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May 5, 2026 9:43 AM 48 min read

Surgery Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/smnbwyhs/

Summary

Surgery Partners reported first-quarter net revenue of $811 million, with same-facility revenue growth of 4.4% and adjusted EBITDA of $102 million, aligning with internal expectations.

The company is focusing on organic growth, margin improvement, and capital deployment, with a particular emphasis on expanding higher acuity procedures and leveraging surgical robotics.

Capital deployment for M&A was modest at $4 million in the first quarter, but the company aims to deploy approximately $200 million annually, with a healthy pipeline and ongoing portfolio optimization initiatives.

First-quarter same-facility case growth was 0.6%, impacted by weather-related disruptions, but high-acuity service lines showed strong growth, particularly musculoskeletal.

Operating expenses, including provider taxes and labor costs, were managed well, with slight improvements in supply and workforce expenses as a percentage of net revenue compared to the previous year.

Future guidance remains at $3.35 to $3.45 billion in revenue and at least $530 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2026, with expected second-quarter contributions reflecting normal seasonal patterns.

Management is actively pursuing portfolio optimization, focusing on reducing leverage and improving cash flow, with plans to announce a significant transaction in mid-2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Brian Tankerlet (Equity Analyst)

Justin Oppenheimer (Chief Operating Officer)

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Matthew Gilmore from Keybanc Capital Markets, please go ahead. Hey, thanks for the question. I appreciate the comments on the three markets showing some recovery. I just wanted to see if there was any additional details to share, especially with respect to some of the payer mix dynamics that you called out last quarter.

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Gilmore (Equity Analyst)

And then following up on the comment you made about surgical robots and the contribution to total joints, can you maybe just sort of paint the picture in terms of the growth in surgical robots over the past maybe year or two and how many you think you can add to the portfolio over the next couple years?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

And I think our team does that very, very well.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Ben Hendricks from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, maybe just one thing. Just a reminder on the calculation for same store rate, particularly on a business that has high acuity business and low acuity business. It's not a return of those cases, but a return to normalcy sequentially between the first quarter and second quarter. We'll put a little bit of pressure on that rate just sequentially if you're looking at net revenue per case.

Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)

And just to follow up, we're getting some incomings on the cash flow from operations. Print. Just any more detail you can provide on the working capital dynamics you're expecting and how should we think about timing of cash flow realization through the year?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Vidmayo from leering partners. Please go ahead.

Whit

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Joanna Gadget from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking that question. So can you give us an update on the portfolio optimization and selling or I guess reducing exposure to your surgical hospitals?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Joanna Gadget (Equity Analyst)

And I guess with that, if I can, any update on your investor day that you were planning? I guess is it still in the works? Are you waiting to complete more of these before you have this meeting?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, no, we're definitely still committed to doing an investor day. As we said before, we are tying that to having something meaningful done within our performance portfolio optimization. We do plan to do that later this year and so we're staying very closely tied to that timing. And as we have something to update you on there, we'll obviously do it quickly.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Andrew Mok from Barclays. Please go ahead. Good morning, this is Thomas Walsh on for Andrew, you shared some of the deliberate actions taken to address payer mix pressures from the back half of 2025. How did commercial mix come in in the quarter? And could you comment more broadly on the view of the strength of the consumer wallet and employment trends in your markets?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Thomas Walsh

Thanks. And following up, you provided second quarter revenue and EBITDA outlook that appears slightly below your normal revenue seasonality and somewhat below consensus estimates. Are there any timing elements in the second quarter to consider or for the remaining of the year?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Sarah James (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead. Thanks. I want to continue that topic a little bit more. Can you help us bridge the first half to the second half the EBITDA ramp there. How much of that depends on payer mix recovery versus your cost actions?

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Thank you. We take the next question from the line of AJ Rice from ubs. Please go ahead.

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

First question around the deal activity. You did 4 million in the quarter. You're saying you're still reiterating the 200 million spend that's been an area of volatility the last two years. Two years ago, above expectations last year. Well below. Can you comment on visibility on that deal spend what the pipeline looks like, what the competitive landscape looks like.

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. The other thing I was going to ask you about, you mentioned that you recruited roughly 140 physicians in the quarter. I usually think of the heavy recruiting periods more the second half of the year, the back half of the year. But maybe not in your case, but just give us perspective on that. Is that sort of normal course or is that a step up and anything to call out on where their focus is in terms of any kind of surgical specialty or anything?

AJ Rice (Equity Analyst)

William Spivak (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of William Spivak from TD Carvin. Please go ahead.

Dave Dougherty (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill Sutherland (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Bill Sutherland from the Benchmark company. Please go ahead. Thank you.

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning everybody. Just want to think about the de novos for a second. You know, can you give us a sense of kind of what's in the pipeline and maybe how they're sort of moving towards consolidation as a group?

Bill Sutherland (Equity Analyst)

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thanks Eric.

OPERATOR

Of course. Thank you Bill.

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we take the last question from the line of Benjamin Rossi from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)

Eric Evans (Chief Executive Officer)

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