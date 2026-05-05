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May 5, 2026 9:56 AM 47 min read

Transcript: BellRing Brands Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) reported second-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3inzktyn/

Summary

BellRing Brands reported a 2% increase in net sales for Q2, but results were below expectations due to negative sales mix, higher freight costs, and an inventory-related charge impacting profitability.

The company plans to continue investing in promotions and advertising to defend market share amidst heightened competition and a price-sensitive consumer environment.

Updated guidance for fiscal 2026 includes flat to 2% net sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 14%, reflecting ongoing cost pressures and promotional challenges.

Operational highlights include successful promotions in mass and club channels, the launch of new products targeting performance and refreshing protein segments, and strong household penetration growth.

Management expressed confidence in maintaining leadership due to strong brand equity and consumer loyalty, anticipating a shakeout of smaller, less established brands over time.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jennifer Meyer (Investor Relations)

Darcy Davenport

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Andrew Lazar with Barclays.

Andrew Lazar (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

Andrew Lazar (Equity Analyst)

Great, appreciate that. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Megan Clapp with Morgan Stanley.

Megan Clapp (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

Megan Clapp (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks Darcy.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from David Palmer with Evercore isi.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

David Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Alexia Howard with Bernstein.

Alexia Howard (Equity Analyst)

Thank you and good morning. Following up on the previous question on input cost inflation, do you have visibility into what competitors that are using ultra filtered milk would be seeing? Because my understanding is that the milk inflation has not been as sharp. So I'm just trying to think about how that, how this might play out across the space in terms of competitiveness. Thank you.

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

Alexia Howard (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Peter Grom with ubs.

Peter Grom

Darcy Davenport

Peter Grom

Great, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Matt Smith with Stevel.

Matt Smith

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Smith

Thank you. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steve Powers. With Deutsche Bank.

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Yasmin Deswandi with Bank of America.

Yasmin Deswandi (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jim Solera with Stevens.

Jim Solera (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I mean so you know it varies by various innovation. Some are at par to hire from a unit economic perspective and some are smaller or lower, you know, from a margin perspective in particular. And Keep in mind obviously our 30 gram shake businesses, it's got a large scale to it where a lot of these other ones are smaller. So we would expect them to be lower margin at the beginning,, but they should, as they grow, the margin will improve over time.

Darcy Davenport

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from John Anderson with William Blair.

John Anderson

Nicholson

Nicholson, Dorsey.

Paul Rose (Chief Financial Officer)

Darcy Davenport

John Anderson

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Thomas Palmer with JP Morgan.

Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and thanks for the question. I did want to ask maybe on some of those promotional plans you mentioned for 4Q1 you did have some other promotions running in the club channel and just want to confirm, are those going

Darcy Davenport

Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)

And any color on kind of how broad-based it will be with others.

Darcy Davenport

Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from John Baumgartner with Mizuho Securities.

John Baumgartner (Equity Analyst)

Darcy Davenport

John Baumgartner (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that. And then to follow up, coming back to your comments on category buy rate, I think you stated that RTD is not losing share to other protein formats. But if buy rate for RTD is down and protein consumption is up overall, are you seeing consumers shifting out of processed protein into unprocessed, maybe more commodity products like eggs or meat? I guess. What are you seeing across the protein dynamic more broadly?

Darcy Davenport

John Baumgartner (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, Darcy.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Robert Moscow with TD Cowan.

Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thank you. I want to know, in most CPG categories, the market leaders set the price and then everyone follows. Would you say that it's harder to do that, today given the influx of so many smaller players that may or may not play along? And you said that, I think, Paul, you said that you have seen one of your competitors take significant pricing recently. Is that a big player or is it a small player and does that make a difference? Thanks.

Darcy Davenport

Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst)

All right. Thank you.

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