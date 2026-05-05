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May 5, 2026 9:40 AM 19 min read

Transcript: Pediatrix Medical Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iiedcnw3/

Summary

Pediatrix Medical Group reported strong first quarter results with adjusted EBITDA of $58 million, driven by top-line growth despite a modest decline in same-unit volumes.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook of $280 to $300 million, citing strong pricing from RCM cash collections, favorable payer mix, and increased patient acuity.

Strategic initiatives include the recruitment of top physician leaders to enhance care quality and expand hospital partnerships, as well as the rollout of a stock-based compensation program for clinician leaders.

Operational highlights include a 3% increase in same-unit growth and successful cash collections, with net salary growth consistent with previous ranges.

Management noted a potential decline in pricing strength in the latter half of the year but maintained a positive outlook based on current performance indicators.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Marianne Moore (General Counsel)

Mark Gordan (Chief Executive Officer)

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Gordan (Chief Executive Officer)

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Mardula

Jack Slevin

I'm sorry, Jack, on the contract revenue, I think you had a question there. Yes, yeah, absolutely. Appreciate that, Cassandra.

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Gordan (Chief Executive Officer)

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

And no one times to call out for the quarter. Jack.

Peto Shikaring

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

About 25%.

Peto Shikaring

Okay. Okay, fair enough. And then like you said on the admin fees, again, that's about 10 to 20% as well. Assume that that was the same for this quarter.

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, that was around 20 on the higher end for the quarter.

Peto Shikaring

Okay. And then what percent of the book has admin fees at this point? And kind of how has that changed year over year? And once you have an admin fee, is that a one time and then that stops increasing or does that increase at inflation levels once it's implemented?

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

It depends on the contract. I mean, they vary. You know, we have obviously a couple thousand of those contracts.

Peto Shikaring

Cassandra Rossi (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, I think we are. I mean again, we do expect that that RCM cash collections, which has been really strong for us, will tail off as we move through the year. And so we are maintaining our flat outlook. Again, it's early. If that does change as we move into the next quarter, you know, we'll update you on that. But right now we are maintaining flat.

Mark Gordan (Chief Executive Officer)

Peto Shikaring

Thank you.

OPERATOR

There's no further question at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Mark Gordan for any closing remarks. Mark, thank you all very much for your support and we look forward to keeping you updated as the year unfolds. Have a great day. That concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.

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