.

Robert A. Frist Jr

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Is that front loaded into the second quarter or is all that spread out?

Robert A. Frist Jr

That part will be spread out. It'll include a mixture of Capex and OPEX to enhance the platform, the application suite.

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. Congratulations.

Robert A. Frist Jr

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. And our next question comes from Vince Colicchio from Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Vince Colicchio (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. So I would now like to turn it back to CEO Bobby Frist for closing remarks.

Robert A. Frist Jr

Well, thank you everyone and especially to our little over 1100 employees who are delivering these great results. We have an exciting year in front of us and look forward to reporting the next earnings report here in another 90 days or so. Thank you all. We'll see you throughout the quarter.

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