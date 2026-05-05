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May 5, 2026 9:48 AM 48 min read

Transcript: IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Tuesday, IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759358&tp_key=2625449a8e

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories Inc reported a 14% increase in revenue, with an 11% organic growth rate, driven by their companion animal business and IDEXX Innovations.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4.675 billion to $4.76 billion, reflecting an 8.6% to 10.6% growth, and increased its EPS outlook to $14.45 to $14.90 per share.

Strong performance in the CAG diagnostics recurring revenue and international market expansions contributed significantly to growth, with 12% organic growth in CAG revenues.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc's operating margin improved by 100 basis points, supported by gross margin expansion and strong recurring revenue growth.

The company highlighted strategic initiatives, including the launch of FNA and expansion of its Cancer DX platform, with positive customer feedback and increased adoption.

Management emphasized the importance of diagnostics in veterinary care and the potential for AI to enhance innovation and diagnostics utilization.

The company is optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, supported by a strong innovation pipeline and expanding global presence.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Mazelski

Mike Erickson (Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you are dialed in via the telephone and would like to ask a question, please Signal by pressing STAR1 on your telephone keypad. We ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you are using a speakerphone, please make sure your mute function is turned off to live or signal trace equipment. Again, press Star one to ask a question and we'll go first to Michael Rieskin of Bank of America.

Michael Rieskin (Equity Analyst)

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll take our next question from Chris Schott of JPMorgan.

Chris Schott (Equity Analyst)

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Erickson (Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

Erin Wright

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Erin Wright

Jay Mazelski

Mike Erickson (Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to John Block with Stifel.

John Block (Equity Analyst)

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Mazelski

John Block (Equity Analyst)

And I guess maybe a couple parts of the question. One is that an accurate statement, you're not there yet, you're, I guess, you know, trending to it or however some of the verbiage is laid out. And then when do you expect to be in that band? And you know, do you need sort of that full launch, unrestricted launch of F and A to get there? Thanks for the time, guys.

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Erickson (Executive Vice President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Daniel Clark with Lyrink Partners.

Daniel Clark (Equity Analyst)

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Mazelski

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll go next to Ryan Daniels with William Blair.

Ryan Daniels (Equity Analyst)

Yeah guys, congrats on the leadership changes. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe another one. Just on what we're seeing in the end market. It's interesting, as you said, we've seen somewhat of an inflection towards positive non wellness visits. I'm curious if you've dug into that any deeper. Does it really relate to this aging pet population? Is it anything with maybe some pent up care demands because of the lack of wellness volume?

Jay Mazelski

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks for the question. So really that was related to the water business specifically and that was related to the Middle East. The Middle east region certainly has seen some dynamics going on. We're seeing supply chain has gotten disrupted. We continue to work through that. But it was modest pressure in the water business that we factored into our outlook here.

OPERATOR

Our last question will come from Daniel Grosslight of Citi.

Daniel Grosslight (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. We're going to go back to the improved CAG diagnostics revenue outlook for this year. Something you can maybe bifurcate a little bit more or force rank the contribution from volume, price and innovation on the improved outlook. And as we look to the bottom and top end of the range now, what's the biggest swing factor between those three contributors? Volume, pricing, innovation.

Andrew Emerson (Chief Financial Officer)

Jay Mazelski

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