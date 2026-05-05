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May 5, 2026 9:48 AM 39 min read

Transcript: Tidewater Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/257929313

Summary

Tidewater reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $326.2 million, surpassing expectations due to higher utilization and stronger day rates.

Gross margin improved to nearly 49%, driven by strong operational execution and fleet investments.

The company is actively integrating its $500 million acquisition of Wilson and Sons Ultratug offshore and anticipates closing by the end of Q2 2026.

Tidewater generated $34 million in free cash flow, with expectations for improved cash flow throughout 2026.

Management remains optimistic about market tightening and potential day rate increases, with a focus on strategic M&A and opportunistic share repurchases.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Wes Gutcher

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Wes Gutcher

Piers Middleton (Chief Operating Officer)

Sam Rubio (Chief Financial Officer)

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Thank you, sir. May we can go ahead and open it up for questions?

OPERATOR

The line is now open for questions. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. Your first question comes from the line of Ben Summers of btig. Your line is open.

Ben Summers (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my question. So you call down the anchor hander market, anchor handler market being particularly tight in Q1, especially in the North Sea. So I guess I'm kind of curious, was this more of a regional, a regional development or is this something you're kind of seeing across the global fleet?

Piers Middleton (Chief Operating Officer)

Ben Summers (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

The smaller markets in Asia, I believe. I think you're going to see a real strength growing over the next few years in Indonesia and Malaysia. Pierce, you may have some other anecdotal information as well.

Piers Middleton (Chief Operating Officer)

I mean, I think it's across the board, but I think Quinton's right. It's primarily going to be in Asia. You know, we see a huge amount of demand coming out of that region in terms of where you're expecting, you know, and also from that point of view, we're seeing it already actually a little bit in Indonesia as well. So that's going to have a kick into Africa as well in terms of more drilling and pulling more. More supply.

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Yeah, it wouldn't be surprising. We see it on the east coast of Africa and of course we've already seen some of the western Mediterranean pickup in Libya and so forth. So yeah, you're starting to see players that haven't been in the market over the past five or six years really reaching out, trying to develop their resources.

Ben Summers (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Awesome. Thank you for taking my questions and congrats on all the progress.

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Jain of Daniel Energy Partners. Your line is open.

Josh Jain

Piers Middleton (Chief Operating Officer)

Josh Jain

Okay, and then the other one space with the Helix Hornbrook Hornbeck merger, does this frame at all how you think about growing your business moving forward with respect to different service offerings or does additional M and A look more like Wilson and some of the other things that you've done over the last couple of years?

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Josh Jain

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Josh Jain

I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from line of Jim Rollison of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Jim Rollison

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Well, you know, it's always a bit of a guess, you know, but obviously the building activity that we're seeing coming from the rig companies, EPCI and subsea contractors gives us a lot of confidence in our ability to push day rates up once the market tightens. But we're a little bit later in the chartering process for those customers. So I think we're not going to be able to demonstrate it until later. Into 26 and into 27.

Jim Rollison

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

I don't. I think people are definitely getting more and more confident in the longer term and view of the industry, and so that's helping. And I think people are also beginning to appreciate the importance of consolidation. They see the benefits from the drillers and other subsectors. So. So I haven't seen any real price movements at this point, but if the industry continues to improve at a steady rate, we'll certainly see that too.

Jim Rollison

Appreciate your thoughts. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from line of Don Crist of Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Don Crist

Piers Middleton (Chief Operating Officer)

Don Crist

Okay. And you know, M A has been a big topic in the fourth quarter in the first quarter so you haven't really done any stock buybacks but Quentin, are you kind of leaning more towards stock buybacks as the M and A story goes to the background more and you're able to actually buy some stock back here or you just going to keep that optionality for the future?

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

I actually don't believe that the M and A opportunities are winding down. So yeah obviously you know we have no issue returning money to shareholders and share repurchases is our way to do it. But to the extent that we see more value in acquisitions by getting the right boats at the right price then I would lean towards that.

Don Crist

Okay. I appreciate the color. I'll turn it back. Thanks. That concludes our Q and A session. I'll now turn the call back over to Quentin Nien of President and CEO for closing remarks.

Quentin Nee (President and CEO)

Thank you again for joining us today. We look forward to updating you again in August. Goodbye.

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