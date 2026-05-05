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May 5, 2026 9:44 AM 42 min read

Integra Lifesciences Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zrzpyju6/

Summary

Integra Lifesciences reported Q1 2026 revenue of $392 million and adjusted EPS of $0.54, both above guidance, with continued strong demand and improved supply driving results.

The company announced a leadership change with Stuart Essig returning as President and CEO, focusing on strengthening customer and commercial focus.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance remains at $1.66 to $1.7 billion, with adjusted EPS guidance updated to $2.40 to $2.50 due to favorable tariff outcomes.

Tissue reconstruction showed strong growth with 6.7% reported and 6.4% organic growth, driven by products like Integra Skin and Primatrix.

Management highlighted ongoing improvements in supply reliability and execution, with a focus on leveraging relationships and portfolio strength to capture more market share.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to Integra Lifesciences first quarter 2026 financial results. at this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Also note this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Chris Ward, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Ward (Senior Director of Investor Relations)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Matt Taylor with Jeffries. Your line is open.

Matt Taylor (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking the question. Stuart, welcome back. And I'd love to hear a little bit more about why this is the right time for this transition and any differences in your approach versus prior management in terms of how to execute on the significant priorities you have in this compliance plan and the recovery of the products that have been out of the market.

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Taylor (Equity Analyst)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'll just summarize by saying. I'm just going to summarize by saying it's steady as she goes on the transformation. We're well on our way and things are improving. And we're confident enough that we can start what I think of as doubling down on our commercial focus, being able to go out and speak with customers and and be confident that they've got supply in many of our products.

OPERATOR

Great. Thank You. Thank you. Our next question comes from Jason Bedford with Raymond James and Associates. Your line is open.

Jason Bedford (Equity Analyst)

Good morning and welcome back. Stu. Maybe just to tag on the last question, what is the status of the compliance master plan and is there a way to kind of level set us on what products are on shipfold and when you'd expect these products to come off?

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Bedford (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank You.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. Your line is open.

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Lawrence Beagleson with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Ross Osborne

Hey, good morning. Hey, this is actually Ross Osborne on for Larry. Thanks for taking our questions. Hi, Rob. So going back to guidance, you guys had a nice revenue beat in the quarter. How should we view the reiteration of revenue guidance for the year? Is this conservatism or are there incremental headwinds we should be thinking about since you established guidance at the beginning of the year?

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Ross Osborne

Okay, that makes sense. And then how is adoption of Q sub intended for the surgical market? And what types of procedures are you seeing traction? And since your clearance last year.

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Ross Osborne

Sounds great. Thanks for taking our questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Robby Marcus with jpm. Your line is open.

Alan (for Robby Marcus)

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Alan (for Robby Marcus)

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ravi Misra with Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joanne Woonsch with Citi. Your line is open.

Joanne Woonsch (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you for taking the question. And Stu, great to have you back. I have a question. The tax rebates, sorry, tariff rebates, forgive me, I'm going to assume that went into gross margins, but there was still a fair amount of leverage on SGA and R& D. Was there anything one time in there or is there anything that we can sort of take as a base case and leverage forward? Thank you.

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Travis Steed with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Stuart Essig (Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That makes sense. And then just one follow up. Regarding order, timing and instruments and supply, timing and general weakness in international markets, how much of that is related to normal seasonality and how much is related to more macro events like the Middle east conflict or inflation? And if it was, if the impact from macro related things was seen in the quarter, how much of that was seen and how should we think about the rest of the year.

Leah Knight (Chief Financial Officer)

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you. Very helpful.

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